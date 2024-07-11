Elden Ring: Leyndell, Royal Capital walkthrough

Leyndell, Royal Capital is a location in Elden Ring that can be found on the Altus Plateau and must be visited as part of the main story.

The Draconic Tree Sentinel at the north-eastern gate in the outskirts guards the entrance to the city (or at least the only entrance across the landmass you can enter). In our guide below, we'll tell you everything you need to know to get through this royal city in our Leyndell, Royal Capital walkthrough, including how to get into the city, and the items you can discover within it.

How to get into Leyndell, Royal Capital

To enter Leyndell, Royal Capital, you need to have found two Great Runes and killed two Shardbearers. Unless you've done this, you won't be able to enter the city.

The easiest Great Runes to get are from defeating Godrick the Grafted and Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon (who also happen to be Shardbearers). Starscourge Radahn and Rykard, Lord of Blasphemy are also Great Rune holders, though these bosses are much harder and aren't part of the main story.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Assuming you've obtained two Great Runes, however, then there are essentially two ways to enter the shining golden capital of Leyndell:

Normal path: Fight the aforementioned Draconic Tree Sentinel , who will put you through a tough test. The bridge behind him harbours the first Site of Grace ' Capital Rampart ' after his defeat.

Fight the aforementioned , who will put you through a tough test. The bridge behind him harbours the first Site of Grace ' ' after his defeat. Alternative route: Follow Fia's quest into the Deeproot Depths. In this underground area, you can fight a battle against Fia's champions and then find a teleporter to the capital. This will help you avoid the nasty Draconic Tree Sentinel fight.

Leyndell, Royal Capital walkthrough

Enter the building at the capital wall and use the lift upwards in the storage room on the left. Loot 3x Magic Grease from the corpse next to the shelf in the corridor and you will find 1x Furlcalling Finger Remedy on the altar in the next room on the left.

Melina has been waiting a long time for this moment.

Step outside again, and in a room on the right you will discover the next Site of Grace 'East Capital Rampart'. Melina speaks up here and thanks you for accompanying her for so long.

Good old Boc has also arrived at this point and offers his tailoring services. Follow the corridor to the right until the magnificent capital stretches out before you. What a huge area!

The door on the right doesn't open from this side, so the only way is along the path on the left. You can kill the first few enemies here - the so-called Oracle Envoys - who create bubbles with strange instruments. Next to their leader you will find a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (10). You can farm the Envoy's Horn and the Envoy's Long Horn from them if you need them.

At the end of this path in front of the building entrance is an enemy that looks like a gargoyle whose legs have been broken. You can bypass it to the left of the stairs via this path:

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

However, this is not absolutely necessary as you can attack it from behind without the monster being able to put up much of a fight (as it can't turn round). The corpse in front of it gives you 1x Golden Rune (7).

Path to the lower areas of the capital

In the room behind, where nature has partially reclaimed the place, take out the servant and follow the steps down. The corpse on the left behind the wooden easel is clinging to 10x Cave Moss.

Now two paths lead further:

On the right : behind some enemies, you will come to a room with a palace servant lying in wait behind the corner on the left. The corpse at the table will give you Smithing Stones (4) . The stairs outside take you back to the spot with the firebreather.

: behind some enemies, you will come to a room with a palace servant lying in wait behind the corner on the left. The corpse at the table will give you . The stairs outside take you back to the spot with the firebreather. The path straight ahead: this leads to a lift that takes you down. Continue through the level here.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Flatten the enemies in the building and get 1x Preserving Bolus from the corpse. The ladder leads into a room with a treasure chest that hides 1x Perfume Bottle.

March up the stairs and you will find 1x Seedbed Curse on the chair by the corpse.

Down the stairs, you can kill a few perfumers outside to the south-west and find the Upper-Class Robe by a corpse. From here you can also jump onto various roofs or drop down, but we'll explore that later.

The level branches out quite a bit from here.

Climb back down the ladder and enter the building to the south-west. Walk down the stairs and you have three exits to choose from.

