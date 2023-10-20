Pokémon Go Eerie Echos Timed Research quest steps and rewards

Eerie Echos Timed Research is a pay-to-play research quest which has made its return as part of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go.

The Eerie Echos Timed Research quest rewards you with the animated Ghost Pose. Yet, if you fancy this spooky animation for your Pokémon Go avatar, you'll need to spend £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price tier in your local currency.

Once purchased, you'll have until Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) to complete this quest. To help you achieve this, we've outlined all of the Eerie Echos Timed Research quest steps and rewards below.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube