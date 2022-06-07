Nosepass 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Nosepass in Pokémon Go

You'll be able to get your hands on a shiny Nosepass in Pokémon Go very soon indeed. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the Pokémon Go event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Nosepass as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Nosepass. You can find a preview of shiny Nosepass below.

Nosepass' Spotlight Hour falls on the first day of the Adventure Week event, which sees the release of Amaura and Tyrunt into Pokémon Go. If you partook in Go Fest 2022, especially if you brought a ticket, then this Spotlight Hour is a good time to work on the three special research quests released as part of the event - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Nosepass 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Nosepass with perfect IV stats.

Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Nosepass, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into a Probopass with perfect stats. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 851 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 922 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Nosepass in Pokémon Go?

There is a shiny Nosepass in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Nosepass, along with the shiny version of its evolution Probopass, was released in March 2021 as part of the Searching For Legends event in Pokémon Go.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Probopass in the wild, but, if not, then you can obtain one by evolving a shiny Nosepass using 50 Nosepass candy.

Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Nosepass spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Nosepass will not increase during this event.

Nosepass evolution tree. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

The Season of Go has arrived and its first event is Adventure Week sees the release of Amaura and Tyrunt, along with their evolutions, into Pokémon Go. While Go Fest 2022 may be behind us, there are still three special research quests you might be working on - Pokémon Go Fest 2022, Rhi's Arrival and A Radiant World. Meanwhile, the Great League and Great League and Great League Remix are currently running in the Go Battle League Season 11. This season has also seen the lowering of the level requirement for Candy XL and introduced the first Ultra Beast, Nihilego.

What does shiny Nosepass look like?

As you can see in the picture below, shiny Nosepass has a yellow/golden covering. This same look then applies to its evolution.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Other reasons to catch as many Nosepass as possible

Aside from the chance to catch a shiny Nosepass in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double catch Candy , which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you catch.

, which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you catch. If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Nosepass candy to fully evolve this Pokémon into Probopass.

It's Adventure Week in Pokémon Go, which sees the release of Tyrunt and Amaura into the game. Maybe you'll find one of these Pokémon while hunting Nosepass.

Thanks to Nosepass being a rock-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your Rock medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees Mantine take the spotlight on 14th June, with the very useful double transfer candy bonus.