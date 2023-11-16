Latest Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes: 1.33
Everything included in the 1.33 update for MW3.
Reading the Modern Warfare 3 patch notes will help you keep track of any update added to the game - from weapon balancing to performance improvements and even minor map changes.
The patch notes for Modern Warfare 3 version 1.33 were released on Wednesday 15th November 2023.
So read on to find the Modern Warfare 3 1.33 patch notes, along with all of the previous patch notes if you want to catch up.
On this page:
Modern Warfare 3 1.33 Patch Notes
The Modern Warfare 3 1.33 patch notes were released on Wednesday 15th November 2023 and, below, you’ll find its accompanying patch notes copied verbatim from the official Call of Duty website:
It’s important to note that, according to the official Call of Duty website, the developers were unable to release all of the updates planned for this patch. Due to this, there will be additional updates to key movement changes, Multiplayer weapon balancing, Zombies gameplay and stability fixes coming in the next Modern Warfare 3 patch.
The blog also mentioned the release of an Experimental Playlist, including enemy Player outlines, arriving in a future update.
Global
COD HQ
- Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.
- Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.
- Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.
- A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence.
Stability and Performance
- PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.
- Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.
- Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.
- Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.
- Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play.
Campaign
Stability and Performance
- Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.
- Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.
- Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.
- Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.
- Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.
- Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission.
Gameplay
- Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.
- 141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.
- Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.
- Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun.
Multiplayer
UIX
- Bug Fixes
- Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap.
- Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players.
- Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players.
- Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists.
Progression
- Weapons
- Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle).
- Challenges
- Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun).
- Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance.
- Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress.
- Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator).
Maps
- Terminal
- Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy.
- Popov Power
- Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode.
Modes
- Team Deathmatch
- Increased match score limit from 75 to 100.
- Ground War
- Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay.
Weapons and Attachments
- MCW (Assault Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- BAS-B (Battle Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- Renetti (Handgun)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.
- TYR (Handgun)
- Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.
- Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action)
- Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration.
Cosmetics
- Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.
- Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle
- Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview.
Zombies
Gameplay
- Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 and Act 3 from auto-queueing while in-game.
Stability
- Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.
- Various stability and map fixes.
Previous Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes
Below you’ll find all of the previous patch notes for Modern Warfare 3:
Modern Warfare 3 Thursday 9th November Patch Notes
Here are the patch notes released for the Modern Warfare 3 Thursday 9th November 2023 update copied verbatim from the official Call of Duty website:
Campaign
Stability and Performance
- Offline play will no longer be prevented after first setting up an Activision account.
- Save data integrity has been reviewed and checkpoint loading errors have been solved.
- Fixed multiple UI-related crashes that occurred while navigating menus.
- Resolved several crash bugs when loading into some missions.
- Fixed an issue in which some players experienced an excessive load time after the opening title splash.
- Fixed several graphical bugs that resulted in hitching after a melee kill.
- Fixed a graphical bug that resulted in assets loading in low quality.
Gameplay Bug Fixes
- Resolved a bug that resulted in low audio, audio skipping, and missing dialogue in some cutscenes.
- Addressed areas in multiple maps in which players could use vehicles and helicopters to access out of map locations.
- Enemies should no longer stay in cover more often or longer than intended.
- Fixed a bug in which certain command inputs unintentionally reset loadout selection.
- Players can now toggle the Optic for the silenced M4 and the Cronen Squall.
- Fixed a bug in which players became immune to damage from Gas and Equipment.
- Fixed a bug in which Supply Boxes will not open on first attempt.
- Fixed a bug in which weapons were missing from orange Supply Boxes.
- Fixed enemy clipping through objects in the environment on death or in combat.
- Fixed warning message for areas where the player could only crouch.
Multiplayer
UIX
- Visual Changes
- Added a stroke to player nameplates to improve visibility.
- Adjusted font and contrast of the score event text on the HUD to be less obstructive.
- New Features
- Added a HUD element that displays the player’s current streak after each kill.
- Match event popups now feature the respective player’s equipped Calling Card.
- Skillful player achievements, such as Kingslayer, Collateral, etc., will now display a Medal splash on the player’s HUD.
- Tac-Stance toggle state is now indicated by a widget in the lower-right area of the HUD, replacing the previous prompt while aiming down sights.
- Match Stats are now available during gameplay via a new tab in the Scoreboard, allowing the player to compare current performance to their career average.
- Detailed Statistics are now viewable while choosing an Attachment in the Gunsmith.
- Bug Fixes
- Players will no longer be unexpectedly prompted to choose a Loadout after earning multiple rewards.
Maps
- Global adjustments to dynamic range for improved lighting fidelity.
- Increased Operator visibility by adjusting environmental fog.
- Added spawn anchors to many maps in order to influence the flow of combat in the direction of each map’s intended design.
- In Team Deathmatch, team-owned areas are now more favored by spawn selection and resistant to enemy pressure.
- In Domination, spawn selection is now more resistant to enemy pressure on flags, improving consistency by favoring owned flags.
- Estate
- Added frontline logic to prevent unintentionally frequent spawn flips.
- Favela
- Decreased the priority of spawn points near the Shacks and Construction Site.
- Highrise
- Decreased the priority of spawn points in the Actibase and Phonic Tunnels.
Gameplay
- Adjusted footstep volume to further distinguish enemy and friendly players.
