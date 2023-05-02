Fortnite Star Wars 2023 Find The Force rewards and challenges

The Fortnite Star Wars 2023 event features a brand new Find the Force mini battle pass packed with free and premium Star Wars rewards.

To get skins like Darth Maul, and other cosmetic items, you need to complete specific Find the Force challenges in Fortnite to earn special currency towards the mini battle pass.

Below, we've explained how the Star Wars 2023 event works, the end date, and have included a list of all Find the Force rewards and challenges currently available during this special May the Fourth celebration.

Fortnite Star Wars 2023 Find the Force event explained

Unlike previous May the Fourth celebrations in Fortnite, the Star Wars and Fortnite 2023 crossover features a brand new mini battle pass called 'Find the Force'. Instead of earning XP to unlock different stages of rewards, you need to complete special Find the Force challenges to earn Galactic Reputation.

Once you've earned enough Galactic Reputation you get some free Star Wars rewards, including the Clone Trooper skin! You will also be earning Galactic Reputation towards the premium track of the Find the Force battle pass as you complete quests, but you need to unlock the premium track for 1,000 V-Bucks first before you can claim its rewards, which include the Darth Maul skin.

There will be four sets of Find the Force challenges released during the event, and if you complete all the quests in a set, you'll get a Sith Holocron. Completing three sets of the Star Wars challenges and getting three Sith Holocrons means you'll also get the 'Sith Infiltrator' glider for free.

So make sure you're completing every Find the Force quest when they become available, or you'll miss out on the chance to earn these free and premium Star Wars rewards. However, keep in mind that these are not event-exclusive rewards, and they may become available in the Item Shop or during another future event.

Fortnite Find the Force rewards list

There are two tracks of Star Wars rewards during the Find the Force event in Fortnite: a free tier and a premium tier. You need to earn Galactic Reputation by completing specific challenges to unlock rewards in both tiers, but you will only get the premium rewards by purchasing the track for 1,000 V-Bucks.

In addition to the rewards listed below, you can also earn a free 'Sith Infiltrator' glider by completing three challenge sets and earning three Sith Holocrons.

Free Find the Force rewards in Fortnite

Here are all the free Star Wars Find the Force rewards in Fortnite:

Free Star Wars Reward Galactic Reputation Cost Picture Army of Clones emoticon 1,000 Battle Royale Level Up 2,000 The Fall of the Republic loading screen 3,000 Republic Army Backpack back bling 4,000 Trooper Formation spray 5,000 Battle Royale Level Up 6,000 Kamino's Finest wrap 7,000 Lil' Podracer emote 8,000 Galactic Roundel 9,000 Battle Royale Level Up 10,000 Clone Trooper outfit 11,000

Premium Find the Force rewards in Fortnite

If you unlock the premium track of the mini battle pass, here are all the premium Star Wars Find the Force rewards in Fortnite:

Premium Star Wars Reward Galactic Reputation Cost Picture Sith Probe Droid back bling 1,000 Battle Royale Level Up 2,000 Maul's Malice spray 3,000 Wolf Pack Trooper outfit 4,000 Darth Maul emoticon 5,000 Battle Royale Level Up 6,000 Menacing Presence wrap 7,000 Ahsoka's Clone Trooper outfit 8,000 Maul's Poleaxe harvesting tool 9,000 Battle Royale Level Up 10,000 Darth Maul outfit 11,000

Fortnite Find the Force 'The Force Within' challenges

'The Force Within' is the first set of challenges during the Find the Force Star Wars event in Fortnite.

Here's all 'The Force Within' challenges in Fortnite and how much Galactic Reputation they reward upon completion:

'The Force Within' Challenge Galactic Reputation rewarded Land during Find the Force (5) 200 Learn Force abilities at Rift Gates in different matches (3) 200 Search a Republic chest (1) 200 Hire a character (1) 200 Damage an enemy player that is wielding a lightsaber or DC-15 Blaster (1) 200 Destroy objects with Force abilities or a Star Wars weapon (50) 200 Collect ammo at named locations (250) 200 Launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon (2) 200 Travel distance on foot at night (500) 200 Travel distance in vehicles (1138) 200 Survive Storm Phases (3 stages) 250 Travel distance while sprinting (3 stages) 250

Fortnite Star Wars Find the Force next challenge dates

There are three more Find the Force challenge sets to be released during the event, each with their own set of quests to complete. Completing a full set rewards a Sith Holocron, and you need three Sith Holocrons to unlock the free 'Sith Infiltrator' glider.

Here's when the next Find the Force Star Wars challenges are available in Fortnite:

Begun the Clone Wars Have challenges - Available from 7th May

Fall of the Republic challenges - Available from 12th May

The First Galactic Empire challenges - Available from 17th May

Fortnite Find the Force end date and time

Once this Find the Force event ends on 23rd May at 2pm (BST), you'll no longer be able to earn Galactic Reputation towards the free or premium rewards. So make sure you're completing all the quest you can before then if you want as many Star Wars cosmetic items as possible!

In other timezones, the Find the Force Star Wars event ends in Fortnite on:

East Coast US : Tuesday, 23rd May, 9am (EDT)

: Tuesday, 23rd May, 9am (EDT) West Coast US : Tuesday, 23rd May, 6am (PDT)

: Tuesday, 23rd May, 6am (PDT) UK : Tuesday, 23rd May, 2pm (BST)

: Tuesday, 23rd May, 2pm (BST) Europe: Tuesday, 23rd May, 3pm (CEST)

Hope you have lots of force with you during this Star Wars event!