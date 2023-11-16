Latest Modern Warfare 3 Patch Notes: 1.33

Reading the Modern Warfare 3 patch notes will help you keep track of any update added to the game - from weapon balancing to performance improvements and even minor map changes.

The patch notes for Modern Warfare 3 version 1.33 were released on Wednesday 15th November 2023.

So read on to find the Modern Warfare 3 1.33 patch notes, along with all of the previous patch notes if you want to catch up.

On this page:

Modern Warfare 3 1.33 Patch Notes The Modern Warfare 3 1.33 patch notes were released on Wednesday 15th November 2023 and, below, you’ll find its accompanying patch notes copied verbatim from the official Call of Duty website: It’s important to note that, according to the official Call of Duty website, the developers were unable to release all of the updates planned for this patch. Due to this, there will be additional updates to key movement changes, Multiplayer weapon balancing, Zombies gameplay and stability fixes coming in the next Modern Warfare 3 patch. The blog also mentioned the release of an Experimental Playlist, including enemy Player outlines, arriving in a future update. Global COD HQ Players will no longer encounter a blank screen where MWIII tiles are expected.

Fixed an issue console Players where cross-launching from one game to another disbanded parties containing a split-screen Player.

Fixed an issue for PC Players which selective installs were not available to play after the installation was completed.

A fix has been implemented to solve several crashes that occurred during the application start-up sequence. Stability and Performance PC Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs can now use DLSS 3 across all modes in Call of Duty Modern Warfare III. With DLSS NVIDIA Super Resolution and Frame Generation, DLSS 3 multiplies performance by up to 1.8X to enhance your PC experience.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players would encounter an error upon being invited to a Party.

Fixed a bug in which some console Players were pushed to the Main Menu after selecting certain items in the Battle Pass.

Resolved a bug in which some Players were kicked back to the MultiPlayer lobby after attempting to matchmake in any Playlist.

Addressed account-based issues that prevented offline play. Campaign Stability and Performance Resolved a crash that occurred for PC Players during the game’s restart sequence after an update.

Resolved a bug that resulted in Players receiving an error message when trying to launch Campaign.

Resolved an issue causing DEV ERROR 12510 after attempting to start the Operation 627 mission.

Fixed a bug that forced Players to skip cinematic cutscenes when a controller was disconnected.

Fixed multiple gameplay-related crashes in the Oligarch mission.

Resolved a crash that occurred after deploying a Cruise Missile in the Reactor mission. Gameplay Completion rewards will now be properly awarded if the Player closes the application during the Credits sequence.

141 Ready Achievement will now properly track the lowest difficulty used to complete a mission.

Fixed a bug in which the functionality of all the Ziplines and Ascenders in the map disappeared after canceling a climb animation.

Fixed a bug in which the Player could not interact with Equipment pickups while quick-drawing a Handgun. Multiplayer UIX Bug Fixes

Enemy Player elevation will now be properly displayed on the Minimap.



Fixed a bug in which Playlists would disappear from the Main Menu for some console Players.



Prompt to View Gamercard on the Scoreboard now functions as expected for console players.



Promoting a Player to Party Leader will no longer allow them to attempt to matchmake for locked Playlists. Progression Weapons

Addressed an issue that prevented Bolt Attachments from being unlocked at the expected Weapon Level for the KATT-AMR (Sniper Rifle). Challenges

Introduced new requirements for the Priceless Camo challenge for the WSP Swarm (Submachine Gun).



Get 10 Operator Double Kills while in Tac-Stance.



Resolved issues that prevented several Challenges from tracking completion progress.



Corrected unlock challenge tracking conditions for BBQ (Operator). Maps Terminal

Players can no longer plant at the A bombsite from an unintended location in Search and Destroy. Popov Power

Players will no longer spawn in enemy territory in the Invasion mode. Image credit: Activision Modes Team Deathmatch

Increased match score limit from 75 to 100. Ground War

Addressed an issue causing DEV ERROR 841 during normal gameplay. Weapons and Attachments MCW (Assault Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

BAS-B (Battle Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

MTZ Interceptor (Marksman Rifle)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Renetti (Handgun)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

JAK Ferocity Carbine Kit (Conversion Kit)

Thermo-Optic X9 and SZ VORTEX-90 Optic Attachments can now be toggled as expected.

TYR (Handgun)

Increased hipfire control during sustained fire.

Odin’s Judgement (Trigger Action)

Decreased trigger response time to the intended 210ms duration. Cosmetics Gun Screen audio will now play as expected upon pressing the preview button.

Tracer Pack: Hellsing Operator Bundle

Fixed a bug in which Alucard was missing his handgun in the Operator preview. Zombies Gameplay Addressed an issue that prevented missions in Act 2 and Act 3 from auto-queueing while in-game. Stability Fixed a crash encountered when Players navigated to the Store or Progression tab in the Launcher Menu while queuing.

Various stability and map fixes. Image credit: Activision