The western exit leads into a courtyard with an enemy and a corpse containing 1x Smithing Stone (6). If you like, you can jump over the railing here.

The eastern passage is blocked by some crates that can be smashed. In the storage room behind them you will find a corpse with 10x Miranda Powder. You can also stab the knight in the courtyard behind it in the back if you sneak up on him.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

You can also get to the same point by going through the room to the north, but you'll have to deal with some Perfumers (the corpses give you 5x Warming Stone and 1x Golden Rune (10)).

If you sneak into the southern courtyard, you can first take out a sitting soldier on the right and then the knight in front of the sealed door. You cannot interact with this door, but at least Miquella's Lilies grow here.

Continue at this point:

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

March north-west and you can loot 8x Fan Dagger between the buildings on the left (be careful with the soldier around the corner).

Further to the north-west is a knight that you can quickly flatten. Behind the large wagon, the path branches off even further.

We've earned our break.

Leyndell's main road

First, we activate the next Site of Grace. Collect 1x Golden Rune (9) from the trapped corpse behind the wagon and run in a south-westerly direction. Keep your eyes to the right and you will discover a staircase with a Site of Grace 'Avenue Balcony' at the end.

There are countless paths leading on from here. Firstly, we can secure a valuable shortcut to the starting point of the capital and collect a few important items along the way.

Go back up onto the road, run to the left in a north-easterly direction and keep your eyes to the left. You will come to a square with a fountain. There are two paths here.

There is a shortcut on the right and another path on the left.

Sneak into the open building on the right and fall into the back of the massive Crucible Knight. You already know this type of enemy from the boss fight against the Spiritcaller Snail. This one also packs a massive punch and should not be underestimated.

He guards two items: 1x Golden Rune (9) by the corpse behind him and Hero's Rune (5) right in front of him.

Not a mate to drink tea with, that's for sure. You can also bypass him.

Activate the shortcut

You can also avoid the violent confrontation and sneak behind him to the left into the corridor leading to the lift. Head upstairs and open the wooden door from the beginning of the area to reveal a passage to the Site of Grace 'East Capital Rampart'.

Once this passageway is open, head back down to the fountain square and into the building on the western side.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Here you will find another lift that will take you just a few metres down. Follow the steps down to the houses and be careful with the scurrying undead that lurk between the houses and can quickly become dangerous if they outnumber you.

You will find 1x Gravel Stone on the left and 1x Golden Rune (9) by the corpse on the path. You will also discover 1x Smithing Stone (4) on the left by a pile of corpses.

There is a Stonesword Key here.

Two undead spearmen are standing next to a gravestone, guarding a valuable Stonesword Key. On the right-hand side of the area, you will come to the entrance to the sewers and an area with a Ulcerated Tree Spirit. Explore this area later from the other side and collect the Golden Seed from it.

The soldiers in here will surprise you in the worst possible way: with bombs from the top right.

For now, the only way out is straight ahead, where you will enter a chamber with some Leyndell soldiers. Be careful when you enter, as they will throw flash bombs at you from the top right. If possible, lure the guys in one by one and give them a sword treatment one after the other.

The corpse on the ledge above will give you 1x Clarifying Boluses. At the bottom you can open another door and discover a treasure chest with 1x Stonesword Key.

A new shortcut to the Site of Grace.

In the room there is also a ladder leading upwards, where you can open a wooden door that serves as a shortcut to the familiar Site of Grace on the Avenue Balcony. This closes the circle for now.

Miniboss: Erdtree Avatar

You can do this any time you're exploring the street above the Avenue Balcony, but now let's tackle the Erdtree Avatar, who is a pain in the arse every time you pass it.

Remember that you can cast a summon here to make the fight easier. The Avatar is more powerful than the other Avatars in the open world.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

His moveset is identical to that of his colleagues, but he packs a much bigger punch. Get spirit support and use it to distract him while you land heavy hits to break his stance. As a reward we receive 10,000 Runes and a Lord's Rune.

