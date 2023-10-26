Pokémon Go Showdown in the Shadows quest steps and rewards

Showdown in the Shadows, released during the Halloween event in October 2023, is the latest instalment in Pokémon Go's Team Go Rocket invasion storyline.

Like past Team Go Rocket special research quests in Pokémon Go, the Showdown in the Shadows quest steps tasks you with defeating Rocket Grunts and the Team Go Rocket Leaders.

This will all lead to a battle against Giovanni and, if you defeat him, you'll be able to catch his latest Shadow Legendary Pokémon - Shadow Regigigas.

On this page:

'Showdown in the Shadows' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find all of the quest steps for the Showdown in the Shadows special research quest in Pokémon Go. Remember - to access this quest you may have to complete your previous Team Go Rocket research quest, which began with A Troubling Situation in 2019. The last quest released in the Team Rocket storyline was A Shadowy Disturbance. Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information! Phantump. 'Showdown in the Shadows' Step 1 of 5 Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms - 10 Poké Balls

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Component Rewards: 1000 XP, 1000 Stardust and a Phantump encounter. 'Showdown in the Shadows' Step 2 of 5 Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 3 Mysterious Components Rewards: 1500 XP, 1500 Stardust and a Galarian Yamask encounter. 'Showdown in the Shadows' Step 3 of 5 Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP Rewards: 2500 XP, 3000 Stardust and a Super Rocket Radar. Gengar. 'Showdown in the Shadows' Step 4 of 5 Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives Rewards: 3000 XP, 3000 Stardust and a Gengar (Trick or Treat costume) encounter. 'Showdown in the Shadows' Step 5 of 5 Claim reward - 2500 Stardust

Claim reward - 2500 Stardust

Claim reward - 2500 Stardust Rewards: 5000 XP, 3500 Stardust and two Silver Pinap Berries.