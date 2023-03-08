Pokémon Go Mega Medicham counters, weaknesses and best Medicham moveset
Mega meditation.
Mega Medicham is the mega evolution for Medicham, which was released in Pokémon Go as part of the Festival of Colors 2023 event.
If you want to have a Mega Medicham on your side in Pokémon Go, then you need to collect enough Mega Energy to conduct its Mega Evolution!
Below you’ll find Mega Medicham’s counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go to help you defeat it in Mega Raids!
Mega Medicham counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go
To defeat Mega Medicham and collect it’s Mega Energy, you need to know the Mega Medicham counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go:
- Mega Medicham type - Fighting and Psychic-type
- Mega Medicham is weak against - Fairy, Flying and Ghost-type
- Mega Medicham mega counters - Mega Pidgeot, Mega Gengar, Mega Alakazam, Mega Gardevoir and Mega Banette.
- Mega Medicham counters - For Fairy-types, Togekiss, Gardevoir and Sylveon. For Flying-types, Moltres, Rayquaza, Honchkrow, Braviary and Yveltal. For Ghost-types, Gengar, Giratina and Chandelure.
- Other Mega Medicham notes - When it comes to battling Mega Medicham, we recommend focusing your team around your strongest Flying and Ghost-type Pokémon because this will allow you to bring some legendary Pokémon, like Giratina, into the fight.
Mega Medicham CP in Pokémon Go
Here are the CP ranges you can expect to see from Mega Medicham in Pokémon Go:
- Raid Boss CP - 29,069 CP
- Mega Medicham max CP at Level 40 - 1431 CP
- CP Range when being caught - 764 to 817 CP
- Maximum weather boosted CP (Cloudy or Windy) when being caught - 955 to 1022 CP
Medicham moveset in Pokémon Go
Our recommendation for Medicham’s moveset in Pokémon Go is Counter as a Fast Move and Dynamic Punch as a Charged Move. These moves will work for both an offensive or defensive based moveset.
Below you’ll find the full moveset for Medicham in Pokémon Go:
Possible Fast Moves:
- Counter (Fighting)
- Psycho Cut (Psychic)
Possible Charged Moves:
- Dynamic Punch (Fighting)
- Ice Punch (Ice)
- Power-Up Punch (Fighting)
- Psychic (Psychic)
Everything else we know about Medicham
Medicham and Meditite, its pre-evolved form, are part of Gen 3 and debuted when Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire were released on the Game Boy Advance.
The appearance of both Pokémon have taken inspiration from yoga, with them being depicted in yoga-like poses in their official art. Their names also appear to have taken inspiration from the word ‘meditate’ and, in Medicham’s case, this is done by taking the first three letters of the word.
The design of both Medicham and Mega Medicham may have also been inspired by Bedlah clothing - a type of clothing originating from traditional Egyptian folklore - since their legs resemble traditional Bedlah pants.
Good luck battling Mega Medicham in Pokémon Go!