Let's do some more exploring. Firstly, we unlock new passages, including a new Site of Grace, and pick up a few valuable items along the way.

Exploring Leyndell's Catacombs and Lower Capital

Go back up the stairs and up the steps to the left of the overturned wagon.

Let's continue here for now.

Halfway up, you can enter a small square on the left and find 1x Smithing Stone (4) in a pavilion behind some enemies (you can also jump onto the wagon behind it and discover 1x Holy Grease).

Follow the stairs further up and keep left, where two Leyndell Soldiers with shields stand. At the end of the alley they are guarding, you will find 1x Golden Rune (8).

Run further to the left, kill more soldiers and at the end of the eastern courtyard the flame spitter. You can't go any further here, but you will find 1x Somber Smithing Stone (5), 1x Golden Rune (8) and 1x Golden Rune (11) among the corpses.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Then run in the opposite direction, kill the enemies and you can collect a few Bolts in a backyard on the left.

Towards the south-west, you will discover a corpse hanging over the railing on the left, which gives us 2x Gravel Stone. The corpse diagonally opposite leaves behind 1x Golden Rune (13).

Kill the enemies on the left and you can jump onto the roof in the courtyard below:

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

The corpse lying on it has 1x Stonesword Key. Flatten the enemy below you with a plunge attack, as well as the knight in the corner, and you can slide down the ladder into the sewers. Cross the room and at the end, drop down the ladder under the giant dragon wing for a shortcut.

A Omenkiller awaits you at the bottom, who can leave behind a special mask. The corpse on the right separates from 1x Smithing Stone (6).

On the left in the building you will find the next Site of Grace 'Lower Capital Church' and on the bed the complete Lionel armour set, consisting of helmet, armour, gauntlets and greaves.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

The second important item on the bed is the Deathbed Dress. Now nothing stands in the way of a short break before we explore the surrounding paths.

In the north, go down the ladder to the sewers. First march into the upper room on the right, kill the knight and grab 1x Cracked Pot from the corpse.

If you like, you can leave the building and explore the neighbouring area. There, a Tree Spirit digs itself out of the ground. You know what to do. It drops a Golden Seed.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

The corpses there have 15x Golden Arrow and 1x Smithing Stone (6) (you can trigger the Tree Spirit, sneak back into the building and then to the items).

You can then hop south-east over the railing into the sewer and collect the Guilty Hood at the end on the left. Remember the spot with this railing, we'll come back here later.

Follow the sewer down towards the south-west, kill the two rats guarding 1x Golden Rune (8) and 1x Hefty Beast Bone, and behind them the circle closes to the known point.

In the opposite direction, the sewer leads to the left and down to the right. On the left in the dead end, two spiders (hanging on the walls) guard a corpse with 8x Poisonbone Dart.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Before that, the path forks again and you can fight a giant spider hand in another dead end on the left. It guards a corpse with 1x Lost Ash of War.

Now head back and explore the sewer passage leading north-west. On the left-hand side next to the rat and the hand you will find 4x String.

The item is behind the gate. Behind it... Great...

Note: There is more in the sewers, but not from this side. You can reach them from the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds, which have been mentioned in the note from a merchant in the outskirts of the capital.

Behind it, the corridor bends to the right and you will see an important item at the end behind the gate without being able to reach it from here. Follow the path through the cesspit until you emerge from behind a fire-breather.

Kill the beast, drop down and collect 5x Fan Dagger, the Erdsteel Dagger and 1x Holyproof Dried Liver from the three corpses.

A ladder will take you back up from this smelly area. You come out right next to the wing of the giant dragon. Collect 1x Dragonwound Grease on the left in front of the gate and the path forks again.

You can stab the knights next to the dragon's wing in the back.

If you go down the stairs next to the wing, you will find 1x Somber Smithing Stone (6) at the end of the south-west path.

Go back up to the dragon wing and you can stab the knights in the back. Cross the north-eastern railing to get back to the area with the Tree Spirit. Opening the gate at the end of the road in the south-east will lead you back to the familiar Site of Grace 'Avenue Balcony'.

