Pokémon Go Astral Eclipse Sun and Moon Challenges, including field research tasks

The Astral Eclipse event celebrates the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokémon Go.

This Pokémon Go event also brings us the final update to the A Cosmic Companion special research quest. To learn about these new steps, visit our A Cosmic Companion guide.

Don’t forget to complete the Astral Eclipse Sun and Moon Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks while you’re at it!

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 28th November at 8pm (local time). Alolan Vulpix. If you want to earn the rewards from this Collection Challenge and add it to your Elite Collectors medal, you need to finish it before this deadline or else they’ll be gone forever. Here are the Pokémon in the Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge and all of these Pokémon can be found in the wild: Solrock

Yungoos

Sunkern

Cottonee

Petilil

Alolan Vulpix For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 3000 Stardust.

Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go The Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 28th November at 8pm (local time). Alolan Sandshrew. If you want to earn the rewards from this Collection Challenge and add it to your Elite Collectors medal, you need to finish it before this deadline or else they’ll be gone forever. Here are the Pokémon in the Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge and all of these Pokémon can be found in the wild: Lunatone

Alolan Rattata

Hoothoot

Clefairy

Munna

Alolan Sandshrew For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 3000 Stardust.

Astral Eclipse field research tasks in Pokémon Go Staryu. You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Astral Eclipse event in Pokémon Go. Though these tasks can be completed once the Astral Eclipse event has ended, we recommend completing them during the event as they’ll help you complete the Collection Challenge above. Here are the Astral Eclipse field research tasks: Catch 5 Staryu reward - 1000 Stardust

reward - 1000 Stardust Catch 3 Psychic-type Pokémon reward - Staryu encounter Thank you to SilphScience for the help with this information!