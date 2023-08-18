Honkai Star Rail 1.3 release date, 1.3 Banner and event details

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.3 release date and 1.3 Banner and event details have been officially announced for the latest patch, titled Celestial Eyes Above Mortal Ruins.

As well as a new Trailblazer Mission, Companion Missions, and Trailblazer Power updates, we're getting the usual two Banner phases and new time-limited events - with the Honaki: Star Rail 1.3 Banners featuring two new 5-Star characters and one new 4-Star.

Below, you can find out the exact 1.3 release date, who the new characters are, and what the 1.3 Banners and events schedule is for the upcoming patch.

Be sure to also check out our Honkai Star Rail codes page to get free Stellar Jade that can be used towards unlocking new characters and weapons.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Version 1.2 Trailer - "Even Immortality Ends" | Honkai: Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 release date and time

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 will release on Wednesday 30th August. It should follow the usual maintenance schedule and release at 4am (BST). Due to time zone differences, 1.3 actually releases in the United States on Tuesday 29th August at 11pm (EDT).

For other time zones, the Honkai Star Rail 1.3 release date and time is:

West Coast US : Tuesday 29th August, 8pm (PDT)

: Tuesday 29th August, 8pm (PDT) Central US : Tuesday 29th August, 10pm (CDT)

: Tuesday 29th August, 10pm (CDT) East Coast US : Tuesday 29th August, 11pm (EDT)

: Tuesday 29th August, 11pm (EDT) UK : Wednesday 30th August, 4am (BST)

: Wednesday 30th August, 4am (BST) Europe : Wednesday 30th August, 5am (CEST)

: Wednesday 30th August, 5am (CEST) Japan : Wednesday 30th August, 12pm (JST)

: Wednesday 30th August, 12pm (JST) Australia: Wednesday 30th August, 1pm (AEST)

As this is only an approximate time for how long the servers are down you might be able to play the 1.3 patch a little before or after the times above, but based on HoYoverse's track record, the times they provide are almost always accurate.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Banners

There are three new playable characters making their debut in version 1.3: Imbibitor Lunae, Fu Xuan, and Lynx.

Phase 1 of the 1.3 Banner schedule begins with new Imaginary attacker of The Destruction Path, 5-Star Imbibitor Lunae, featured in his Epochal Spectrum Banner. Imbibitor Lunae's Phase 1 Banner runs from Wednesday 30th August and should end on Wednesday 20th September.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Imbibitor Lunae's Banner are:

Asta (Fire, The Harmony)

March 7th (Ice, The Preservation)

Yukong (Imaginary, The Harmony)

Image credit: HoYoverse

In Phase 2 of version 1.3 we have new Quantum attacker of The Preservation Path, 5-Star Fu Xuan, featured in her Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold Banner. New Quantum attacker of The Abundance path, 4-Star Lynx, will also be featured on Fu Xuan's Banner during Phase 2. Fu Xuan's Banner is expected to run from Wednesday 20th September until Tuesday 10th October.

The boosted 4-Star characters on Fu Xuan's Banner are:

Hook (Fire, The Destruction)

Lynx (Quantum, The Abundance)

Pela (Ice, The Nihility)

Image credit: HoYoverse

In summary, all of the new 5-Star and 4-Star characters you can Warp on during 1.3 are:

Imbibitor Lunae (Epochal Spectrum Banner - Phase 1) : New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path.

: New 5-Star Imaginary character of The Destruction path. Fu Xuan (Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold Banner - Phase 2) : New 5-Star Quantum character of The Preservation path.

: New 5-Star Quantum character of The Preservation path. Lynx (Foreseen, Foreknown, Foretold Banner - Phase 2): New 4-Star Quantum character of The Abundance path.

In addition to these new characters, we're getting two new 5-Star Light Cones in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Imbibitor Lunae's signature weapon Brighter Than the Sun of The Destruction path will run alongside his character Banner in Phase 1 of version 1.3. Fu Xuan's signature She Already Shut Her Eyes of The Preservation path will then run alongside her Banner in Phase 2.

