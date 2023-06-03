Pokémon Go Searching for Gold field research tasks

Searching for Gold is a mini-event themed around Golden PokéStops in Pokémon Go.

It gives you an excellent chance to collect Gimmighoul Coins, which you need to get a Gholdengo in Pokémon Go. For this reason, it’s worth getting out and about during the Searching for Gold event.

There’s also a selection of Searching for Gold field research tasks you can collect and complete during the event.

On this page:

Searching for Gold field research tasks in Pokémon Go During the Searching for Gold event in Pokémon Go, you can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your Field Research collection and completed after the event ends if you choose. Here are the Searching for Gold field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Make 3 Nice Throws in a row reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Make 3 Great Throws reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Make 5 Curveball Throws reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Make a Great Curveball Throw reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Earn 3 hearts with your buddy reward - reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Battle in a Gym reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Use a Super Effective Charged Attack reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Power up Pokémon 3 times reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Open 5 Gifts reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter

reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter Caterpie, Magikarp and Nosepass encounters can be earned by completing event-exclusive field research tasks.