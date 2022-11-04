Ignite sructures is a challenge that's regularly featured in Fortnite, tasking players with setting fire to buildings.

While fire is pretty easy to come by in Fortnite, there are ways to speed up the process of completing this challenge.

Here's how to ignite structures in Fortnite, and what you'll earn for doing so.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Cinematic Trailer

How to ignite structures in Fortnite

To ignite structures in Fortnite easily, pick up Fireflies and toss them at buildings.

As the fire spreads, you'll destroy walls and 'structures'. Because of how fire destruction works in Fortnite, there are some buildings that are better for this challenge. Namely ones made of wood.

In Chapter 3 Season 4, the house at Grim Gables is a great place to complete this challenge, given that it's mostly made of wood.

Head to Grim Gables to find a huge house made of wood.

Head to the location shown on the map embedded above, and look around for Fireflies. These are usually found as ground loot.

Once you have Fireflies, just throw them at the house. Try not to throw multiple jars at the same spot. Instead, circle around the building and hit different locations. As the fire spreads, more and more structures will be destroyed.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is here and with it comes a new Battle Pass! This season has introduced EvoChrome weapons, Chrome Splash locations and the ability to phase through walls. There are also new vault locations and map changes. Darth Vader and Star War weapons, including Lightsabers make a return for Skywalker Week, and the Paradise quests are this season's storyline challenges, including destorying Chrome objects to collect Chrome anomalies. Make sure to check out how to unlock The Herald skin too! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella and Victory Crowns.

For the specific igniting structures challenge in Fortnite, you will earn 15k XP. Currently, you will also earn progress towards your Chrome Punk quests, which award exclusive items upon completion.

Note that while Fireflies are the most common fire-based item in Fortnite at the moment, other weapons and items can be used to start fires. For one, gas canisters can be thrown and detonated to start fires. There are certain fire bows, and even flamethrowers that are sometimes added in too. This all depends on the ground loot. For now, go for Fireflies.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, visit our guides on character locations, The Herald skin, how to get XP fast, and how to tune the TV as Bytes.