- Added an option to double-tap the aim down sights button to activate Tac-Stance.
- Refreshed Default Loadout options with a widened range of content.
- Movement
- Sprint input while sliding will now cancel the slide animation.
- Decreased aim down sights time penalty while jumping by 20%.
- Settings
- Added an option to double-tap the aim down sights button to activate Tac-Stance.
- Added new options to Slide/Dive Behavior.
- Tap to slide, disables the dive.
- Tap to dive, disables the slide.
Weapons and Attachments
- SVA 545 (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 19%.
- Increased rate of fire from 632 RPM to 682 RPM (+8%).
- Increased lower-torso damage multiplier from 1x to 1.1x.
- Decreased recoil to veer less to the right.
- MTZ-556 (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 18%.
- Increased maximum damage range from 23m to 27m (+17%).
- MCW (Assault Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 18%.
- Increased recoil during sustained fire.
- Decreased minimum damage from 24 to 21 (-13%).
- Striker (Submachine Gun)
- Decreased maximum damage from 42 to 36 (-14%).
- Decreased near-medium damage from 33 to 27 (-18%).
- Decreased fear-medium damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
- Decreased minimum damage from 21 to 20 (-5%).
- Decreased aim down sights time from 250ms to 240ms (-4%).
- Holger 26 (Light Machine Gun)
- Increased bullet velocity by 13%.
- Pulemyot 762 (Light Machine Gun)
- Increased bullet velocity by 16%.
- Decreased maximum damage from 47 to 45 (-4%).
- JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Increased bullet velocity by 29%.
- Decreased rate of fire from 666 RPM to 571 RPM (-14%).
- MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 15%.
- Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Decreased aim down sights time from 330ms to 265ms (-20%).
- MCW 6.8 (Marksman Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 12%.
- Increased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Decreased aim down sights time from 260ms to 245ms (-6%).
- Longbow (Sniper Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 13%.
- Swapped full-auto crosshair for expected semi-auto crosshair.
- Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player to align with other Sniper Rifles.
- Increased hipfire spread while moving and during sustained fire.
- KV Inhibitor (Sniper Rifle)
- Increased bullet velocity by 5%.
- Increased hipfire spread while moving.
- Increased flinch when shot by an enemy player by 18%.
- WSP Stinger (Handgun)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.
- Decreased maximum damage from 25 to 24 (-4%).
- Decreased maximum damage from 27 to 25 (-7%).
- Decreased maximum damage range from 12m to 6m (-50%).
- Decreased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1x.
- Decreased hipfire spread during sustained fire.
- Renetti (Handgun)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected burst-fire crosshair.
- Slightly increased recoil during sustained fire.
- Decreased minimum damage.
- JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)
- Swapped semi-auto crosshair for expected full-auto crosshair.
- Increased aim down sight time 200ms.
- Increased sprint to fire time from 80ms to 100ms (+25%).
- COR-45 (Handgun)
- Decreased maximum damage range from 9m to 6m (-33%).
- Decreased near-medium damage range from 20m to 10m (-50%).
- High Velocity (Ammunition)
- Decreased bullet velocity multiplier from 1.2x to 1.15x.
- Decreased Sniper Rifle bullet velocity multiplier from 1.3x to 1.17x.
- Low Grain Rounds (Ammunition)
- Decreased damage range penalty.
- Decreased bullet velocity penalty.
- Decreased recoil control advantage.
- High Grain Rounds (Ammunition)
- Decreased recoil control penalty.
- Decreased bullet velocity advantage.
- Decreased damage range advantage.
- Optics (Attachment)
- Decreased aim down sights time penalty across multiple Optic types.
- Dots & Holographics: 30ms to 0ms (-100%).
- 2.5x: 70ms to 15ms (-79%).
- 4x & Hybrids: 40ms to 20ms (-50%).
- Scopes: 100ms to 50ms (-50%).
- Muzzles (Attachment)
- Slightly increased aim down sight penalty for Flash Hider, Compensator, and Muzzle Break types.
Perks
- Demolition Vest
- Battle Rage (Tactical) will now only restock up to 1 use.
- Tactical Pads (Boots)
- Increased slide velocity, replacing the slide distance advantage.
- Note: Perk description will reflect this change in a future update.
- Tac Mask (Gear)
- Added immunity to Flash Grenades (Tactical) thrown by the player’s self.
Field Upgrades
- Trophy System
- Mosquito Drone (Killstreak) will no longer be targeted and destroyed.
- Med Box
- Updated description to better reflect functionality.
- Deploy a box of medical supplies for you and your teammates to reduce healing delay.
Killstreaks
- Enemy Killstreak activations will now invoke announcer voicelines as expected.
- Guardian-SC
- Decreased volume of Guardian-SC’s owned by teammates.
- Increased environmental audio occlusion.
- Addressed an issue that caused a player’s HUD to disappear until respawn after being stunned.
- Counter UAV
- Players within interior areas will no longer receive a "Not enough space to call in" error upon activation.
- Juggernaut Recon
- Decreased magazine capacity from 20 rounds to 8 rounds (-60%).
Modes
- Cutthroat
- Increased downed timer from 10s to 25s (+150%).
Vehicles
- NSTV
- Increased traction to improve handling on slippery surfaces.
Hope you found the Modern Warfare 3 patch notes informative!