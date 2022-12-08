How to beat the Ageless Champion easily in Fortnite

The Ageless Champion in Fortnite is a new addition in Chapter 4 Season 1.

This is also known as Geno - the long-running antagonist of Fornite, or at least, a version of Geno - who is part of the latest Battle Pass.

As well as being an unlockable skin, the Ageless Champion roams on the map - and is subject to an quest where you must assist in defeating the Ageless Champion.

This page explains where to find and beat the Ageless Champion in Fortnite when the time comes.

Beating the Ageless Champion in Fortnite.

Ageless Champion location in Fortnite

The Ageless Champion can be found at the Citadel, the named location in the north-west of the map.

Within the Citadel, the Ageless Champion can be found roaming within the castle.

In our experience, he appears in one of three places; the throne room (on the ground floor, at the back), on the roof, or the upper hall leading from the roof.

The roof and throne room are the most common places the Ageless Champion can spawn.

You'll know when the Ageless is nearby as music swells when you approach - useful to know this powerful adversary is round the corner.

He does, however, have the tendancy to flee and make him hard to spot - but just listen out to the music and scope each area to find him again.

Ageless Champion cheese: How to beat the Ageless Champion the easy way

Before we go into a 'normal' Ageless Champion fight, there is a method to beat the Ageless Champion very easily - and it involves our old friend, the storm.

The Ageless Champion, like players on the map, will be damaged by the storm, so if you can play a match where the Citadel will be consumed, and you can survive long enough for his health to be reduced, you can then finish him off quickly and easily.

You can even simply damage the Ageless Champion once and let the storm do the job for you if you prefer - though we understand if you want to stick around to make sure the job is done right.

The main downside to this is the difficulty of continuing the match afterwards, especially if you want to make use of his loot. That said, the Shockwave Hammer is a quick way to traverse the map and back to safety.

But, if you are after just the challenge requirement alone, this is a way to take down the Ageless Champion with ease.

Want to take him down properly? Then here's what you need to know.

How to beat the Ageless Champion

As with the likes of Darth Vader, the Ageless Champion is a tricky character to fight and defeat.

First, make sure you come well equipped for the fight. We'd actually recommend landing at the Citadel, partly the give you enough time to complete the battle, but also because it's actually a great place for loot thanks to common Oathbound Chest spawns - meaning you can get armed and ready faster than at most named locations.

You'll want something to fight with at mid-range, and some shields and healing items along the way.

If possible, waiting for some useful Augments is recommended too - though we'd opt against Balloons, as in our experience, he will quickly snipe you out of the sky!

The Ageless Champion employs two of the season's new weapons, the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Shockwave Hammer, which will be used at medium and close distances respectively.

Since the Ex-Caliber Rifle is an explosive projectile that takes a few moments to detontate, that is the more predictable of the two - so it's recommended you keep at a distance, using walls as cover, and chip away at the Ageless Champion's health.

The throne room is more difficult to do this in, as the corridors can see you at the mercy of the Ex-Calibur's explosives.

The roof, meanwhile, has more room circle round and corners also use as cover - so fighting him there will put you at an advantage.

If you can, get the upper ground. That way, his projectiles will either fly over you or destroy the ground underneath, and if you can manage it right, take out the staircase so you can rain down bullets from above with little risk.

Either way, provided the circle isn't coming in, be sure to take your time and keep your distance, ensuring you can better avoid projectiles and see when the Champion is advancing.

Upon your victory, you'll receive 2,000 XP - and if you want some loot, there is The Ageless Champion's Ex-Caliber Rifle as a bonus reward.

If you are struggling for the challenge, as well as the above cheese, remember you only need to assist in a defeat - so partying up with other players, even randoms (try and suggest landing at the Citadel with a marker to encourage others to join you) could be a good bet.

How to unlock the Ageless Champion skin

Provided you own the Chapter 4 Season 1 Battle Pass, you can unlock the Ageless Champion skin once you reach tier 86.

Furthermore, you can unlock an additional skin (as part of skin-specific emote) The Ageless Champion, which is the armoured appearance of the Ageless Champion on the map, at level 94 - in otherwords, the every end of the Battle Pass.

Whether you are unlocking or fighting - best of luck with the Ageless Champion!