Exploring Western Capital Rampart

From the Site of Grace 'Avenue Balcony', run up to the road and behind the overturned wagon to the south-west, and you'll reach a staircase full of Leyndell soldiers and knights.

The huge gate behind them won't open just yet, but there are a few corpses with items on the steps: 1x Golden Rune (8), 1x Golden Rune (12) and 2x Lightningproof Dried Liver.

There are valuable runes here.

To the left of the gate, some stairs lead into the familiar area. To the right of these stairs you will find 1x Golden Rune (8) in a bush.

Now follow the main road in a north-westerly direction (where the Erdtree Avatar previously spawned) and loot the corpse by the steps on the left for 3x Gold Firefly.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Just opposite, go through an archway to find some dogs feasting on a carcass. You will find 3x Old Fangs here. Now, return to the main street of Leyndell.

Follow the road in a north-easterly direction, past the foundatin square you came through before, until you can turn right onto a very autumnal-looking area:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Sneak around the corner on the left with extreme caution, as you can stab a knight in the back here. He will call in back up from a bunch more soldiers once alerted, so be on your guard.

Explore the alleyways between the houses even further and you'll discover an Imp Head (Corpse) that can be used as a helmet (disgusting...) in a dead end.

Stealth is the order of the day here.

At the end of the main road, open the huge gate that leads further east. Behind it is a massive area of ash and half-submerged ruins. NB: we won't get any further at the end of this path, but it doesn't hurt to explore.

Kill the two monsters behind the house on the right to get 3x Beast Blood. The path forks at the stairs just beyond you.

Explore the path to the right of the stairs first.

First, go along the path to the right of the stairs. Two dogs are guarding 1x Golden Rune (9). Behind them on the left is 1x Lightningproof Dried Liver.

At the end of this path, a Leonine monster awaits you - it's very similar to one you fought in Castle Morne as a boss, so apply the same tactics as you did there to take it down. Once it's dead, you can claim 1x Perfume Bottle from the corpse's ribs. The path ends here.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Return to the stairs and now go up the first section until you come face to face with a Scaly Misbegotten on the left - the same kind you fought as a boss in Morne Tunnels.

Tip: Sneak up while the monster is sleeping next to the corpse with the item and give it a critical hit to wake up. Then collect 2x Soporific Grease next to it and continue.

On the slope leading northwards down to an altar, you can stab a praying Scaly Misbegotten monster in the back. Behind the statue lies 1x Somber Smithing Stone (6).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Back on the steps you will find 3x Nascent Butterfly, while the corpse on the ledge has 1x Exalted Flesh. If you like, you can take out another Leonine monster and its entourage, who are praying in front of some tombstones, but they are not guarding anything of value.

At the end, turn left into the building with a lift that can be activated with a lever. After a few steps and soldiers, this will take you to a passageway, but it is sealed.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Interact on the 'Seal' (even if it is invisible) and you will receive the message "Sealed by Morgott the Gracious". Morgott is the boss in the capital and you must defeat him before continuing here.

At least we can still snatch the Flamedrake Talisman +1 from the corpse, though. Now, we must continue our exploration elsewhere.

For now, return to the giant dragon (which seems to have half-morphed with the city itself) and its wing, which we already discovered in a previous section. The quickest way to get there is to go down the stairs from the Site of Grace 'Avenue Balcony'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Dragon's Wing

And lo and behold: the dragon's wing is now accessible. This will take you into the neighbouring building, where you can collect 1x Rune Arc from the corpse.

The ladder next to it leads to a knight who can easily be knocked over the edge. The corpse provides us with 5x Gravel Stone.

Beware of the ambush in the neighbouring building before you take 1x Golden Rune (11) from the corpse next to the Rune Arc.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

A little further on, you will finally find the next Site of Grace 'Western Capital Rampart'. At this point, the accessible path splits up again and there is a lot to pick up.

You can reach the next boss fight against Godfrey the First Elden Lord from here by going up the giant roots (there's still a little way to go before we get to Morgott), but there are many other points that are worth exploring beforehand, which we'll detail below.

