Pokémon Go Regieleki counters, weaknesses and moveset

Regieleki is a member of the legendary Regi family from Gen 8 who debuted in Pokémon Go during April 2023.

At the time of writing, Regieleki has only been made available for a limited time period through Elite Raids in Pokémon Go. So, if you’re going to add this legendary to your Pokédex, you’ll need to know how to defeat it!

Below you’ll find Regieleki’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go to help you achieve this, along with Regieleki’s best moveset.

Regieleki counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Here you’ll find Regieleki’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go: Regieleki type - Electric-type

- Electric-type Regieleki is weak against - Ground-types

- Ground-types Regieleki mega counters - Mega Steelix, Mega Swampert and Primal Groudon

- Mega Steelix, Mega Swampert and Primal Groudon Regieleki counters - Rhydon, Donphan, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Excadrill, Golurk and both Therian and Incarnate Forme Landorus

- Rhydon, Donphan, Groudon, Garchomp, Rhyperior, Mamoswine, Excadrill, Golurk and both Therian and Incarnate Forme Landorus Other Regieleki notes - Due to being an Electric-type, Regieleki has one sole weakness - Ground-type Pokémon - so you need to fill your team with the strongest Ground-types in your collection. You should also make sure you fight this Pokémon alongside a group of trainers.

Regieleki moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Regieleki’s best moveset is Lock-On for Fast Move and Zap Cannon for Charged Move. If, however, you want to have a full Electric-type based moveset, then Thunder Shock is a good Fast Move choice and is a more defensive based choice compared to Lock-On. Here’s the complete moveset for Regieleki in Pokémon Go: Possible Fast Moves: Lock-On (Normal)

Thunder Shock (Electric) Possible Charged Moves: Hyper Beam (Normal)

Thunder (Electric)

Zap Cannon (Electric)