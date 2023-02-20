Fortnite Heisted weapon locations, where to find Heisted weapons

Heisted weapons are some of the strongest weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1.

These Exotic variations of regular weapons in Fortnite are powerful even when compared to other Exotic guns, which makes them some of the best weapons to have. Most also have an added effect to increase your combat and exploration abilities even further.

Whether you need to collect Heisted weapons for a Most Wanted challenge or want to use them in your loadout, we've got all the Heisted weapon locations listed below.

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Fortnite Hesited Weapon locations

There are five Heisted weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 1, so here's where to find all Heisted weapons in Fortnite:

Heisted Weapon Location Picture Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle Purchase from Ace's Exotics Vending Machines

Eliminate Cold Blooded Ace boss

Open Heist Chests

Open Holo-Chests

Choosing the Exotic Grab Bag Augment Heisted Blink Mag SMG Purchase from Ace's Exotics Vending Machines

Eliminate Double Agent Hush boss

Open Heist Chests

Open Holo-Chests

Choosing the Exotic Grab Bag Augment Heisted Run N' Gun SMG Purchase from Ace's Exotics Vending Machines

Open Heist Chests

Open Holo-Chests

Choosing the Exotic Grab Bag Augment Heisted Accelerant Shotgun Purchase from Ace's Exotics Vending Machines

Open Heist Chests

Open Holo-Chests

Choosing the Exotic Grab Bag Augment Heisted Breacher Shotgun Purchase from Ace's Exotics Vending Machines

Eliminate Chaos Double Agent boss

Open Heist Chests

Open Holo-Chests

Choosing the Exotic Grab Bag Augment

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, Geralt, the School of Llama web event, Falcon Scout, and the Ageless Champion to beat! Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, use the best PC settings, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

Ace's Exotics Vending Machines

Hesited Weapons cost 750 Gold Bars from special vending machines, so if you've got enough bars, then check out our Ace's Exotics and Armory Vending Machines locations page to see where you can buy them.

Eliminating bosses and opening Heist Chests

If you want to take on a boss or open Heist Chests to get your hands on Heisted weapons, then you should vist our Cold Blooded bosses and Vaults guide instead.

Exotic Grab Bag Augment

The Exotic Grab Bag Augment is a less consistent way to get a Heisted weapon, and you have no control over what one it randomly assigns you. When it does decide to show up in your Augment choice, it's a very quick and free way to get one! For more information on these useful buffs, we've also got a page on Augments.

Holo-Chests

Getting Hesited weapons from Holo-Chests also takes a bit of luck, as you need to pick up special keys to receive the weapon displayed above a Holo-Chest. We find these keys most consistently from regular chests and Supply Drops, but they can also be found as floor loot and from other special chests.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on Oathbound Chest locations, how to raise your heat level, character locations, and the School of Llama.