Alternatively, you can just jump straight to our Godfrey boss fight walkthrough.

Exploring Leyndell's Royal Colosseum, Fortified Manor and Divine Bridge

Before the fight against Godfrey, there is still a lot to explore in Leyndell. Starting at the Site of Grace 'Western Capital Rampart', follow the path behind you to the south, where you'll discover a giant Valiant Gargoyle.

More importantly, there are two staircases here. The first one leads down, where you can find the Cane Sword on the right behind the corner.

Straight ahead you will meet some Oracle Envoys, who are guarding a lever and a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (9).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Activate the lever to open the gate below, then go back upstairs. The huge, statuesque gargoyle standing in the area is guarding a Golden Seed. Be warned, as it will only move once you've looted the Seed, so you'll need to be on your guard or have an escape route planned if you don't want to fight it.

Luckily, you can lure him to the staircase and fight him from above. He will drop a Gargoyle's Halberd and defeating him will take him out for good. It won't respawn when you rest at a Site of Grace.

Next, go down the second staircase and defeat the monster lurking to the left of the stairs before they can stab you in the back. The corpse on the ledge provides us with 1x Smithing Stone (6).

The course of the level splits up after the gargoyle. Let's go through the available paths one after the other (or you can skip to the relevant sections using the links below):

Royal Colosseum

If you continue under the large root in a south-westerly direction, you will come to a slope that leads to a colosseum. On the way up, there are two Grave Warden Duelists patrolling, like the boss from the Murkwater Catacombs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

These ones have a bit more punch, so take it slowly and methodically. Their grab attack in particular can quickly cause a nasty amount of damage.

Halfway along the path, you can follow a slope to the left to avoid the second duellist. However, he will turn his back on you anyway, so it's easy to sneak up on him if you do decide to fight him.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

With luck, he will drop a Duellist Helm. Plus, the corpse next to him on the stairs will give us the Ritual Shield Talisman.

Unfortunately, the gates to the Colosseum do not open just yet, but we can go along to the right and find a corpse in a larger room with 1x Furlcalling Finger Remedy. On the left, behind some empty rooms, is a corpse with the Star Fist armament.

The corpse on the cliffs has a 1x Smithing Stone (5) to loot from it. Then, take a look at the building beyond the roots in the north-east (pictured below) and you will recognise the scene of the next boss fight with Godfrey. Let's go back to the last Site of Grace first, though.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The Dragon

To the north-west of where the Valiant Gargoyle stood, we can explore another large area. You can get there via the root or by dropping onto the roof at one of the two staircases after the Site of Grace.

Kill the dogs and follow the path in a north-westerly direction to the end where two knights have made themselves comfortable next to the dragon's claws.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Get rid of the two attackers (for the archer you have to go over the claw) and you can loot the surrounding area to find the following items:

Gravel Stone Seal (dropped from the knight)

(dropped from the knight) 5x Old Fangs (in the stable on the right)

(in the stable on the right) 3x Gravel Stone (behind the dragon)

(behind the dragon) 1x Smithing Stone (6) (roof next to the dragon's claw)

(roof next to the dragon's claw) 1x Stonesword Key (inside the small lookout)

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

That's everything to be gained from this area with the Dragon, so now it's time to head to the next area.

Fortified Manor

Finally, it's time to explore the building next door, which should look very familiar to you from the inside. Don't take the main entrance on the right, but walk back to the dogs near the giant root.

Enter the Fortified Manor from this side.

Kill the dogs and jump onto the roof, where you can snatch 1x Golden Rune (9) from the corpse's fingers. Right next to this rooftop you will discover another entrance to the neighbouring building.

The rooms look exactly like the Roundtable Hold, and we find quite a few items here. Immediately to the left in the room where the Smithing Master Hewg would normally stand is a Sanctified Whetblade and a Hammer.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The room next to it holds the Gesture 'By My Sword' and 1x Hero Rune (1). In the circular main room we find 1x Rune Arc and, after opening the doors to the next room, the Coded Sword in front of the throne.

