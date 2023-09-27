Pokémon Go Out to Play quest step, rewards and field research tasks

The Out to Play event sees the release of shiny Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon Go.

Alongside these new shiny variants, the Out to Play event also hails the release of several quality of life updates to the Routes feature in Pokémon Go.

There’s also the Out to Play: Timed Research quest and a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks for you to complete. We’ve listed the Out to Play: Timed Research quest step below if you’d like some help completing this quest before its deadline.

Out to Play field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during Out to Play may result in you collecting an event-exclusive field research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after Out to Play ends. Here are the Out to Play field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Walk 1km reward - Pawmi encounter

Walk 5km reward - Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Hatch an Egg reward - Hisuian Sneasel or Hisuian Qwilfish encounter

reward - Hisuian Sneasel or Hisuian Qwilfish encounter Hatch 3 Eggs reward - Hisuian Growlithe encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Hisuian Sneasel, Hisuian Qwilfish and Pawmi encounters can be earned by completing Out to Play event-exclusive field research tasks.