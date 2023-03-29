Claim the Capture Point on the floating Loot Island is one of the Week 3 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 4, Season 2.

It's a tricky location to find if you don't know how Loot Islands work in the current season, so we've detailed where Loot Island is in Fortnite below, along with how to claim the Capture Point on Loot Island.

You'll earn 24k XP for completing this weekly challenge, which can help you earn Battle Stars for this season's Battle Pass.

Where is Loot Island in Fortnite?

Loot Island isn't a fixed location in Fortnite, instead, you have to wait until the rift symbol appears on the map after several Storm Circles have passed. It took four Storm Circles for Loot Island to appear on our map.

This is what the Loot Island rift looks like on the map.

You'll see a rift in the sky as you get close to the symbol, which will eventually turn into Loot Island. There will be some ziplines to help you get up to the floating island when it appears.

Once Loot Island replaces the rift, its symbol will change into a highlighted area on your map, like the picture below:

How to claim the Capture Point on the floating Loot Island in Fortnite

Once you've located the floating Loot Island during a match, you need to use the zipline to get on the island, then search for its Capture Point.

Capture Points are the small circles found around a long pole containing a flag. To claim a Capture Point in Fortnite, you need to stay within the circle around the flag until it is raised to the top of the pole, which takes around 45 seconds. Capturing will take longer if you leave the circle, as the flag will start to fall.

Once the flag is fully raised on Loot Island, loot will spawn around it, and you'll have successfully claimed it.

On Loot Island, you can get the Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle by claiming its Capture Point, or by opening the island's vault.

