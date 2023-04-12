Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland rewards and fragment locations

Spring Wonderland is the current web event in Genshin Impact where you need to find art Fragments to earn rewards.

There are three scenes, each with three art Fragments to find. Some are a little tricky to find, so we've detailed all nine Spring Wonderland fragment locations in Genshin Impact below.

It's also not clear what you get for completing the event, so we've explained the Spring Wonderland rewards, including what that Wonderland code is used for.

Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland rewards

Unlike most web events for Genshin Impact, you don't get Primogems for playing Spring Wonderland. Instead, when you collect all nine art Fragment pieces, you'll be rewarded with the Spring Wonderland HoYoLab avatar frame.

As part of the special HoYoFair event, you'll also see a short clip play out for combining the three Fragments found in each scene, based on alternate versions of Genshin Impact characters in strange situations. Such as Raiden Shogun giving an almighty slap to poor Albedo in an anime-inspired fight scene.

However, the main appeal of this event is the rewards you can get from the Wonderland code...

Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland code explained

When you collect all nine art Fragments, you'll be able to click the 'Claim Rewards' button in the bottom right-hand corner of the scene selector menu and collect your avatar frame.

Once you click 'Claim Rewards', the text will change into a code. This Wonderland code is your Prize Draw ID, which allows you to participate in the prize draw. The results of this raffle will be announced during a special HoYoFair livestream, but you don't need to watch it in order to win any prizes. Just be sure to check your HoYoLab system notifications to see if you won anything.

Here's all of the rewards available for the Spring Wonderland prize draw in Genshin Impact:

EPOS H6PRO Closed Acoustic Gaming Headset ×10

'Plenilune Gaze' Ganyu 1/7 Scale Figure ×5

Genshin Impact Mouse Mat (Random Theme) ×30

Teyvat Zoo Themed Plushie Hangables (2 per set) ×30

Character Portrait Stands (2 per set) ×50

Genshin Impact Character Badge Set (2 per set) ×50

If your number is picked more than once, you will only be able to get the first prize your Wonderland code was drawn for.

Minus the headset, here's what the prize draw rewards look like.

Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland end date and prize draw date

The Spring Wonderland web event for Genshin Impact ends on Friday, 14th April at 4:59pm in the UK (BST). So that's 8:59am in the west coast of the USA (PDT), and 11:59am on the east coast (EDT).

The HoYoFair prize draw livestream will then happen the next day on Saturday, 15th April at 2pm (BST). That's at the early time of 6am in the west coast of the USA (PDT), and a slightly better time of 9am on the east coast (EDT).

Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland Fragment locations for Scene 1

Here's where to find all of the art Fragment locations for Scene 1 of the Spring Wonderland web event in Genshin Impact:

Spring Wonderland Scene 1 Fragment location 1

The first Fragment in Scene 1 is located right above where you start, but you have to go right and jump up and across to reach it.

Spring Wonderland Scene 1 Fragment location 2

The second Fragment location in Scene 1 is the trickiest to find, as you actually have to hit the crumbling rocks under the boulder found near where you start the scene to dislodge the Fragment.

To get here, jump left from the first Fragment location and take the platform lift down, then keep going right until you see the boulder above you. Jump and hit the crumbling rocks to get the art Fragment.

Spring Wonderland Scene 1 Fragment location 3

Keep going right, past the second Fragment's location, and you'll find this last Fragment near the end of the level, by a gap in the floor and a Pyro Slime.

Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland Fragment locations for Scene 2

Here's where to find all of the art Fragment locations for Scene 2 of the Spring Wonderland web event in Genshin Impact:

Spring Wonderland Scene 2 Fragment location 1

The first art Fragment in Scene 2 of Spring Wonderland is found just one platform down from where you start. Near a Pyro Slime enemy.

Spring Wonderland Scene 2 Fragment location 2

Jump down from the first Fragment's location and jump and run as far right as you can, until you come to a large drop. The second art Fragment can be found here after jumping on the green mushroom and going into the secret chamber behind the vines on the platform above.

Spring Wonderland Scene 2 Fragment location 3

The last Fragment in Scene 3 is at the bottom of the gap you jumped over to get the second Fragment, right at the end of the level.

Genshin Impact Spring Wonderland Fragment locations for Scene 3

Finally, here's where to find all of the art Fragment locations for Scene 3 of the Spring Wonderland web event in Genshin Impact:

Spring Wonderland Scene 3 Fragment location 1

The first Fragment in Scene 3 of the Spring Wonderland event is located directly right from the starting position. You will need to jump up to the platform with two vines and cut them to be able to reach the Fragment.

Spring Wonderland Scene 3 Fragment location 2

From the first art Fragment's location, bounce along the large mushrooms to the right until you come across a flying Dendro Fungi enemy. The second Fragment is found below this Fungi, on top of a large mushroom.

Spring Wonderland Scene 3 Fragment location 3

The very last Fragment to find for the Spring Wonderland event is found near the end of the level, on the lower floor. Go right from the second art Fragment's location, past the wooden sign and small gap, then kill the two Fungi and one Slime enemy near the patch of leaves and flowers.

The last Fragment will only appear in this patch of leaves and flowers when you kill the three enemies in this area.

Now that you've found all nine art Fragment locations, go to the scene selector menu and click that 'Claim Rewards' button to get your exclusive avatar frame, and the Wonderland code for the HoYoFair prize draw!