Pokémon Go Out to Play quest step, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about the Out to Play event.
The Out to Play event sees the release of shiny Hisuian Growlithe and Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon Go.
Alongside these new shiny variants, the Out to Play event also hails the release of several quality of life updates to the Routes feature in Pokémon Go.
There’s also the Out to Play: Timed Research quest and a selection of event-exclusive field research tasks for you to complete. We’ve listed the Out to Play: Timed Research quest step below if you’d like some help completing this quest before its deadline.
On this page:
'Out to Play Timed Research' quest step in Pokémon Go
Out to Play: Timed Research is, unsurprisingly, a timed research quest running until Monday 2nd October at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. To earn all of this quest’s rewards, you must complete it before this deadline.
Here are the Out to Play: Timed Research quest step and rewards, but be prepared for spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Out to Play: Timed Research' Step 1 of 1
- Explore 5km - 1 Incense
- Hatch 3 Eggs - 1000 Stardust
- Follow a Route - 1000 Stardust
- Walk 1000m while travelling a Route - 1000 Stardust
- Use an Incense while following a Route - 1000 Stardust
- Catch 20 Pokémon while following a Route - 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 1 Incubator and a Hisuian Growlithe encounter.
Out to Play field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Spinning PokéStops during Out to Play may result in you collecting an event-exclusive field research task in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after Out to Play ends.
Here are the Out to Play field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Walk 1km reward - Pawmi encounter
- Walk 5km reward - Hisuian Growlithe encounter
- Hatch an Egg reward - Hisuian Sneasel or Hisuian Qwilfish encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs reward - Hisuian Growlithe encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything else you need to know about Out to Play in Pokémon Go
There are three bonuses running until the end of the Out to Play event in Pokémon Go on Monday 2nd October at 8pm (local time).
The first is that you’ll receive triple XP for successfully completing a raid, while the second sees your Buddy Pokémon earning candy faster when exploring a Route. Finally, Kecleon will be appearing more frequently at PokéStops during the event, which is great for players who haven’t caught Kecleon yet.
Out to Play also sees a number of quality life updates to the Routes feature in Pokémon Go. This includes an increased amount of Routes across the globe, directional arrows while completing a Route, adding a running count of Zygarde Cells you’ve collected which is accessed via the Zygarde Cube and increasing the amount of Routes listed in the Nearby menu. The level requirement for creating a Route has also been lowered.
The following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild during the Out to Play event:
- Psyduck
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Onix
- Eevee
- Feebas
- Woobat
- Pawmi
Out to Play also sees the release of shiny Hisuian Growlithe and, if you evolve it, shiny Hisuian Arcanine. If you’d like to add this new shiny to your collection, then you can earn Hisuian Growlithe encounters by completing the event-exclusive field research tasks or the Out to Play: Timed Research quest. Hisuian Growlithe may also hatch from any 2km or 7km egg collected during this Pokémon Go event.
You may also want to purchase the Tails of Adventure special research quest. This is a pay-to-play timed research quest and the rewards include additional encounters with Hisuian Growlithe.
Keep in mind that this quest costs $2 or the equivalent price in your local currency, is non-refundable and can not be purchased using Poké Coin. If you do buy it, you must also complete Tails of Adventure before 8pm (local time) on Monday 2nd October or else you’ll lose access to the rewards.
No matter how you catch it, once you’ve got a Hisuian Growlithe you can enter it in a PokéStop Showcase.
Finally, a Hisuian Growlithe Wig will be on sale in the in-game avatar shop from this event onwards.
Hope you enjoy the Out to Play event!