Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date, time and what to expect from 3.3 Banners

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date and time has been announced, and as always, will provide information on the upcoming Banner schedule and events included with the free update.

3.3 is expected to debut 5-Star and 4-Star characters in new Banners, introduce Genius Invokation TCG to play and start our card collections, as well as provide the usual new and retuning events.

We'll cover the exact 3.3 livestream time and date in Genshin Impact below, and also provide all the information we know about upcoming Banners from reliable leakers.

Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date and time in UK, GMT, CET, EST and PST

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream is on Friday, 25th November at 7am (UTC-5) on the official Genshin Impact Twitch channel.

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream time is:

UK : 12pm (GMT)

: 12pm (GMT) Europe : 1pm (CET)

: 1pm (CET) East Coast US : 7am (EST)

: 7am (EST) West Coast US: 4am (PST)

The 3.3 livestream will then go live on the official Youtube channel four hours later at 11am (UTC-5).

As well as upcoming Banner and event details, the 3.3 livestream will provide limited codes that will expire less than a day after the stream ends. You can visit our Genshin Impact codes page to stay up to date with these intermitent drops throughout the stream.

What to expect from Genshin Impact 3.3 Banners

We'll have to wait for the 3.3 livestream for official details on who the character event Banners will be, but there has been a reliable leaker providing some information on the possible upcoming 3.3 Banners for Phase 1 and Phase 2.

A leaker who uses the name 'Uncle Lu' has revealed that new Anemo 5-Star Scaramouche will debut in Phase 1 of version 3.3, along with new Anemo 4-Star Faruzan. As for reruns, the same leaker claimed that Geo 5-Star Arataki Itto's Oni's Royale Banner would run alongside Scaramouche's.

As per Uncle Lu, this latest leak makes the following timeline:



3.3 First Half:

- Wanderer (5✰) Release + Itto Rerun; Faruzan (4✰) Release

- Tullaytullah’s Remembrance (Wanderer's Signature) + Redhorn Stonethresher



3.3 Second Half:

- Raiden Rerun + ?

- Raiden Rerun + ?

- Engulfing Lightning + ? — SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.2 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. (@SaveYourPrimos) November 9, 2022

What about Phase 2 of 3.3? Well, reliable 'Uncle Lu' is back again, claiming that S-tier Electro 5-Star Raiden Shogun will return with her Reign of Serenity Banner, as will Hydro 5-Star Ayato in his Azure Excursion Banner.

[Reliable - Uncle Lu]

3.3 Second Half: Raiden + Ayato

3.3 Second Half: Raiden + Ayato

3.4 (order not provided): Hu Tao pic.twitter.com/oDwsrgeiHH — SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.2 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. (@SaveYourPrimos) November 10, 2022

Remember, all of this is unconfirmed. Even with Uncle Lu's great track record, anything could happen between now and the official announcement during the next livestream.

If the information above turns out to be accurate, the characters we'll see featured in the 3.3 update include:

Debut of Scaramouche (5-Star Anemo)

Debut of Faruzan (4-Star Anemo)

Rerun of Arataki Itto (5-Star Geo)

Rerun of Raiden Shogun (5-Star Electro)

Rerun of Ayato (5-Star Hydro)

Scaramouche and Faruzan.

The Redhorn Stonethresher claymore should return.

Just like the characters, we only have leaker speculation to work off for weapon Banners now. However, if the above information is correct, then we can expect to see a new weapon for Scaramouche. Going off information in the same Uncle Lu leak, it looks like Scaramouche is a catalyst user, and his signature weapon, Tullaytullah’s Remembrance, will be featured on the next Epitome Invocation Banner.

As Itto looks likely to be running alongside Scaramouche, then his signature weapon, the Redhorn Stonethresher claymore, should be the other featured weapon on the next Epitome Invocation.

Following the same logic, the 3.3 Phase 2 weapon Banners should feature the Engulfing Lightning polearm and Haran Geppaku Futsu sword, as these are Raiden and Ayato's signature weapons, respectively.

As a reminder, none of this information is official, and we'll have to wait until the 3.3 livestream for solid details on who and what will be on the next Banners in Genshin Impact.