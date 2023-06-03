Pokémon Go Searching for Gold field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the Searching for Gold event.
Searching for Gold is a mini-event themed around Golden PokéStops in Pokémon Go.
It gives you an excellent chance to collect Gimmighoul Coins, which you need to get a Gholdengo in Pokémon Go. For this reason, it’s worth getting out and about during the Searching for Gold event.
There’s also a selection of Searching for Gold field research tasks you can collect and complete during the event.
On this page:
Searching for Gold field research tasks in Pokémon Go
During the Searching for Gold event in Pokémon Go, you can earn event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops. These tasks can be saved in your Field Research collection and completed after the event ends if you choose.
Here are the Searching for Gold field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Use 3 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokémon reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Make 3 Nice Throws in a row reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Make 3 Great Throws reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Make 5 Curveball Throws reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Make 3 Curveball Throws in a row reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Make a Great Curveball Throw reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Earn 3 hearts with your buddy reward - reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Spin 2 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Battle in a Gym reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Use a Super Effective Charged Attack reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Power up Pokémon 3 times reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Open 5 Gifts reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
- Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each reward - Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye or Barboach encounter
Everything else we know about Searching for Gold in Pokémon Go
The main attraction of the Searching for Gold event in Pokémon Go is how, during event hours, certain PokéStops will turn gold without the use of a Golden Lure Module. Spinning these Golden PokéStops may lead you to collecting Gimmighoul Coins, which you need to evolve a Gimmighoul into a Gholdengo.
It’s important to note, however, that Roaming Form Gimmighoul will not appear around these Golden PokéStops. If you want to catch one of these Pokémon, you need to either use the Coin Bag or place a Golden Lure Module at a PokéStop.
Aside from this bonus, the following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Searching for Gold event:
- Weedle
- Bellsprout
- Lickitung
- Azumarill
- Poochyena
- Buizel
- Tympole
- Shelmet
- Stufful
Finally, you can purchase a pay-to-play timed research quest from the in-game Pokémon Go store for $1.00 or the equivalent price in your local currency. This quest will challenge you to complete a selection of field research tasks and, in return, you’ll earn encounters with Caterpie, Magikarp, Nosepass, Sableye and Barboach.
It’s important to note, however, this quest must be completed before the event ends on Saturday 3rd June at 5pm (local time) or else it will expire.
Pokémon Go Searching for Gold date and times explained
The Searching for Gold event is running on Saturday 3rd June between 2pm to 5pm (local time) in Pokémon Go.
So, if you want to partake in this short event, make sure you’re out and about between these hours in Pokémon Go. We do recommend taking part, because it's an excellent opportunity to gather up some more Gimmighoul Coins.
Hope you enjoy the Searching for Gold event in Pokémon Go!