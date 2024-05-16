How to complete the Goldmask and Brother Corhyn quest in Elden Ring

The characters Goldmask and Corhyn in Elden Ring are NPCs with a very involved questline. You'll first meet Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold, and his quest is very closely tied to that of Goldmask.

Solving this Elden Ring quest is a prerequisite for getting one of the hidden endings too, so it's well worth the effort.

So follow our step-by-step guide on how to complete Goldmask and Corhyn's questline in Elden Ring.

First meeting with Brother Corhyn in Elden Ring

You will meet Brother Coryhn as soon as you have access to the Roundtable Hold. Corhyn is standing in the main room opposite the fireplace and has a wooden wheel around his neck.

Talk to him, and say that you see the 'guidance of grace'. This activates Brother Corhyn as a merchant for incantations, letting you buy healing and strengthening spells.

After this, Corhyn also moves on as you progress through the game.

Meeting Brother Corhyn on the Altus Plateau in Elden Ring

After reaching the Altus Plateau, Corhyn tells you that he is going in search of the Goldmask, an NPC that can also be found on the Altus Plateau.

Corhyn then lingers on the road north of the Site of Grace 'Altus Highway Junction' at this point:

Right next to it is a monument where you can buy the map for the Altus Plateau. Corhyn has expanded his wares, too, so be sure to take a look at what he's got to offer.

Where to find Goldmask on the Altus Plateau in Elden Ring

Your next task is to find the location of Goldmask. Go to this location in the north of the Altus Plateau:

There are two ways to get here:

Ride north from the Site of Grace 'Bower of Bounty' and use a spiritspring near the bridge to land right next to Goldmask.

Use the Waygate teleporter on the bridge south of it, right next to the Site of Grace 'Forest-Spanning Bridge' and the nomadic merchant who is sitting here. The teleporter on the bridge also leads to the mask.

When you meet Goldmask, he will point to the giant Erdtree in Leyndell, Royal Capital, but will not speak to you.

Report back to Corhyn about Goldmask's location. As soon as Corhyn knows the position of Goldmask, he'll travel there himself. You need to do this too - travel back to where you found Goldmask and talk to Corhyn there and ask him about his new crony.

Brother Corhyn also has new incantations on offer at this point if you feel like having a browse.

Elden Ring Brother Corhyn quest Reunion in Leyndell, Royal Capital

After you have found at least two Great Runes and gained access to Leyndell, you will find both Corhyn and Goldmask in Leyndell on the cliffs near the Colosseum.

It is this spot on the map:

Corhyn seems a little perplexed that Goldmask has not moved for some time. Once again, he is staring at the Erdtree in the background.

Keep talking to Corhyn until he has nothing new to say. It's not obvious where to go next, but it's directly related to Goldmask's pose.

How to solve Goldmask's puzzle in Elden Ring

To continue this quest, you will need the 'Golden Order Principia' prayerbook, and you also must have defeated Godfrey in his Golden Shade form (a mandatory boss you'll find in Leyndell as part of the main story).

As for the prayerbook, you'll find this behind the Site of Grace 'Erdtree Sanctuary' in Leyndell. Near this Site of Grace, you'll also find a statue of Radagon with a cryptic message on it. It reveals a clue about the spell you have to cast (luckily the one you've just found in the prayerbook), so hand it in to Corhyn or Miriel and learn the incantation 'Law of Regression'.

This incantation requires 37 Intelligence to work, so you may want to consider respeccing your character via a Rebirth with a Larval Tear.

Otherwise, the following items can boost your Intelligence quite substantially:

Helm: Karolos Glintstone Crown (+3)

Helm: Olivinus Glintstone Crown (+3)

Helm: Twinsage Glintstone Crown (+6)

Helm: Hierodas Glintstone Crown (+2)

Helm: Imp Head - Cat (+2)

Talisman: Marika's Scarseal (+3)

Talisman: Marika's Soreseal (+5)

Talisman: Stargazers Heirloom (+5)

Godrick's Great Rune (+5)

Grafted Blade Greatsword (weapon talent increases all stats +5)

Intelligence-knot Crystal Tear (as part of a Flask of Wondrous Physick (+10 for three minutes)

Cast the Law of Regression spell in front of the Radagon statue in the Erdtree Sanctuary. The statue of Radagon then transforms into one of Marika, and you will find a new secret message on the floor: 'Radagon is Marika'.

This is an important point in the main storyline, so go and report your findings to Corhyn and Goldmask back at the Colosseum.

Talk to both of them until you've exhausted their dialogue. As a reward, you will receive the gesture Golden Order Totality.

Elden Ring Brother Coryhn quest Reunion in Mountaintops of the Giants

The next stop in Goldmask and Corhyn's quest is the Stargazer Ruins on the summit of the Mountaintops of the Giants.

Goldmask is standing on the bridge just south of this location, while Corhyn has sunk to his knees in despair. Go through all the available dialogue options again before continuing with the final step below. The nearest Site of Grace to this location is the 'Ancient Snow Valley Ruins'.

Complete Corhyn's and Goldmask's quest in Elden Ring

To end this questline, you need to find the Decaying Farum Azula and defeat the boss Maliketh there. You can find this dungeon to the north of the Mountaintops of the Giants, and can be reached through the Site of Grace 'Forge of the Giants' and talking to Melina (or the fire) there.

Once you've defeated Maliketh, you'll be transported to Leyndell, Ashen Capital, an alternative version of Leyndell under - you guessed it - a thick layer of ash.

Follow the path southwards to the colosseum on the west side. Goldmask lies dead on the rock face and we find the Mending Rune of Perfect Order. This can be used for one of Elden Ring's alternative endings.

Reload the area and you can loot the Goldmask's Set of armour from him.

After this, you will meet Corhyn at one of two possible locations:

Near the giant spiral spear in the centre of the Ashen Capital.

At the Stargazer Ruins on the Mountaintops of the Giants, in the same place you met him earlier.

When you find him, he will realise that Goldmask has gone mad. Exhaust all the dialogue options one last time, reload the area, and Corhyn will have disappeared. Luckily, you can now loot several items from where he was sititng, including Corhyn's Bell Bearing, Corhyn's Robe and a basic Flail weapon.

The story of Brother Corhyn and Goldmask has now come to an end.

That's it for now! If you're looking for more Elden Ring content, check out our Nokron Eternal City walkthrough or our Siofra River walkthrough.