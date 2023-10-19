Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 timed research quest steps, rewards and field research tasks

Halloween 2023 has arrived in Pokémon Go and, as is tradition, this event is divided into Part 1 and Part 2.

Halloween is always a busy event in Pokémon Go and this year is no different. There's event-exclusive field research tasks, the release of shiny Phantump and two timed research quests - Halloween Timed Research and Spiritomb Limited Research.

Not to forget about the release of Greavard and Houndstone in Pokémon Go, along with the pay-to-play Halloween Timed Research quest.

Halloween Timed Research quest steps in Pokémon Go Halloween Timed Research is a quest running throughout both parts of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go. This means you must complete it by Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) if you want to earn all of its rewards. Below you'll find all of the Halloween Timed Research quest steps and rewards, but be wary of spoilers! Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'Halloween Timed Research' Step 1 of 3 Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1500 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1000 Stardust Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 25 Poké Balls and a Greavard encounter. 'Halloween Timed Research' Step 2 of 3 Take 1 snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon - 1500 Stardust

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 XP

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon - 1500 Stardust

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries Rewards: 1000 Stardust, 20 Great Balls and a Greavard encounter. 'Halloween Timed Research' Step 3 of 3 Take 1 snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 Stardust

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 XP

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon - 2000 XP Rewards: 5 Ultra Balls, 3 Pinap Berries and a Greavard encounter.

Halloween 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go Event-exclusive field research tasks can be collected by spinning PokéStops throughout the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the Halloween 2023 event ends if you so choose. These event-exclusive field research tasks will change on Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) when Part 2 of Halloween 2023 begins and will include a task that will reward you with a Greavard encounter. Here are the Halloween 2023 field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Transfer 5 Ghost-type Pokémon reward - 10 Misdreavus Candy

reward - 10 Misdreavus Candy Evolve a Ghost-type Pokémon reward - Phantump encounter

reward - Phantump encounter Take 3 snapshots of Ghost-type Pokémon reward - 10 Poké Balls

reward - 10 Poké Balls Make 5 Great Throws reward - Misdreavus encounter

reward - Misdreavus encounter Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms reward - Phantump encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Misdreavus and Phantump encounters can be earned via the Halloween 2023 field research tasks.

Everything you need to know about the Halloween 2023 Part 1 and 2 in Pokémon Go Below you'll find everything else you need to know about the Part 1 and Part 2 of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go. Halloween 2023 Part 1 This Halloween in Pokémon Go sees the release of Greavard and Houndstone - the skeleton dogs from Gen 9! If you’d like to learn how to add these ghostly dogs to your Paldea Pokédex, visit our how to get Greavard guide. Alongside these new Pokémon, there are also four bonuses running throughout Halloween Part 1 until its end on Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) and, in keeping with Halloween, they are all related to Candy. The first two bonuses see an increased chance of players being able to earn additional Candy and Candy XL by catching Pokémon with Nice, Great and Excellent Throws. You can also earn double hatch Candy and players Level 31 or above will also receive additional Candy XL from hatching eggs. Image credit: Niantic Another Pokémon Go Halloween tradition continues with the return of the Lavender Town music and Halloween decorations appearing across the Pokémon Go map. While you explore this spooky world, you may encounter one of the following Pokémon who will be appearing more frequently in the wild during Halloween Part 1: Ekans

Zubat

Alolan Meowth

Gastly

Haunter

Spinarak

Misdreavus

Poochyena

Shuppet

Drifloon

Litwick

Phantump

Sandygast Halloween Part 1 also sees the release of shiny Phantump and Trevenant in Pokémon Go. You'll also be able to battle the following Pokémon in raids throughout Halloween Part 1: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Misdreavus Gengar Guzzlord (until 10am local time on Friday 20th October) Mega Gengar (until 10am local time on Friday 20th October) Shuppet Sandygast Darkrai (after 10am local time on Friday 20th October) Mega Banette (after 10am local time on Friday 20th October) Drifloon Greavard Any 7km egg you collect by opening Gifts during Halloween Part 1 will hatch one of the following Pokémon: Munchlax