The northern corridor leads to Gideon's premises, where we will find 1x Furlcalling Finger Remedy in the corridor next to it. In the adjoining corridor, you'll also find a corpse that contains 1x Seedbed Curse.

At the corpse on the balcony above the main hall, you can loot 1x Smithing Stone (5). This completes your exploration of the area.

Go into the room where Hewg would be sitting, go to the edge of the stairs and collect 1x Smithing Stone (6) before you drop down.

The south-west corridor below brings you to a dining room where you can read the Two Fingers' Prayerbook before the fire. There are also 20x Black-Key Bolts here.

A few servants have strayed into the kitchen next door, but there is nothing else to be found there. Go through the open double doors to the north-west and you will enter the main hall of the building.

The conspicuously flashing remains of the corpse provide us with Alberich's Armour set, consisting of:

Alberich's Pointed Hat

Alberich's Robe

Alberich's Bracers

Alberich's Trousers

To the north-west, we find the entrance to an armoury, where you can pick up 1x Smithing Stone (6) in the corner on the right. Cross the dining room next to it and you will not only discover a new Site of Grace 'Fortified Manor, First Floor', but also the painting 'Flightless Bird'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Another door in the main hall can be opened, even if it is not quite clear at first what the lever behind it is supposed to do. Pull it anyway, as it will open a path you'll come to later.

Following the corridor, you will run into an Abductor Virgin like the one you fought in the Academy of Raya Lucaria and Volcano Manor as a boss. Once you've defeated them, you'll find 1x Somber Smithing Stone (6) at the end of this corridor in the dead end.

Divine Bridge

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can now enter the small courtyard, where another Abductor Virgin is patrolling. If you don't want to get involved in a fight, you can loot 3x Nascent Butterflies by the corpse and run through to the room with the lift.

Be careful here, as the maidens will come after you into the lift if they catch sight of you, which makes the resulting journey… entertaining, to say the least.

Once you're at the top, you will discover the next Site of Grace 'Divine Bridge'. You may have reached this point earlier via the Teleporter Trap at the Tower of Return on the Weeping Peninsula, but only now does the portal actually work.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

If you haven't been here before, you can kill the giant and take the Blessed Dew Talisman from the treasure chest on the right, which slowly regenerates your HP.

The teleporter beyond the Divine Bridge transports us to a place quite far south-east of here: the Isolated Divine Tower. However, the doors are still locked (until Malenia is defeated in the Haligtree dungeon), so we have to fast-travel back.

Caution: There may be a bug at this point. Players report that fast travel from the tower can end up disabled if Malenia has not been defeated when you use it. This means that you may be trapped. If in doubt, do not use the teleporter on the Leyndell Bridge of the Gods - there is nothing to see here anyway as long as Malenia is alive.

Boss: Godfrey, The First Elden Lord

Now it's time to face Godfrey, and if you need more detailed information, read our full walkthrough for how to beat Godfrey, The First Elden Lord.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

It's worth bearing in mind that this is only a ghostly apparition of Godfrey, so he's a bit easier than the real thing. You can summon a Spirit Ash to help aid you in this first, too, and multiplayer is available as well.

When Godfrey first enters the arena, he likes to start with a large jump, hurling his axe at you before landing next to it seconds later. If you run straight ahead, he shouldn't hit you. Pay attention to his movements, and especially the moment when he finishes a very strenuous attack. When he rams his axe vertically into the ground, this is your chance to attack, as he needs a few seconds to readjust his grip and get back up again.

Be careful when he lifts his foot, too, as he'll stomp and send a shockwave raging throughout the arena in front of him. You'll be hit hard by this, so dodge to the side to avoid taking too much damage. Another good opportunity to attack is just after Godfrey finishes his jump attack - dodge, and you can land one or two quick hits here.

On defeat he'll drop 80,000 runes and another Talisman Pouch for your inventory.

