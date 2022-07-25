Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers and rewards for web event

The Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event rewards Primogems, Mora, Hero’s Wit, and more, for providing the correct answers to Paimon’s quiz each day.

Although it’s a web event, you’ll still need to log in to Genshin Impact and complete specific missions in order to unlock a daily quiz.

Below, you’ll find all Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers, and every reward you get for completing each quiz.

On this page:

Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event explained

You have until 31st July at 11:59pm (server time) to complete the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event. You must also be at least Adventure Rank 32 to take part, then visit the official event website, sign in to your account, and finally choose the server your character is on.

After a short conversation with Paimon, click on the ‘Enter the dream’ text above her. The Day 1 island on the left will only be unlocked at first, so you should click on it to see what missions you need to complete in Genshin Impact to unlock its quiz and rewards.

These missions won’t take you very long, and if you’ve played Genshin Impact that day already, you might have already completed them. Each day has new missions you must complete in order to access all of the quizzes and rewards, which can include mining materials, completing Domains, or simply logging on to the game.

Once you unlock the quiz and answer three questions correctly for each day, you’ll receive some Mesmerizing Dream at Sea rewards. Complete all five quizzes to receive every reward available in the web event.

Lastly, if you use up all the ‘snacks’ needed to retry an answer you get wrong, all you have to do is complete missions displayed when you click on the snack icon in the web event to earn more, then use them to try again.

The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events to get a free Fischl, collect Phantasmal Conches for a Fischl skin, and solve astral puzzles. You can now spend Primogems on Kazuha, and new character Heizou, and as always, you can visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how your characters measure up - and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes and updates to the trophy list.

Genshin Impact Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers and rewards

Here’s every answer to the Mesmerizing Dream at Sea web event in Genshin Impact, and the rewards for each day:

Day 1 Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers and rewards

Day 1 question Day 1 answer It's probably the first island we went to, but Paimon can't seem to put a finger on it. Is it an island with lots of Dodocos What was the name of the vehicle that took us to the archipelago that time? The Kaboomball Fortress Here is a rough description of how it looks. Paimon wonders what it really is. A flying Treasure Chest

After answering all three questions correctly, you'll be rewarded x20 Primogems and 30,000 Mora.

Day 2 Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers and rewards

Day 2 question Day 2 answer A brilliantly-colored Forest Boar... what could it be? Dream Form Every time Traveler faces this wicked flying creature, a headache would follow. But why? A Specter Here is a rough description of how it looks. Paimon wonders what it really was. Some creature that's great at pulling pranks

After answering all three questions correctly, you'll be rewarded x3 Hero's Wit, x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and x2 Sanctifying Unction.

Day 3 Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers and rewards

Day 3 question Day 3 answer It was something that we see a lot in Daily Commissions... looked like a tool for shipping cargoes... Paimon remembers Traveler destroyed many of them before... what was it. Slime Balloon Paimon remembers there was a monster that we are familiar with by the side of the Balloon... they must've been the bad guys who took Paimon's treasure chest away! When Paimon approached them, Paimon heard a suspicious "Ya!" Who could it be. Hilichurls Here's what its shape looked like... what could it be? A type of flying emergency food

After answering all three questions correctly, you'll be rewarded x30 Primogems and 30,000 Mora.

Day 4 Mesmerizing Dream at Sea answers and rewards

Day 4 question Day 4 answer Then there was a strange building... it looked like something that Fischl is very passionate about... it was also a crucial culture in Immernachtreich! What could it be? Theater Paimon remembers dreaming of something quite amazing... it asks strange questions all the time. What was it though? Night Raven Statue Here's what its shape looked like... what could it be? Paimon

After answering all three questions correctly, you'll be rewarded x3 Hero's Wit, x4 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and x2 Sanctifying Unction.

We’ll add the Day 5 answers and rewards when they unlock on Tuesday, 26th July.

If you’d like more help during the 2.8 events, we’ve got pages on astral puzzle solutions, Phantasmal Conches locations, and how to get Fishl for free.