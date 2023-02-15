Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream date, time and what to expect from 3.5 Banners

The Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream date and time has been announced, and as always, will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

3.5 is expected to debut 5-Star and 4-Star characters in new Banners, as well as provide the usual new and returning events.

We'll cover the exact 3.5 livestream time and date in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all the information we know about upcoming Banners from reliable leakers.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.4 "The Exquisite Night Chimes" Trailer | Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CET, EST and PST

The Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream is on Friday, 17th February at 7am (UTC-5) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream time is:

UK : 12pm (GMT)

: 12pm (GMT) Europe : 1pm (CET)

: 1pm (CET) East Coast US : 7am (EST)

: 7am (EST) West Coast US: 4am (PST)

The 3.5 livestream is then set to go live on the official Youtube channel an hour hour later at 8am (UTC-5). This is three hours earlier than it usually gets uploaded.

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 3.5 livestream will provide limited codes that will expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermitent drops throughout the stream.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.5 Banners

We'll have to wait for the 3.5 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been some leakers providing information on the possible upcoming 3.5 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2 - though not as precise leaks as we're used to.

There's usually a whole bunch of leaks all but confirming what the new and returning Banners will be, but we don't actually have an awful lot of information to go on this time. Perhaps it's because of the recent legal trouble some leakers have got into?

That said, we're inclined to be believe that new 5-Star Pyro character Deyha and new 4-Star Cryo character Mika will be included in the next Banners in Genshin Impact. Their marketing has been kicked into full gear on the official Genshin Twitter account, and beta testers have been playing as them in the latest test servers.

Deyha should finally be playable in 3.5!

As for reruns, the SaveYourPrimos website has compiled all of more believable rumours out there and has noted the following characters could have reruns in the 3.5 Banners:

Albedo

Cyno

Eula

Klee

Shenhe

To add our own speculation, we think it's most likely at Eula and Shenhe will have reruns, as their Banners haven't been seen as recently as Aldebo, Klee, and Cyno's. However, Genshin Impact has been basing Banner runs off story and events more recently, so take that with a pinch of salt.

Cyno's signature - the 5-Star Staff of the Scarlet Sands.

Just like the character Banners, we only have speculation and rumours on what the next weapon Banner will feature in Genshin Impact.

As Deyha is all but confirmed to feature in one of the next Banners, she should have a new 5-Star claymore signature weapon to run alongside her in the next Epitome Invocation Banner.

Apart from this likely inclusion, we can only speculate on what the other three 5-Stars will be across both phases, as we don't have the usual reliable leaks on what 5-Star characters will be featured.

Here's what weapons should be featured in the next weapon Banners, depending on what 5-Star character gets a rerun:

Calamity Queller polearm (Shenhe's signature)

Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds (featured on Klee's last rerun)

Primordial Jade Cuter (featured on Albedo's last rerun)

Staff of the Scarlet Sands polearm (Cyno's signature)

Song of Broken Pines claymore (Eula's signature)

As a reminder, none of this information is official, so we'll have to wait until the 3.5 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.