Bruxish, a Gen 7 Pokémon, debuted in Pokémon Go during the Season of Rising Heroes.

Released as part of the Festival of Colors 2023 event in Pokémon Go, this water and psychic-type Pokémon takes inspiration from the reef triggerfish.

Below you’ll learn how to get Bruxish in Pokémon Go, along with Bruxish’s counters and weaknesses if you want to battle it in raids.

How to get Bruxish in Pokémon Go Bruxish made its first appearance in Pokémon Go on Wednesday, 8th March as part of the Festival of Colors 2023 event. Here’s how you can catch Bruxish during the Festival of Colors event: In the wild - Appearing more frequently during the Festival of Colors

As you can see from the methods listed above, the easiest way to catch a Bruxish in Pokémon Go is to find one in the wild. Using Incense will help increase your chances of encountering a Bruxish, while the Poké Radar - in the bottom right-hand corner - will tell you if one is appearing at a nearby PokéStop. Remember - Bruxish doesn't evolve, so, if you simply want to add it to your Pokédex, then you only need to catch one. At the time of writing, Bruxish's shiny form has not been released into Pokémon Go either. If you're having trouble finding a Bruxish, then it's a good idea to defeat one in a raid. Since Bruxish is a one-star raid Pokémon, you should be able to easily defeat it all by yourself. Just make sure your team contains counters which take advantage of Bruxish's weaknesses and, if you'd like some examples, read the next section. We highly recommend catching Bruxish during the 2023 Festival of Colors, because, at the time of writing, we don't know what its spawn rate will be once the event ends. There's a chance that, like other recently released Pokémon, it will be hard to find, so it's worth adding it to your Pokédex while you have the chance.

Bruxish counters and weaknesses in Pokémon Go Below you’ll find the counters and weaknesses for Bruxish in Pokémon Go: Bruxish type - Water and Psychic-type

- Water and Psychic-type Bruxish is weak against - Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost-types

- Bug, Dark, Electric, Grass and Ghost-types Bruxish counters - For Bug-types, Yanmega, Genesect and Pheromosa. For Dark-types, Hydreigon, Yveltal and Guzzlord. For Electric-types, Zapdos, Raikou, Zekrom, Therian Forme Thundurus and Xurkitree. For Grass-types, Venusaur, Chesnaught and Kartana. For Ghost-types, Chandelure and Origin Forme Giratina.

Other Bruxish notes - Since Bruxish is a one-star raid Pokémon, you should be able to easily defeat it by yourself and without any Mega Evolutions. Just make sure your team contains strong Pokémon who can only target Bruxish's weaknesses!