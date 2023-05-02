Learning Force abilities at Rift Gates in Fortnite is one of the many challenges you can do to as part of the 'Find the Force' event currently running until Tuesday, 23rd May. This challenge tasks you with finding one of the popular Star Wars characters dotted across the map, and asking them to teach you what they know about the Force.

During this event in Fortnite, you can also decide whether you want to learn the ways of the Force from a Jedi or from a Sith. The choice is yours as both types of characters can be found throughout Find the Force.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to learn Force Abilities at Rift Gates in Fortnite.

How to learn Force Abilities at Rift Gates in Fortnite

To learn Force Abilities at Rift Gates in Fortnite, you need to find one of the holographic Star Wars NPCs that are hanging around the map. They are not guaranteed going to spawn in the exact same place each match, which can make them tricky to find - especially when everyone else is looking for them

When a character spawns, their location will be marked by an icon on your map. Obi-Wan and Anakin both sport a similar style of icon with a Lightsaber in the center. However, Darth Maul's icon is quite distinctive and you can see it below:

Remember, when an icon appears you need to get to it fast. If another player beats you to it, they will learn the Force Abilities instead.

Also, if someone else beats you to the character and learns the Force Abilities from them, that character will disappear and then respawn somewhere else.

You may also notice that each character teaches you different Force Abilities:

Anakin Skywalker - Uses the Force to pull objects and players towards you.

- Uses the Force to pull objects and players towards you. Darth Maul - Uses the Force to lift objects (rocks) around you and launches them forcefully at enemies. Good for a one-hit kill.

- Uses the Force to lift objects (rocks) around you and launches them forcefully at enemies. Good for a one-hit kill. Obi-Wan Kenobi - Use the Force to push enemies and objects away from you.

Once you find your chosen NPC, all you need to do is interact with them and accept their offer for them to teach you some Force Abilities. This will then make a Rift Gate appear which you will automatically enter and exit.

Force push is a deadly attack.

Once you come back out of the Rift Gate, you will have learned some Force Abilities and will have a Lightsaber in your inventory. You can pick up Lightsabers from downed enemies, but you will not have learned the Force Abilities alongside it.

To complete this challenge, you will need to learn Force Abilities in three different matches, you cannot visit all three characters in one.

That's it for this challenge, may the Force be with you.