Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge and field research tasks explained

The Festival of Colors event has returned and this year it sees the release of Bruxish from Gen 7 in Pokémon Go!

This event also includes the release of Mega Medicham into Pokémon Go, so, if you want to experiment with this Mega Evolution, make sure you battle it in Mega Raids.

Along with these new Pokémon, there’s a Festival of Colors Collection Challenge for you to complete and event-exclusive field research tasks to find!

Festival of Colors field research tasks in Pokémon Go Spinning PokéStops during the Festival of Colors event in Pokémon Go may grant you an event-exclusive field research task. While these tasks can, as always, be saved in your field research collection and completed after this event ends, we recommend finishing them during the Festival of Colors. This is because a number of these tasks will help you complete the Festival of Colors Collection Challenge. Here are the Festival of Colors field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Catch 15 Pokémon reward - Alolan Grimer encounter

reward - Alolan Grimer encounter Catch 5 different species of Pokémon reward - Castform encounter - can be Regular, Sunny, Rainy or Snowy form

reward - Castform encounter - can be Regular, Sunny, Rainy or Snowy form Catch 8 different species of Pokémon reward - Burmy encounter - can be Plant, Sand or Trash

reward - Burmy encounter - can be Plant, Sand or Trash Catch 10 different species of Pokémon reward - Oricorio (style depends on your region) Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!