Riolu

Galarian Yamask You can also partake in PokéStop Showcases for Shuppet, Banette and Greavard running throughout Halloween Part 1. If you're looking for more spooky fun, then there's also this year's pay-to-play Halloween Timed Research quest. It will set you back $5 or the equivalent in your local pricing tier and must be completed by Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) or else you'll lose access to the rewards. It's also possible to gift this quest to any player you're Great Friends or above with. Purchasing and completing this quest will reward you with encounters with both Dark and Ghost-type Pokémon, along with the animated Ghost Pose for your avatar. Image credit: Niantic Meanwhile, Amazon Prime members can claim a Timed Research quest where the ultimate reward is a Greavard Wig for your avatar. You have until Friday 17th November to claim this quest and, if you do, you have until Monday 25th December to complete it if you want your wig. Image credit: Niantic There's a host of new Ghost-type clothes arriving in the in-game avatar shop. This includes a creepy Yamask Mask, hollow Phantump Head and, let's be honest, unsettling Cofagrigus Costume and Head. So perfect for Halloween! Finally, you'll also be able to find or purchase new Halloween-themed stickers. Image credit: Niantic Halloween 2023 Part 2 Part 2 of the Halloween 2023 event runs from Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) to Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time). While many features of the Halloween event will stay the same, like the first two timed research quests and the return of Lavender Town music, this point marks a number of changes - from the event-exclusive field research tasks to a new timed research quest - including the release of two new costume Pokémon. The year's new Halloween costume Pokémon have a tricks and treats theme with Pikachu donning an orange suit and Gengar wearing a little chefs hat accompanied by an onigiri. Image credit: Niantic Both of these new costume Pokémon can be found in the wild, alongside the other Pokémon appearing more frequently during Halloween Part 2: Tricks and Treats Pikachu

Spooky Festival Vulpix

Tricks and Treats Gengar

Murkrow

Misdreavus

Sableye

Halloween Mischief Piplup

Drifloon

Yamask

Zorua

Fennekin

Phantump

Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo

Noibat Halloween Part 2 also includes the release of shiny Zorua and Zoroark. When it comes to the bonuses running throughout Halloween Part 2, the additional Candy and Candy XL earned from successfully catching Pokémon with Nice, Great or Excellent Throws remains. There are, however, two new bonuses with the first seeing you earn additional Candy from catching costumed Pokémon. This bonus then alters slightly on Thursday 31st October where catching costumed Pokémon may grant you Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL. Halloween Part 2 also marks a change in the Pokémon appearing in raids: One Star Three Star Five Star Mega Gastly Tricks and Treats Gengar Darkrai Mega Banette Misdreavus Phantump Finally, you'll be able to enter Drifloon and Phantump in PokéStop Showcases.

Halloween 2023 Team Go Rocket Takeover in Pokémon Go explained A Team Go Rocket Takeover will be occuring in Halloween 2023 Part 2 - running from Thursday 26th October at 10am (local time) to Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) in Pokémon Go. As always, this takeover marks an increased number of Team Rocket Grunts appearing at PokéStops and Rocket Balloons appearing more frequently in the sky. Using a Charged TM on a Shadow Pokémon will also cause them to forget the Frustation Charged Attack. You may also receive field research tasks that will reward you with Mysterious Components. A new Team Rocket-themed special research quest will also be arriving as part of this Takeover. If you claim and complete this quest before Friday 1st December at 10am (local time), you'll be able to battle Giovanni and catch his new Shadow Regigigas. Image credit: Niantic Alongside this new quest, both the Team Rocket Grunts and Team Rocket Leaders will have new Pokémon parties for you to battle. This change coincides with a host of new Shadow Pokémon too, all of which have the possibility of being shiny: Shadow Gastly has creepy red eyes. Shadow Gastly

Shadow Haunter

Shadow Gengar

Shadow Rhyhorn

Shadow Rhydon

Shadow Rhyperior

Shadow Barboach

Shadow Whiscash

Shadow Cranidos

Shadow Rampardos

Shadow Shieldon

Shadow Bastiodon

Shadow Drilbur

Shadow Excadrill

Shadow Litwick

Shadow Lampent

Shadow Chandelure Shadow Lugia will also be making its first appearance in Shadow Raids as part of this Takeover - being available from Saturday 28th October at 10am (local time) to Sunday 29th October at 8pm (local time). This isn't, however, the only change being made to Shadow Raids as you'll now be able to battle the following Pokémon in both one and three-star raids: One Star Three Star Gastly Nidorina Grimer Nidorino Misdreavus Golbat Litwick Finally, any 12km eggs collected during this Team Rocket Takeover will hatch the following Pokémon: Larvitar

Sandile

Pawniard

Vullaby

Deino

Pancham

Salandit Sandile and Salandit can be hatched from 12km eggs.