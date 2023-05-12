'Fall 5 stories or more without taking damage' is currently a Weekly Quest in Fortnite.

Given the state of the current season, with its many movement options, grind rails and Force abilities, there are actually several ways to complete this Fortnite quest.

Here's how to fall 5 stories or more in Fortnite without taking damage, as well as some info on the rewards that you'll get.

How to fall 5 stories or more without taking damage in Fortnite

There are several ways to complete the 'Fall 5 stories or more without taking damage' quest in Fortnite, but they all boil down to using an item, or object, to apply fall-damage negation to your character. The easiest way to do this is to drop at Mega City, up on one of the skyscrapers. From here you can either use an air vent, or a Grind Rail. Throw yourself from the grind rail or air vent, and land on the ground below. This will complete the challenge.

Other ways to complete this quest include using ODM Gear, the Kinetic Blade, or the Lightsaber's Double-Jump Force ability from height. There's ziplines and launching Kinetic Ore to consider, as well. 5 Stories isn't actually that high, so jumping from a small hill will likely do the trick. You could also have a friend Force Push you from Loot Island as well, if you'd prefer.

What are the rewards for falling 5 stories without taking damage in Fortnite?

Given that it is a Weekly Quest, falling 5 stories without taking damage will give you 12K XP upon completion. You will also earn progress towards your main Weekly Quest total, which awards 34K XP every five or so quests completed.

Have fun falling 5 stories or more in Fortnite! And of course, be careful.