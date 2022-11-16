FIFA 23 TOTW 9, including all past FUT Team of the Week players

FIFA 23 TOTW 9 has arrived and brought us a new lineup of Team of the Week players.

EA announces each week's TOTW promo for FIFA 23 at 6pm UK time on Wednesdays, and at the same time releases the cards into packs.

TOTW includes a team of players and substitutes considered to be in-form, based on their real-world performances. The cards stick around for seven days before the next TOTW promo launches the following Wednesday.

Below you'll find the FIFA 23 TOTW 9 player lineup, along with all of the past TOTW lineups for FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 TOTW 9: All players in the 9th Team of the Week starting 16th November

TOTW 9 includes a number of high-profile players, including Martin Odegaard, Darwin Nunez, Moise Kean and Toni Kroos.

First up, Premier League players. Norwegian superstar Martin Ødegaard deservedly gets an 86-rated CM card after his brace in Arsenal's away win at Wolves. Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez makes the team with an 84-rated LW card after scoring two goals against Southampton. And Brentford hit-man Ivan Toney makes the subs bench with an 81-rated ST card following his stunning performance in the shock away victory at Man City. Take that, Gareth Southgate!

Outside the Premier League, veteran Real Madrid midfielder Tony Kroos gets a 90-rated CM card after scoring at the weekend. Eintract Frankfurt LM gets an 84-rated card. And Juventus striker Moise Kean is awarded with an 86-rated card for scoring twice against Lazio.

FIFA 23 TOTW 9: Starting 11

Rulli - GK - 84 - Villarreal

Tapsoba - CB - 84 - Bayer Leverkusen

Nuno Mendes - LB - 83 - PSG

Simakan - RB - 82 - RB Leipzig

Kroos - CM - 90 - Real Madrid

Hofmann - CAM - 86 - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Ødegaard - CM - 86 - Arsenal

Jesper Lindstrøm - LM - 84 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Džeko - ST - 86 - Inter Milan

Núñez - LW - 84 - Liverpool

Kean - ST - 86 - Juventus

FIFA 23 TOTW 9: Substitutes

Zieler - GK - 79 - Hannover 96

Tiago Djaló - CB - 81 - Lille

Otávio - RM - 84 - Porto

Majer - CM - 83 - Rennes

Oršić - LM - 81 - Dinamo Zagreb

Aktürkoğlu - LM - 81 - Galatasaray

Toney - ST - 81 - Brentford

Flemming - CAM - 79 - Millwall

Gano - ST - 78 - Zulte Waregem

Mikautadze - ST - 77 - Metz

Tosin - ST - 77 - FC Zürich

Latte Lath - ST - 75 - St. Gallen

When it comes to Team of the Week, remember you'll only be able to get these featured players in packs for the next seven days from the moment this TOTW goes live. After that, all 23 players leave the packs, which means they'll only be available on the transfer market and, therefore, in short supply.

Previous FIFA 23 TOTW lineups

Below you'll find all of the TOTW lineups we've had so far in FIFA 23:

FIFA 23 TOTW 8 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 8 lineup is below:

Trapp - GK - 88 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Hernández - LB - 86 - AC Milan

Trippier - RB - 86 - Newcastle

Bremer - CB - 85 - Juventus

Gabriel - CB - 84 - Arsenal

Maddison - RM - 86 - Leicester

Ávila - RM - 82 - Osasuna

Belaïli - LM - 84 - Ajaccio

Salah - RW - 92 - Liverpool

Diaby - CF - 86 - Bayer Leverkusen

Onuachu - ST - 82 - Genk

Schmeichel - GK - 85 - Nice

David López - CB - 81 - Girona

Golovin - LM - 82 - Monaco

Pléa - CAM - 82 - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Bonaventura - CM - 82 - Fiorentina

Edwards - RW - 82 - Sporting

Icardi - ST - 81 - Galatasaray

McCarthy - GK - 74 - Los Angeles FC

Waters - CAM - 70 - Barrow

Gutkovskis - ST - 76 - Raków Częstochowa

Rômulo - RW - 76 - Vasco da Gama

Doyle - ST - 75 - St Patrick's Athletic

FIFA 23 TOTW 7 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 7 lineup is below:

Kobel - GK - 85 - Borussia Dortmund

De Vrij - CB - 86 - Inter Milan

Diogo Dalot - RB - 84 - Manchester United

Tagliafico - LWB 84 - Lyon

Álex Moreno - LB - 83 - Real Betis

Bentancur - CM - 86 - Spurs

Mané - LM - 90 - Bayern Munich

Candreva - CM - 83 - Salernitana

Osimhen - ST - 85 - Napoli

Vela - RW - 84 - Los Angeles FC

Wilson - ST - 82 - Newcastle

Meslier - GK - 81 - Leeds

Yeray - CB - 83 - Athletic Bilbao

Žulj - CAM - 81 - LASK

Olayinka - LM - 81 - Slavia Prague

Vlašić - CF - 82 - Torino

Batshuayi - ST - 81 - Fenerbahçe

Openda - ST - 81 - Lens

Josué - CAM - 79 - Legia Warsaw

Toivonen - ST - 79 - Malmö

Burgstaller - ST - 79 - Rapid Wien

McGoldrick - ST - 78 - Derby County

Cummings - ST - 76 - Central Coast Mariners

FIFA 23 TOTW 6 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 6 lineup is below:

Vlachodimos - GK - 84 - Benfica

De Ligt - CB - 86 - Bayern Munich

Marušić - LB - 82 - Latium (Lazio)

Castagne - RB - 84 - Leicester

Casemiro - CDM - 90 - Manchester United

Bellingham - CM - 86 - Borussia Dortmund

Berghuis - CM - 84 - Ajax

Grifo - CAM - 84 - SC Freiburg

Mbappé - ST - 92 - PSG

Martínez - ST - 87 - Inter Milan

Dembélé - RW - 85 - Barcelona

Henderson - GK - 82 - Nottingham Forest

Lejeune - CB - 81 - Rayo Vallecano

Rabiot - CM - 83 - Juventus

Brahim - CAM - 82 - AC Milan

Bouanga - LM - 81 - Los Angeles FC

Griezmann - ST - 85 - Atlético Madrid

Lacazette - ST - 84 - Lyon

Palacios - RM - 76 - Seongnam FC

Popadiuc - CAM - 74 - Chindia Târgoviște

Del Castillo - RW - 79 - Brest

Bradshaw - ST - 77 - Millwall

Renzo López - ST - 76 - Central Córdoba

FIFA 23 TOTW 5 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 5 lineup is below:

David Soria - GK - 84 - Getafe

Gomez - CB - 84 - Liverpool

Reinildo - LB - 82 - Atlético Madrid

Schär - CB - 81 - Newcastle

Neymar Jr - CAM - 90 - PSG

Kroos - CM - 89 - Real Madrid

Barella - CM - 87 - Inter Milan

Sané - CAM - 86 - Bayern Munich

Terrier - LM - 84 - Rennes

Vlahović - ST - 86 - Juventus

Thuram - ST - 84 - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Vicario - GK - 82 - Empoli

Silas - RWB - 81 - VfB Stuttgart

W. Carvalho - CDM - 83 - Real Betis

Lindstrøm - RM - 81 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Luiz Gustavo - CDM - 81 - Al-Nassr

David - ST - 82 - Lille

Forrest - RW - 79 - Celtic

Marinelli - GK - 78 - Tigre

Ndayishimiye - CB - 79 - Başakşehir

Tremolada - CAM - 76 - Modena

Adamu - ST - 77 - Red Bull Salzburg

Petratos - ST - 75 - ATK Mohun Bagan

FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup is below:

Donnarumma - GK - 89 - PSG

Joao Cancelo - LB - 89 - Manchester City

Tomori - CB - 86 - AC Milan

Frimpong - RWB - 83 - Leverkusen

Pedri - CM - 86 - Barcelona

Mount - CAM - 86 - Chelsea

Correa - RM - 85 - Atlético Madrid

Bruno Guimaraes - CM - 84 - Newcastle

Martinelli - LM - 84 - Arsenal

Muriel - ST - 84 - Atalanta

Joselu - ST - 83 - Espanyol

Armani - GK - 82 - River Plate

Bensebaini - LB - 82 - Borussia Mönchengladbach

Fernandez - CM - 82 - Benfica

Buyalskyi - CAM - 81 - Dynamo Kyiv

Pépé - RW - 82 - Nice

Modeste - ST - 82 - Borussia Dortmund

Valencia - ST - 81 - Fenerbahce

Gazdag - CAM - 78 - Philadelphia Union

Mario Gonzalez - ST - 79 - Oud-Heverlee Leuven

Eikrem - CF - 79 - Molde FK

Brenner - ST - 78 - FC Cincinnati

Van Veen - ST - 76 - Motherwell

FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup is below:

Trapp - GK - 87 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Smalling - CB - 84 - Roma

Clauss - LWB - 83 - Marseille

De Marcos - RB - 81 - Athletic Bilbao

Milinković-Savić - CM - 87 - Lazio

Werner – LM - 84 - RB Leipzig

Maddison – RM - 84 - Leicester

Musiala – CAM - 84 - Bayern Munich

Haaland - ST - 89 - Manchester City

Ben Yedder - ST - 86 - Monaco

Rafael Leão - LW - 86 - AC Milan

Sørloth – ST - 84 - Real Sociedad

Zeghba – GK - 79 - Damac

Danso – CB - 81 - Lens

Rodríguez – CAM - 81 - Colón

Cesinha – CAM - 81 - Daegu FC

Trossard – LW - 82 - Brighton

Füllkrug – ST - 81 - Werder Bremen

Zang Yifeng - LM - 64 - Shijiazhuang

Hotić - CF - 79 - Cercle Brugge

Sikan – ST - 75 - Shakhtar Donetsk

Adeboyejo – ST - 74 - Burton Albion

Rios – ST - 71 - Charlotte FC

FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup is below:

Szczęsny – GK - 87 - Juventus

Marquinhos – CB - 89 - PSG

Orbán – CB - 84 - RB Leipzig

Akanji – CB - 84 - Manchester City

Diogo Dalot – RB - 82 - Manchester United

Modrić – CM - 89 - Real Madrid

Eriksen – CM - 84 - Manchester United

Salah – RM - 91 - Liverpool

Havertz – ST - 86 - Chelsea

Giroud – ST - 84 - AC Milan

Lozano – LW - 84 - Napoli

Pasveer – GK - 81 - Ajax

Hancko – LB - 81 - Feyenoord

Traoré – RM - 81 - Başakşehir

Fofana – CDM - 84 - Lens

Raspadori – ST - 82 - Napoli

Mitrović – ST - 82 - Fulham

Shomurodov – ST - 84 - Roma

Bancu – LB - 78 - Universitatea Craiova

Davidsen – LB - 72 - Helsingborgs

Zwane – CAM - 80 - Mamelodi Sundowns

Brown – CAM - 75 - Exeter City

G. Rodrigues – ST - 79 - Al Wehda

FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup

The FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup is below:

Ledesma - GK - 83 - Cadiz

Traore - RB - 85 - Rennes

Saliba - CB - 83 - Arsenal

Pablo Maffeo - RWB - 82 - Mallorca

De Bruyne - CM - 92 - Manchester City

Savanier - CAM - 84 - Montpellier

Hofmann - RM - 84 - Borussia Monchengladbach

Palhinha - CDM - 84 - Fulham

Son - LW - 90 - Spurs

Immobile - ST - 87 - Lazio

Valverde - RW - 86 - Real Madrid

Gikiewicz - GK - 81 - Augsburg

Mário Rui - LB - 82 - Napoli

Domonigos Duarte - CB - 81 - Getafe

Kamada - CAM - 83 - Frankfurt

Le Fée - CDM - 81 - Lorient

Gakpo - LW - 85 - PSV

Deulofeu - ST - 83 - Udinese

Mladenović - LB - 77 - Legia Warsaw

Jack Diamond - LM - 75 - Lincoln City

Djitté - ST - 78 - Austin FC

Hogan - ST - 77 - Birmingham City

Aitor - LW - 80 - Panathinaikos

