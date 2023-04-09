Pokémon Go Regieleki counters, weaknesses and moveset
How to catch the Electron Pokémon in Pokémon Go!
Regieleki is a member of the legendary Regi family from Gen 8 who debuted in Pokémon Go during April 2023.
At the time of writing, Regieleki has only been made available for a limited time period through Elite Raids in Pokémon Go. So, if you’re going to add this legendary to your Pokédex, you’ll need to know how to defeat it!
Below you’ll find Regieleki’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go to help you achieve this, along with Regieleki’s best moveset.
On this page:
Regieleki counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
Here you’ll find Regieleki’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go:
- Regieleki type - Electric-type
- Regieleki is weak against - Ground-types
- Regieleki mega counters - Mega Steelix, Mega Swampert and Primal Groudon
- Regieleki counters - Rhydon, Donphan, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Excadrill, Golurk and both Therian and Incarnate Forme Landorus
- Other Regieleki notes - Due to being an Electric-type, Regieleki has one sole weakness - Ground-type Pokémon - so you need to fill your team with the strongest Ground-types in your collection. You should also make sure you fight this Pokémon alongside a group of trainers.
Regieleki CP in Pokémon Go
Below you’ll find the CP ranges for Regieleki in Pokémon Go:
- Raid Boss CP - 44,342 CP
- Max CP for catching Regieleki - 1602 CP
- Max CP for weather boost (Rain) for catching Regieleki - 2002 CP
Regieleki moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Regieleki’s best moveset is Lock-On for Fast Move and Zap Cannon for Charged Move. If, however, you want to have a full Electric-type based moveset, then Thunder Shock is a good Fast Move choice and is a more defensive based choice compared to Lock-On.
Here’s the complete moveset for Regieleki in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Moves:
- Lock-On (Normal)
- Thunder Shock (Electric)
Possible Charged Moves:
- Hyper Beam (Normal)
- Thunder (Electric)
- Zap Cannon (Electric)
Everything else we know about Regieleki
Regieleki, along with Regidrago, first appeared in The Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Shield, which makes it part of Gen 8.
Regieleki is a member of the legendary titan family; sharing the braille-like eyes and the naming convention of having 'Regi' at the start of its name. It is both the smallest and lightest Pokémon in this legendary family.
This Pokémon’s design appears to have taken inspiration from the concept of electricity itself. Regieleki’s arms resemble electric arcs - electrical breakdowns of gas which produce electrical discharge - with the bands connecting these arms to its body resembling electrical bonds. The shape of Regieleki’s body, meanwhile, is similar to that of a lightbulb, with its legs having a power-plug like appearance.
Interestingly, Regieleki has the highest base Speed stat out of any Pokémon in the mainline series of the game. Since the Speed stat doesn’t exist in Pokémon Go, however, it will lack this feature in that game.
Good luck catching Regieleki in Pokémon Go!