Pokémon Go Astral Eclipse Sun and Moon Challenges, including field research tasks

Pokémon Go Astral Eclipse Sun and Moon Challenges, including field research tasksEverything you need to know about the Astral Eclipse event.
The Astral Eclipse event celebrates the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala in Pokémon Go.
This Pokémon Go event also brings us the final update to the A Cosmic Companion special research quest. To learn about these new steps, visit our A Cosmic Companion guide.
Don’t forget to complete the Astral Eclipse Sun and Moon Challenges and event-exclusive research tasks while you’re at it!
On this page:
Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 28th November at 8pm (local time).
If you want to earn the rewards from this Collection Challenge and add it to your Elite Collectors medal, you need to finish it before this deadline or else they’ll be gone forever.
Here are the Pokémon in the Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge and all of these Pokémon can be found in the wild:
- Solrock
- Yungoos
- Sunkern
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Alolan Vulpix
For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 3000 Stardust.
Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge Pokémon list in Pokémon Go
The Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge is available in Pokémon Go until Monday, 28th November at 8pm (local time).
If you want to earn the rewards from this Collection Challenge and add it to your Elite Collectors medal, you need to finish it before this deadline or else they’ll be gone forever.
Here are the Pokémon in the Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge and all of these Pokémon can be found in the wild:
- Lunatone
- Alolan Rattata
- Hoothoot
- Clefairy
- Munna
- Alolan Sandshrew
For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll earn 3000 Stardust.
Astral Eclipse field research tasks in Pokémon Go
You can collect event-exclusive field research tasks by spinning PokéStops throughout the Astral Eclipse event in Pokémon Go.
Though these tasks can be completed once the Astral Eclipse event has ended, we recommend completing them during the event as they’ll help you complete the Collection Challenge above.
Here are the Astral Eclipse field research tasks:
- Catch 5 Staryu reward - 1000 Stardust
- Catch 3 Psychic-type Pokémon reward - Staryu encounter
Thank you to SilphScience for the help with this information!
Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event in Pokémon Go explained
The Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event is running during the Astral Eclipse event on Sunday, 27th November between 11am to 5pm (local time).
On this Sunday, Ultra Beasts will be invading raids and, in doing so, giving you the perfect opportunity to add them to your collection.
The Ultra Beasts you’ll be able to battle, however, depends on your current location, with them appearing in raids in the following regions:
- Americas - Nihilego, Buzzwole and Guzzlord
- Asia-Pacific - Nihilego, Xurkitree and Guzzlord
- Europe - Nihilego, Pheromosa and Guzzlord
- North Hemisphere - Kartana
- South Hemisphere - Celesteela
There will also be a timed research quest running throughout the event that will focus on Raid Battles and, if you complete its tasks, you’ll gain the opportunity to encounter more Ultra Beasts.
A number of bonuses will also be running throughout this event, such as an increased chance of earning Rare Candy XL from attending raids in-person and earning x1.25 XP from winning an Ultra Beast raid. Spinning a Gym Photo Disc between 11am and 7pm (local time) will also allow you to receive up to five additional Raid Passes, so you can partake in as many raids as possible.
Finally, this event is the perfect time to get together with other trainers, because the following Pokémon will appear around a Gym after you’ve defeated an Ultra Beast:
- Machoke
- Scyther
- Magmar
- Gulpin
- Absol
- Minccino
- Frillish - Female
- Dedenne
Currently available is the Astral Eclipse event, which brings the A Cosmic Companion special research quest of the Season of Light to a close. You can also finally evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala! Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres.
Everything else you need to know about the Astral Eclipse event in Pokémon Go
The Astral Eclipse event hails the arrival of new A Cosmic Companion quest steps in Pokémon Go. To learn what these final challenges are, visit our A Cosmic Companion guide.
If you haven't claimed this quest already, we highly recommend doing so, because it’s only available until Thursday, 1st December at 9:59am (local time). All you have to do to claim A Cosmic Companion is log into Pokémon Go!
The Astral Eclipse event also brings Solgaleo and Lunala to Pokémon Go! These legendary Gen 7 Pokémon are the third staged evolutions of Cosmog and, if you want to add them to your Pokédex, visit our how to get Solgaleo or Lunala page.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the Astral Eclipse event:
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Clefairy
- Alolan Vulpix
- Staryu
- Hoothoot
- Sunkern
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Munna
- Cottonee
- Petilil
- Yungoos
In raids, meanwhile, you can find the following Pokémon, with Nihilego being the headliner:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Drifloon
|Tentacruel
|Nihilego
|Mega Houndoom
|Frillish - Male
|Druddigon
|Frillish - Female
|Hisuian Braviary
|Inkay
|Rockruff
Finally, a selection of Solgaleo and Lunala-themed avatar items are now for sale in the Pokémon Go store.
Hope you enjoy the Astral Eclipse event and remember to complete the new A Cosmic Companion steps!