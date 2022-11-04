Your Account Level in Fortnite tracks every level you've earned while playing, across all Chapters and Seasons.

From time to time, certain challenges will task you to earn Account Levels in Fortnite, which can be tricky if you don't know where to start.

Here's how to check your Account level, and how to earn Account levels in Fortnite.

How to earn Account Levels in Fortnite

Account Level tracks levelling across all seasons and chapters, serving as a running total that shows just how much you've levelled up since you started playing Fortnite.

Earning Account Levels is as simple as levelling up in season of Fortnite.

Whether you have the Battle Pass or not, you can still earn XP and level up your account.

We have an explainer on how to get XP fast in Fortnite - though in general, completing challenges with the Battle Pass purchased is the best way to go, as well as completing daily challenges.

How to check your Account Level in Fornite

To check your Account Level in Fortnite you just need to head over to the 'Career' tab while in the Lobby.

Look up at the top-right of the screen and you'll see your Account Level. We've highlighted this in the image below.

Remember, you can check your level progress for the current season in the Lobby, to the left of your character.