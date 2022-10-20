Pokémon Go Mega Banette counters, weaknesses and moveset explained

Mega Banette is the mega evolved form of Banette, which makes its Pokémon Go debut as part of the 2022's Halloween event in Pokémon Go.

This news, of course, should not be a surprise to eagle-eyed view Trainers, since it's spot has been available on the Mega Pokédex for quite some time!

Like all Mega Evolutions, Mega Banette can’t be directly caught in Pokémon Go. Instead, you need to keep defeating it in Mega Raids until you’ve collected enough Mega Banette Energy for its evolution. Thanks to the summer 2022 Mega Raid rebalance, this can now be done in one Mega Raid if you defeat it Banette enough!

Below you’ll find Mega Banette’s counters and weaknesses to help you succeed in Pokémon Go – just remember you need to have an Banette in your Pokémon storage to conduct its Mega Evolution.

On this page:

The fastest way to collect Mega Banette energy is to defeat one in a Mega Raid. Below you'll find the counters and weaknesses for Mega Banette to help you achieve this: Mega Banette type – Ghost-type

Mega Banette Mega counters - Gengar or Houndoom are the best options (depending on the Charged move the Mega Banette has, although this is chosen at random). If you don't have one of those, use Gyarados or Absol.

Mega Banette non-Mega counters - Hydreigon with Brutal Swing, Darkrai, Giratina Origin, Chandelure and Yveltal are your best options. Failing that, your strongest dark or ghost-types are the way to go.

Number of players to beat Mega Banette - Mega Banette can be beaten by just two players if you have good enough counters. Three players at level 40 is reasonable, and five players at level 30 should be fine, as long as you bring the right Pokémon to the battle!

Other Mega Banette notes – As a pure ghost-type Pokémon, you have multiple opens for counters. Hydreigon with Brutal Swing is far and away the best way to go, but make sure you have a Mega Evolved Pokémon to boost your raid party's Pokémon's attacks of the same type and get extra candy for catching it!

Tactics – Mega Banette is a little tricky in that it has two attacks that will either tickle or wreck your team, depending whether you bring ghost or dark-type Pokémon; simply put, Dazzling Gleam wrecks dark types. There's no way to tell which attack it has, so if you're concerned about your ability to take it down, make two teams – one that's pure Ghost and one that's pure Dark. It's a coin toss which move you come up against, so if you lose quickly by bringing the wrong team, pick the other when you get booted back to the lobby and you should have a much easier time! Mega Banette was added as part of the 2022 Season of Light event.

Best Mega Banette moveset in Pokémon Go Mega Banette can use a variety of Fast and Charged moves in Pokémon Go. The best Mega Banette moves would be the steel combination of Shadow Claw (Fast) and Shadow Ball (Charged). Mega Banette. Here are the other Fast and Charged moves Mega Banette can use in Pokémon Go: Fast Moves: Shadow Claw (Ghost)

Hex (Ghost) Charged Moves:

Thunder (Electric)

Dazzling Gleam (Fairy)