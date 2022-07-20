Genshin Impact astral puzzle solutions for Mona domain

The astral puzzles during the Mona domain in Genshin Impact are the most time-consuming and tricky puzzles of the Summertime Odyssey event.

They're particularly annoying during the 'Ancient Azure Stars' event quest, because you need to solve the astral puzzles in order to move on with the story.

We've detailed every astral puzzle solution needed to complete 'Ancient Azure Stars' in Genshin Impact below. We've also included the correct shard fragments you need to use to open each door leading to the puzzles.

On this page:

Version 2.8 "Summer Fantasia" Trailer | Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Mona domain astral puzzle solution 1

To gain access to the first astral puzzle in Mona's domain, you'll first need to insert the correct shard fragment into the top and bottom sections of the device directly opposite the first sealed door.

The solution to open each door is displayed on them, but the correct shard placement isn't always obvious, as there is some overlap.

For the first door's upper slot, you should insert the shard fragment with three dots making a horizontal line at the bottom of its picture. For the lower slot, insert the shard with two dots making a horizontal line at the top of the shard's picture.

Top and bottom shard fragments for the first door.

Past the door, you'll come across the first essential astral puzzle of Mona's domain. The solution to this first astral puzzle can be found on the ceiling. It's not clear exactly what part your solution starts at, however, so we've provided a picture of the first astral puzzle solution below - looking on from just left of the entrance.

How to solve the first astral puzzle in 'Ancient Azure Stars'.

Genshin Impact Mona domain astral puzzle solution 2

Back in the main hall, for the second door's upper slot, you should insert the shard fragment with five dots forming a slight 'V' shape at the bottom of its picture. For the lower slot, insert the shard resembling a bird's head, with no connecting dots at the bottom of its picture.

Top and bottom shard fragments for the second door.

When you open the door, you'll come across the second essential astral puzzle in Mona's domain. The solution is a little more complicated this time, as you'll have to touch the glowing star on one of the walls to show you the correct pattern through a small hole in the ceiling

This can take a long time manoeuvring about the hole to spy the correct image, so we've included a picture of the solution to the second astral puzzle in Mona's domain below - looking on from opposite the entrance.

How to solve the second astral puzzle in 'Ancient Azure Stars'.

Genshin Impact Mona domain astral puzzle solution 3

When you find yourself back in the main hall, it's time to open a third door.

For the third door's upper slot, you should insert the shard fragment with two dots forming a horizontal line at the bottom of its picture. For the lower slot, insert the shard with two dots forming a horizontal line at the top of its picture.

Top and bottom shard fragments for the third door.

Shortly after entering this door, you'll come across the third essential astral puzzle solution in Mona's domain. You can see the correct pattern by looking at the water in the sealed room to the right of the entrance.

This can be annoying to trek back to everytime you need to check the pattern, so we've got an image of the third astral puzzle solution in Mona's domain below - looking on from the room's entrance.

How to solve the third astral puzzle in 'Ancient Azure Stars'.

The release of Genshin Impact 2.8 is here! You'll need to be the right Adventure Rank to take part in events to get a free Fischl, and collect Phantasmal Conches for a free Fischl skin. You can now spend Primogems on Kazuha, Klee, and new character Heizou, and as always, you can also visit our Genshin Impact tier list to see how all your new character pulls measure up - and remember to check back regularly for all the latest Genshin Impact codes for free rewards, and updates to the trophy list.

Genshin Impact Mona domain astral puzzle solution 4

The glowing star will lead you back to the main hall, but instead of diving in the pool in the middle, you'll move straight on to opening the fourth and final door.

Before you can open the door, you'll have to take the shard resembling a bird's head out of the lower slot opposite the second door.

For the fourth and final door's upper slot, you should insert the shard fragment resembling a bird's head, with no connecting dots at the bottom of its picture. For the lower slot, insert the shard with five dots forming a wavy line at the bottom of its picture.

Top and bottom shard fragments for the fourth door.

Past the door, you'll come across the fourth essential astral puzzle in Mona's domain. The solution to this fourth astral puzzle can be found by pressing the switch. There are a few patterns it will cycle through, but the correct one is the picture that doesn't resemble an oval shape.

To save you time looking up at the pattern, we've included a picture of the fourth astral puzzle solution in Mona's domain - looking on from the entrance.

How to solve the fourth astral puzzle in 'Ancient Azure Stars'.

Thankfully, this is the last astral puzzle you need to solve in order to finish the 'Ancient Azure Stars' event quest.