The path to Morgott

After defeating Godfrey, the First Elden Lord in the Royal Capital, several paths become available to you. First of all, activate the Site of Grace 'Erdtree Sanctuary', as this will become our starting point for all further exploration in the upper area of Leyndell.

Two exits lead out of the room, and you can use the links below to skip to the relevant section depending on which way you want to go:

Western exit

To the right of the western exit, we can find 3x Somber Smithing Stone (5) from a corpse before using the exit. Then, jump onto the thick root on the left and follow it south-east to the building.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

At this point you can let yourself go:

... and down here.

Knock the guard out and collect 3x Holy Grease. Drop down and you are back on the root in the direction of Godfrey.

Return to the western exit from the refuge and down the stairs behind it. We come to a small building with a lever for a lift.

Go down and follow the steps to a message on the floor: "Only regression reveals secrets". This message is related to Goldmask and Brother Corhyn's questline, and requires you to cast the Incantation spell 'Law of Regression' in front of the statue. You can get this Incantation by giving the Golden Order Principia to Corhyn (which you'll find shortly in the Eastern exit route). Be warned: this Incantation needs 37 Intelligence to use, so you may need to respec if you don't have the required stats.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Next, defeat the two Perfumers and collect 5x Holy Grease next to the tree. Continuing eastwards, you will see some footprints before they disappear. Here, you will recognise a Crucible Knight by the stairs. It's a tough one that would make a decent intermediate boss, but (thankfully) you can run past it here.

On the left, you can jump over the railing and enter the giant spiral spear in the city, on which the legendary weapon Bolt of Gransax lies.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Otherwise, catch up with the invisible scarab up here and unearth the 'Barrier of Gold' Incantation by defeating it in one fell swoop. You can only continue here by jumping over the railing onto the roof to the north-west.

After dropping, you will end up back in the familiar area around the 'Avenue Balcony' Site of Grace. Now, fast travel back to the Refuge to take the Eastern Exit.

Eastern exit

The eastern exit in the room where we killed Godfrey takes us to two pavilions on the left and right, equipped with large bowls that can no longer be used. There is nothing in the left pavilion, but 6x Holy Grease on the right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Climb up the root and out of the building on the right. Just outside on the left, you can drop onto the yellow canopy and through the open window back into the building:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There is a treasure chest on the right with the valuable Erdtree Bow. On the left, you can enter the root and reach the item in the familiar area: Golden Order Principia.

The last corridor up here leads behind the treasure chest into a room with 1x Celestial Dew and a ladder next to it, which is a shortcut to the Refuge.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Go back up the root and follow the path to the north-east to reach the queen's bedchamber.

This place doesn't have much to it, apart from its own Site of Grace 'Queen's Bedchamber' - and we'll see why in a moment.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The second important thing in this room is the Incantation 'Blessing of the Erdtree'. Once you have completed everything and are ready for the next boss, take the exit.

The steps lead to the boss arena of Morgott, the Omen King.

Boss: Morgott the Omen King

Morgott, the Omen King is the final boss of Leyndell, Royal Capital, and one of the story's main demi-gods. This Legendary boss is a mandatory boss, and must be defeated to progress through the main questline. Luckily, you can summon Spirit Ashes to help you in this fight, and multiplayer is available as well. You can also call on two NPC cooperators as well: Melina (via a Furled Finger Remedy) and Dung Eater (if you set him free as part of his questline).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

We have a full walkthrough on how to beat Morgott, the Omen King, so read our dedicate guide for boss tips and strategies to use.

On defeat, Morgott will drop 90,000 runes, Morgott's Great Rune and the Remembrance of the Omen King, and you'll now be able to advance to the Erdtree.

A thicket of impenetrable thorns will block your path, but just rest at the Site of Grace 'Elden Throne' and Melina will appear to give you the Rold Medallion. With this, you can now return to the area where you found Morgott's seal earlier (where the Misbegotten monsters were), and progress toward the next section of the game: the Forbidden Lands and the Consecrated Snowfield.

Next destination: the Forbidden Lands and the Consecrated Snowfield.

