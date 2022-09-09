Genshin Impact Static Views quest locations and how to find the Shriveled Seed

The Static Views Quest will take you through the new region of Sumeru in Genshin Impact to find hidden chests.

To complete this mission, you will have to find your way by using Aranyaka’s book in which there's the Mysterious Clipboard with images of where each chest is. While the location in some images is not hard to identify, others only give a small hint of which region you must search.

With this guide, we are going to help you locate every hidden chest required by The Static Views Quest in Genshin Impact and also find an important item to complete this mission - the Shriveled Seed.

Static View quest locations in Genshin Impact Below you’ll find all of the locations you’ll be visiting in the Static View quest of Genshin Impact: Clipboard 1 location - Vanarana You need to enter the dream version of the region. Clipboard 2 location - Apam Woods Clipboard 3 location - Apam woods It’s in an underground area that you reach by following Aranyaka’s quest. It is near a tree trunk. Clipboard 4 location - Southwest from Mawtiyima Forest Clipboard 5 location - A cave near Gandharva Ville To open the path for this one you must first complete the Agnihotra Sutra World Quest. Clipboard 6 location - Maytimiyia Forest Clipboard 7 location - Southeast Vimara Village It’s inside a cave you only open after completing Vimana Agam Quest. Clipboard 8 location - Devantaka Mountain Clipboard 9 location - A cave in Vanarana Although this one is the ninth chest, it will probably be your last. You will find it inside a cave southeast of Vanarana which you can enter by going through a small entrance marked on the map. The path will be blocked, however, so you will need to go through some steps before getting your hands on it. First, go to The Chasm to find the Shriveled Seed. This item is inside a chest in the location that is shown in the tenth image, located in a small region southeast of The Chasm. In this place, there’s a locked chest and three locked totems. Unlocking them requires you to use Elemental Sight to find three little energy leaves. They are in the roots near each totem. Once you’ve gotten all of them, activate the totems to get the Shriveled Seed in the chest. Now you can go to the cave where the ninth painting is pointing to. In case this is your first time there, you will need to first clear the Withering zone and activate the Dendro totem to lower the water level. The place you are looking for is near a dendrograna branch on a small bridge. If you went there directly after getting the Seed, you won’t be able to find the secret passage shown in the painting. You must restart the game. After doing so, you will see a flower at the end of the bridge. You will know the process worked since Paimon starts a dialogue talking about the seed. With the flower available, you just need to play the Vintage Lyre to open the passage to a room full of chests. Clipboard 10 location - In The Chasm Solve the puzzle explained above.