Pokémon Go Eerie Echos Timed Research quest steps and rewards
How to get the Ghost Pose from this pay-to-play quest.
Eerie Echos Timed Research is a pay-to-play research quest which has made its return as part of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go.
The Eerie Echos Timed Research quest rewards you with the animated Ghost Pose. Yet, if you fancy this spooky animation for your Pokémon Go avatar, you'll need to spend £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price tier in your local currency.
Once purchased, you'll have until Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) to complete this quest. To help you achieve this, we've outlined all of the Eerie Echos Timed Research quest steps and rewards below.
'Eerie Echos Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Due to being a timed research quest, it must be completed before Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) or else the rewards it offers will vanish from existence. (You'll have also wasted some money too…)
Below you'll find all of the Eerie Echos Timed Research quest steps and rewards - just be wary of spoilers!
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'Eerie Echos Timed Research' Step 1 of 4
- Spin 3 PokéStops or Gyms - Gastly encounter
- Catch 10 Pokémon - Misdreavus encounter
- Make 5 Curveball Throws - Litwick encounter
Rewards: 5 Silver Pinap Berries and a Phantump encounter.
'Eerie Echos Timed Research' Step 2 of 4
- Make 2 Curveball Throws - Poochyena encounter
- Transfer 10 Pokémon - Galarian Zigzagoon
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - Sableye encounter
Rewards: 1 Incense and a Phantump encounter
'Eerie Echos Timed Research' Step 3 of 4
- Walk 2km - Purrloin encounter
- Send 5 Gifts to friends - Alolan Meowth encounter
- Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - Umbreon encounter
Rewards: 1 Incubator and a Phantump encounter
'Eerie Echos Timed Research' Step 4 of 4
- Hatch an Egg - Drifloon encounter
- Make 10 Curveball Throws - Yamask encounter
- Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon - Greavard encounter
Rewards: Ghost Pose and Trevenant encounter
How Eerie Echos Timed Research works in Pokémon Go
The Eerie Echos Timed Research quest was released on Thursday 19th October as part of the Halloween 2023 event in Pokémon Go.
Since this quest is pay-to-play, you must purchase it from the in-game store for £4.99, $5 or the equivalent price in your local currency. It can not be purchased using PokéCoins and is nonrefundable. It will also be available for purchase until Monday 30th October at 8pm (local time).
It's also possible to gift this quest to any player you're Great Friends or higher with.
If you do buy this quest, then you'll have until Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) to complete it and claim all the rewards. Letting the deadline pass without doing so will mean you'll lose access to the rewards forever.
To purchase the Eerie Echos Timed Research quest, you first need to open the in-game store from the main menu and scroll down until you reach the banner for the quest. Select said banner after doing so before tapping the 'Buy' option, which will send you to the purchasing methods for your mobile device.
After buying the quest, it will automatically appear in the 'Today' tab. If it doesn't, try closing and reopening Pokémon Go.
Remember - Eerie Echos Timed Research must be completed before Tuesday 31st October at 8pm (local time) or else you'll lose its rewards.
Hope you enjoy earning the Ghost Pose!