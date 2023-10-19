Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 timed research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks
Everything you need to know about Halloween Part 1 explained.
Halloween 2023 has arrived in Pokémon Go and, as is tradition, this event is divided into Part 1 and Part 2.
Halloween is always a busy event in Pokémon Go and this year is no different. There's event-exclusive field research tasks, the release of shiny Phantump and two timed research quests - Halloween Timed Research and Spiritomb Limited Research.
Not to forget about the release of Greavard and Houndstone in Pokémon Go, along with the pay-to-play Halloween Timed Research quest.
On this page:
Halloween Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go
Halloween Timed Research is a quest running throughout both parts of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go. This means you must complete it by Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards.
Below you'll find all of the Halloween Timed Research quest steps and rewards, but be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Halloween Timed Research' Step 1 of 3
- Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1500 XP
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 25 Poké Balls and a Greavard encounter.
'Halloween Timed Research' Step 2 of 3
- Take 1 snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon - 1500 Stardust
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 XP
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1500 Stardust
- Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries
Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls and a Greavard encounter.
'Halloween Timed Research' Step 3 of 3
- Take 1 snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 Stardust
- Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 XP
- Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 XP
Rewards: 5 Ultra Balls, 3 Pinap Berries and a Greavard encounter.
Spiritomb Limited Research quest step in Pokémon Go
Spiritomb Limited Research is the second quest available during both parts of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go and is your chance this year to catch a Spiritomb. Like the above quest, you'll have until Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) to complete it or else Spiritomb will vanish back into the void for another year.
Since Spiritomb has only ever been available through past Halloween-exclusive field research tasks, timed or special research quests, which themselves could only be unlocked during specific past Halloween events, we highly recommend completing this timed research quest before the deadline to ensure you've added Spiritomb to your Pokédex. It's worth finishing even if you already have this Pokémon, because you might get lucky and find a shiny Spiritomb!
Remember - let this quest expire without completing it and you'll have to wait until next year to catch Spiritomb!
Below you'll find the Spiritomb Limited Research quest step and rewards, but, remember, there are spoilers!
Thank you Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Spiritomb Limited Research' Step 1 of 1
- Earn 1,080 Stardust - Misdreavus encounter
- Earn 1,080 XP - Yamask encounter
- Make 108 Nice Throws - Pumpkaboo encounter
- Make 108 Curveball Throws - Phantump encounter
- Use 108 Berries to help catch Pokémon - Shuppet encounter
- Earn 10,800 XP - Litwick encounter
- Spin 8 PokéStops or Gyms - Gastly encounter
- Spin 10 PokéStops or Gyms - Drifloon encounter
Rewards: 108 XP, 108 Stardust and Spiritomb encounter.
Halloween 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go
Event-exclusive field research tasks can be collected by spinning PokéStops throughout the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the Halloween 2023 event ends if you so choose.
These event-exclusive field research tasks will change on Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) when Part 2 of Halloween 2023 begins and will include a task that will reward you with a Greavard encounter.
Here are the Halloween 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Transfer 5 Ghost-type Pokémon reward - 10 Misdreavus Candy
- Evolve a Ghost-type Pokémon reward - Phantump encounter
- Take 3 snapshots of Ghost-type Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls
- Make 5 Great Throws reward - Misdreavus encounter
- Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Phantump encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about the Halloween 2023 Part 1 and 2 in Pokémon Go
Below you'll find everything else you need to know about the Part 1 and Part 2 of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go.
Halloween 2023 Part 1
This Halloween in Pokémon Go sees the release of Greavard and Houndstone - the skeleton dogs from Gen 9! If you’d like to learn how to add these ghostly dogs to your Paldea Pokédex, visit our how to get Greavard guide.
Alongside these new Pokémon, there are also four bonuses running throughout Halloween Part 1 until its end on Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) and, in keeping with Halloween, they are all related to Candy.
The first two bonuses see an increased chance of players being able to earn additional Candy and Candy XL by catching Pokémon with Nice, Great and Excellent Throws. You can also earn double hatch Candy and players Level 31 or above will also receive additional Candy XL from hatching eggs.
Another Pokémon Go Halloween tradition continues with the return of the Lavender Town music and Halloween decorations appearing across the Pokémon Go map.
While you explore this spooky world, you may encounter one of the following Pokémon who will be appearing more frequently in the wild during Halloween Part 1:
- Ekans
- Zubat
- Alolan Meowth
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Spinarak
- Misdreavus
- Poochyena
- Shuppet
- Drifloon
- Litwick
- Phantump
- Sandygast
Halloween Part 1 also sees the release of shiny Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon Go.
You'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids throughout Halloween Part 1:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Misdreavus
|Gengar
|Guzzlord (until 10am local time on Friday 20th October)
|Mega Gengar (until 10am local time on Friday 20th October)
|Shuppet
|Sandygast
|Darkrai (after 10am local time on Friday 20th October)
|Mega Banette (after 10am local time on Friday 20th October)
|Drifloon
|Greavard
Any 7km egg you collect by opening Gifts during Halloween Part 1 will hatch one of the following Pokémon:
- Munchlax
- Riolu
- Galarian Yamask
You can also partake in PokéStop Showcases for Shuppet, Banette and Greavard running throughout Halloween Part 1.
