'Launch Kinetic Ore with Star Wars weapons' is an event quest that's currently live as part of Fortnite's new Star Wars Find The Force event.

Once you know where to find Kinetic Ore, completing this quest is as easy as using one of the two Star Wars weapons to launch it across the Fortnite map.

Here's how to launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon in Fortnite, as well as some info on what you'll get for doing so.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 Launch Gameplay Trailer

How to launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon in Fortnite

To launch Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon in Fortnite, you will first need to track down either a Lightsaber, or a DC-15 Blaster. We have a whole guide on where to find Star Wars weapons in Fortnite, but basically, you'll need to wait for lightsabers to spawn on the map.

These can be seen on your main map, and come in green, blue or red variants. Go to the spawn point shown on your map and interact with the character found there to get a Lightsaber (as well as some awesome Force powers).

The DC-15 Blaster is a little bit harder to track down, as they mostly spawn in Republic Chests. Here's where you can find Republic chests:

On the road west of Slappy Shores

On the road southwest of Frenzy Fields

On the road north of Shattered Slabs

Once you have tracked down either of these weapons, your next stop is Shattered Slabs. This is where you'll find Kinetic Ore, pictured below:

Just walk up to Kinetic Ore, and attack it until it starts glowing purple. After a short delay, it will fire off in the opposite direction. You will need to do this twice to complete the challenge.

Rewards for launching Kinetic Ore with a Star Wars weapon in Fortnite

Once you've launched two pieces of Kinetic Ore using a Star Wars weapon, you will complete this quest. You'll get 200 Galactic Reputation, which will earn you exclusive Star Wars rewards. Visit our page on Fortnite Find The Force rewards and challenges to see what you can get.

Have fun using the new Star Wars weapons in Fortnite!