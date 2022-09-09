Genshin Impact Static Views quest locations and how to find the Shriveled Seed

Genshin Impact Static Views quest locations and how to find the Shriveled SeedWhere to find all the hidden chests in Sumeru shown by the Mysterious Clipboard.
The Static Views Quest will take you through the new region of Sumeru in Genshin Impact to find hidden chests.
To complete this mission, you will have to find your way by using Aranyaka’s book in which there's the Mysterious Clipboard with images of where each chest is. While the location in some images is not hard to identify, others only give a small hint of which region you must search.
With this guide, we are going to help you locate every hidden chest required by The Static Views Quest in Genshin Impact and also find an important item to complete this mission - the Shriveled Seed.
How to start the Static Views quest in Genshin Impact
The Static Views is a mission you get access to after finishing The World of Aranara quest and your main goal is to find hidden chests in locations all over Sumeru.
To start the quest, you must be in the dream version of Vanarana, the Mahavanaranapna. In case you’re not, all you need to do is to play the Vintage Lyre in front of the Silapna south of the Statue of the Seven. Once in the right version, you need to interact with the Mysterious Mailbox in front of one of the houses in the center of the region, find the first chest, and then get back to the same mailbox to unlock the other paintings.
By consulting Aranyaka’s book in your inventory, you will find the Mysterious Clipboard - a selection of images showing where you can find each chest. While you can go after each place right after acquiring the book, progressing through Aranyaka’s quest line is extremely important and it will inevitably take you to most of the places shown in the images.
Since finding all the chests is part of a quest chain , completing it is extremely important to clear the path to a room full of rewards only earned after finishing the quest of helping 76 aranaras.
Static View quest locations in Genshin Impact
Below you’ll find all of the locations you’ll be visiting in the Static View quest of Genshin Impact:
Clipboard 1 location - Vanarana
Clipboard 2 location - Apam Woods
Clipboard 3 location - Apam woods
Clipboard 4 location - Southwest from Mawtiyima Forest
Clipboard 5 location - A cave near Gandharva Ville
Clipboard 6 location - Maytimiyia Forest
Clipboard 7 location - Southeast Vimara Village
Clipboard 8 location - Devantaka Mountain
Clipboard 9 location - A cave in Vanarana
Although this one is the ninth chest, it will probably be your last. You will find it inside a cave southeast of Vanarana which you can enter by going through a small entrance marked on the map. The path will be blocked, however, so you will need to go through some steps before getting your hands on it.
First, go to The Chasm to find the Shriveled Seed. This item is inside a chest in the location that is shown in the tenth image, located in a small region southeast of The Chasm.
In this place, there’s a locked chest and three locked totems. Unlocking them requires you to use Elemental Sight to find three little energy leaves. They are in the roots near each totem. Once you’ve gotten all of them, activate the totems to get the Shriveled Seed in the chest.
Now you can go to the cave where the ninth painting is pointing to. In case this is your first time there, you will need to first clear the Withering zone and activate the Dendro totem to lower the water level.
The place you are looking for is near a dendrograna branch on a small bridge. If you went there directly after getting the Seed, you won’t be able to find the secret passage shown in the painting. You must restart the game.
After doing so, you will see a flower at the end of the bridge. You will know the process worked since Paimon starts a dialogue talking about the seed. With the flower available, you just need to play the Vintage Lyre to open the passage to a room full of chests.
Clipboard 10 location - In The Chasm
Static View quest rewards in Genshin Impact explained
Finding all chests will inevitably help you complete the following achievements: 'A Conversation with the Treasure Chest Owner', 'People of the Valley of Life' and 'A Leisurely Journey' achievement by getting the Shriveled Seed.
Besides that, you will also earn a couple of Primogems, Adventure Rank EXP, Dendro Sigils, Enhancement Ores, Weapons, and Artifacts from the Common Chests you open in each place.
Good luck completing the Static View quest!