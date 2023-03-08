Pokémon Go Mega Medicham counters, weaknesses and best Medicham moveset

Mega Medicham is the mega evolution for Medicham, which was released in Pokémon Go as part of the Festival of Colors 2023 event.

If you want to have a Mega Medicham on your side in Pokémon Go, then you need to collect enough Mega Energy to conduct its Mega Evolution!

Below you’ll find Mega Medicham’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go to help you defeat it in Mega Raids!

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Mega Medicham counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go To defeat Mega Medicham and collect it’s Mega Energy, you need to know the Mega Medicham counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go: Mega Medicham type - Fighting and Psychic-type

- Fighting and Psychic-type Mega Medicham is weak against - Fairy, Flying and Ghost-type

- Fairy, Flying and Ghost-type Mega Medicham mega counters - Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gengar, Mega Alakazam, Mega Gardevoir and Mega Banette.

- Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gengar, Mega Alakazam, Mega Gardevoir and Mega Banette. Mega Medicham counters - For Fairy-types, Togekiss, Gardevoir and Sylveon. For Flying-types, Moltres, Rayquaza, Honchkrow, Braviary and Yveltal. For Ghost-types, Gengar, Giratina and Chandelure.

- For Fairy-types, Togekiss, Gardevoir and Sylveon. For Flying-types, Moltres, Rayquaza, Honchkrow, Braviary and Yveltal. For Ghost-types, Gengar, Giratina and Chandelure. Other Mega Medicham notes - When it comes to battling Mega Medicham, we recommend focusing your team around your strongest Flying and Ghost-type Pokémon because this will allow you to bring some legendary Pokémon, like Giratina, into the fight.

Medicham moveset in Pokémon Go Our recommendation for Medicham’s moveset in Pokémon Go is Counter as a Fast Move and Dynamic Punch as a Charged Move. These moves will work for both an offensive or defensive based moveset. Below you’ll find the full moveset for Medicham in Pokémon Go: Possible Fast Moves: Counter (Fighting)

Psycho Cut (Psychic) Possible Charged Moves: Dynamic Punch (Fighting)

Ice Punch (Ice)

Power-Up Punch (Fighting)

Psychic (Psychic)