If you're looking for more spooky fun, then there's also this year's pay-to-play Halloween Timed Research quest. It will set you back $5 or the equivalent in your local pricing tier and must be completed by Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) or else you'll lose access to the rewards. It's also possible to gift this quest to any player you're Great Friends or above with.
Purchasing and completing this quest will reward you with encounters with both Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon, along with the animated Ghost Pose for your avatar.
Meanwhile, Amazon Prime members can claim a Timed Research quest where the ultimate reward is a Greavard Wig for your avatar. You have until Friday 17th November to claim this quest and, if you do, you have until Monday 25th December to complete it if you want your wig.
There's a host of new Ghost-type clothes arriving in the in-game avatar shop. This includes a creepy Yamask Mask, hollow Phantump Head and, let's be honest, unsettling Cofagrigus Costume and Head. So perfect for Halloween!
Finally, you'll also be able to find or purchase new Halloween-themed stickers.
Halloween 2023 Part 2
Part 2 of the Halloween 2023 event runs from Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) to Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time). While many features of the Halloween event will stay the same, like the first two timed research quests and the return of Lavender Town music, this point marks a number of changes - from the event-exclusive field research tasks to a new timed research quest - including the release of two new costume Pokémon.
The year's new Halloween costume Pokémon have a tricks and treats theme with Pikachu donning an orange suit and Gengar wearing a little chefs hat accompanied by an onigiri.
Both of these new costume Pokémon can be found in the wild, alongside the other Pokémon appearing more frequently during Halloween Part 2:
- Tricks and Treats Pikachu
- Spooky Festival Vulpix
- Tricks and Treats Gengar
- Murkrow
- Misdreavus
- Sableye
- Halloween Mischief Piplup
- Drifloon
- Yamask
- Zorua
- Fennekin
- Phantump
- Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo
- Noibat
Halloween Part 2 also includes the release of shiny Zorua and Zoroark.
When it comes to the bonuses running throughout Halloween Part 2, the additional Candy and Candy XL earned from successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great or Excellent Throws remains. There are, however, two new bonuses with the first seeing you earn additional Candy from catching costumed Pokémon. This bonus then alters slightly on Thursday 31st October where catching costumed Pokémon may grant you Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL.
Halloween Part 2 also marks a change in the Pokémon appearing in raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Gastly
|Tricks and Treats Gengar
|Darkrai
|Mega Banette
|Misdreavus
|Phantump
Finally, you'll be able to enter Drifloon and Phantump in PokéStop Showcases.
Halloween 2023 Team Go Rocket Takeover in Pokémon Go explained
A Team Go Rocket Takeover will be occuring in Halloween 2023 Part 2 - running from Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) to Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go.
As always, this takeover marks an increased number of Team Rocket Grunts appearing at PokéStops and Rocket Balloons appearing more frequently in the sky. Using a Charged TM on a Shadow Pokémon will also cause them to forget the Frustation Charged Attack. You may also receive field research tasks that will reward you with Mysterious Components.
A new Team Rocket-themed special research quest will also be arriving as part of this Takeover. If you claim and complete this quest before Friday 1st December at 10am (local time), you'll be able to battle Giovanni and catch his new Shadow Regigigas.
Alongside this new quest, both the Team Rocket Grunts and Team Rocket Leaders will have new Pokémon parties for you to battle. This change coincides with a host of new Shadow Pokémon too, all of which have the possibility of being shiny:
- Shadow Gastly
- Shadow Haunter
- Shadow Gengar
- Shadow Rhyhorn
- Shadow Rhydon
- Shadow Rhyperior
- Shadow Barboach
- Shadow Whiscash
- Shadow Cranidos
- Shadow Rampardos
- Shadow Shieldon
- Shadow Bastiodon
- Shadow Drilbur
- Shadow Excadrill
- Shadow Litwick
- Shadow Lampent
- Shadow Chandelure
Shadow Lugia will also be making its first appearance in Shadow Raids as part of this Takeover - being available from Saturday 28th October at 10am (local time) to Sunday 29th October at 8pm (local time).
This isn't, however, the only change being made to Shadow Raids as you'll now be able to battle the following Pokémon in both one and three-star raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Gastly
|Nidorina
|Grimer
|Nidorino
|Misdreavus
|Golbat
|Litwick
Finally, any 12km eggs collected during this Team Rocket Takeover will hatch the following Pokémon:
- Larvitar
- Sandile
- Pawniard
- Vullaby
- Deino
- Pancham
- Salandit
Halloween 2023 event date and times in Pokémon Go explained
As is tradition, the Halloween event for 2023 in Pokémon Go has been divided into two parts.
Part 1 will run from Thursday 19th October until Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time).
It's at this point that Part 2 will begin before it ends on Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time). Remember - Halloween event Part 2 also includes a Team Go Rocket takeover.
Hope you enjoy celebrating Halloween in Pokémon Go!