Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time on PC, Xbox and PlayStation

The arrival of Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer is almost here, following the early release of the campaign for digital pre-orders.

As with the campaign, the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time differs depending on whether you are on PC or console - as well as the region you are based in.

The good news is, wherever you are and whatever your platform of choice, you'll be able to get your hands on multiplayer and Special Ops by Friday morning.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time on PlayStation and Xbox

On PlayStation and Xbox, Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer releases at midnight local time.

The exception is in North America, where it'll release everywhere once it hits midnight on the East Coast - meaning for those on the West Coast, it'll launch at 9pm on the Thursday.

Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer release time on PC

On PC, Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer goes live at the same time around the globe - aligning with midnight on the East Coast of the US.

This means the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer times on PC are as follows:

UK: 5am (BST)

5am (BST) Europe: 6am (CEST)

6am (CEST) East Coast US: 12:01am (EDT)

12:01am (EDT) West Coast US: 9pm, Thursday (PDT)

This means if you are in the West of the Americas, you will technically be playing on Thursday, October 27th.

Meanwhile, for those in Europe, you'll be able to play when waking up first thing.

Modern Warfare 2 preload times

As with the release of multiplayer itself, the preload time differs depending on your platform of choice.

On consoles - whether it's Xbox or PlayStation - you can start preloading right now.

On PC, you can start preloading at the following times on Wednesday, 26th October:

UK: 6pm (BST)

6pm (BST) Europe: 7pm (CEST)

7pm (CEST) East Coast US: 1pm (EDT)

1pm (EDT) West Coast US: 10am (PDT)

The above applies whether you are playing on Steam or Battle.net.

As mentioned, digital pre-orders can start playing the campaign now. Here's details on how long the Modern Warfare 2 campaign is, if you fancy squeezing it in ahead of Friday's full launch.

If you want to start reading up on some weapons ahead of time, we have explainers on the M16 and M4 based on the beta.