Image credit: HoYoverse

To keep up to date with all future characters and weapons, check out our regularly updated next and current Banners page.

Version 1.3 is nearly here, but in the mean time, you can still Warp for Kafka in Version 1.2. Make sure to redeem those new codes for Stellar Jade if you want her - and check all characters out on our regularly updated tier list. For everything else, we have pages on the next Banner, Ministry of Education quiz answers, how to get more Star Rail Passes, Stagnant Shadows, and an English voice actors list.

Honkai Star Rail 1.3 events

The Honkai Star Rail 1.3 update includes:

New Trailblaze Mission chapter

Companion Missions for Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae, Lynx, March 7th, and Luka

New Xianzhou Loufa area - Aurum Alley

Trailblaze Power cap raised to 240

Reserved Trailblaze Power added

Simulated Universe Path of Propagation (after event is completed)

New Stagnant Shadows

Login event with 10 Special Passes

Phone wallpapers

Friend and message updates (including emojis)

Planar Fissure event (Planar Ornaments double drops)

Garden of Plenty event (Golden and Crimson Calyx double drops)

Image credit: HoYoverse

In addition to this lineup of permanent content, login events, and double drop periods, we're getting three limited-time events during the 1.3 update to Honkai Star Rail.

Here's everything we know about all time-limited events in Honkai Star Rail 1.3:

Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle

Aurum Alley is a permanent new area to the Xianzhou Luofu, and is introduced during this Hustle and Bustle event - and you can get a free Sushang character for taking part!

As for the gameplay, the Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event looks a lot like the previous museum event on Belobog, as you have to arrange cargo shipments and plan logistics routes to gain funds. These funds are then used to revamp Arum Alley.

However, this event differs slightly, as it seems you can influence the fate of the alley by siding with the IPC or local merchant guilds.

Image credit: HoYoverse

While some rewards are tied to completing this event during version 1.3, Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle will be permanently replayable in the future and keep some rewards, such as the Ingenium Dreams phone wallpaper.

The rewards you can earn from the Aurum Alley's Hustle and Bustle event include:

Free Sushang character

Self-Modeling Resin

Stellar Jade

Tracks of Destiny

Ingenium Dreams phone wallpaper

Image credit: HoYoverse

Simulated Universe - The Swarm Disaster

This huge event is billed as an 'expansion' to the Simulated Universe, but its gameplay is actually pretty different than that of the normal Simulated Universe.

You have to navigate through randomly generated domains - with their own unique challenges - by way of a pattern that resembles a chessboard. In these domains, you can take advantage of new Curios, Random Events and the Audience Die and Communing Device. This new system lets you roll a die at the Communing Device before each turn to generate special effects like party buffs, or altering the chessboard.

Image credit: HoYoverse

All of this work is in search of answers to the mystery surrounding The Propagation Aeon and The Swarm it unleashed in the past, and you're rewarded with conversations with other Aeons when you resonate with specific Path Spaces.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Additionally, a new boss, The Swarm: True Stings, is waiting at the final domain of the third plane of each exploration. This boss can split and multiply, so you have to control the battlefield effectively to defeat it in combat.

Once you complete this event, you'll permanently gain access to the Path of Propagation in the Simulated Universe.

The rewards you can earn from the Simulated Universe - The Swarm Disaster event include:

x2 Self-Modeling Resin

Stellar Jade

Star Rail Passes

Tracks of Destiny

Relic Remains material

Credits

Image credit: HoYoverse

Space Station Task Force

The Space Station Task Force event resembles the Assignments feature, as you have to send a team of characters out to collect rewards. However, for this event your teams are ranked, and the higher the rank, the more rewards you receive.

Image credit: HoYoverse

The rewards you can earn from the Space Station Task Force event include:

Stellar Jade

Light Cone Level Up materials

Relic EXP materials

Credits

Image credit: HoYoverse

Hope you have fun during version 1.3!