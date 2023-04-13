Disney Dreamlight Valley The Great Gathering walkthrough

The Great Gathering in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the second Simba quest you get once he joins you in the Valley. He wants to host a gathering at Pride Rock but he needs some help putting it together. That's where you come in.

As with many things in Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are several stages to completing this quest and one of them tasks you with figuring out the missing ingredient for the Cake recipe. After all, is it a party without cake?

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete The Great Gathering quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to find the missing Cake ingredient.

How to start The Great Gathering quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start The Great Gathering quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to unlock Simba and reach friendship level four with him. You also need to have Maui and Minnie living in your Valley. Also, the requirements state that you must progress your friendship with Remy. We were at level five with Remy and it let us start this quest, so we're not sure what the minimum requirement is for him.

Simba really has taken a shine to you.

You also need to complete the Hakuna Matata quest before you can access this one.

Once you have met all of these requirements, go and speak to Simba to begin the quest.

How to make Remy's Recipes for The Great Gathering quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Simba will explain that he wants to host a gathering at Pride Rock for the people in the Valley, and he will ask for you to help him set it all up. Firstly, any gathering needs food, so you need to go to speak to Remy.

Remy will give you ideas for two recipes. He will give you the recipe for a 'Large Seafood Platter'. If you don't already know this, head into your inventory and learn the recipe, you will need it a bit later.

Large Seafood Platter recipe:

x4 Seafood (can be found/caught on Dazzle Beach - we used Clams and Scallops.)

x1 Lemon (can be found in the Forest of Valor and Glade of Trust.)

A large selection for your guests to enjoy.

Then, he will also give you the idea for a 'Cake' but he's forgotten an ingredient. To save you the trouble of figuring it out, the missing ingredient is 'Sugarcane'.

Sugarcane seeds and Sugarcane can be bought from Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach. If you choose to grow it, it takes roughly 6-8 real world minutes to grow.

The recipe for the Aurora's Cake is as follows:

x1 Wheat (can be bought from Goofy's stall in Peaceful Meadow.)

x1 Eggs (can be bought from Chez Remy.)

x1 Milk (can be bought from Chez Remy.)

x1 Fruit (any fruit can be used - we used a Raspberry.)

x1 Sugarcane (can be bought from Goofy's stall on Dazzle Beach.)

This looks really tasty.

After figuring out the missing ingredient (Sugarcane), find somewhere to cook and whip up both of the recipes!

How to invite villagers to The Great Gathering in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After preparing the dishes, go back to Simba and speak to him again. Follow the conversation and pick any of the conversational options that appear, you will eventually pick all three so the order really doesn't matter.

When the conversation ends, you will need to go and speak to these three villagers:

Maui

Minnie

Goofy

All you have to do is walk up to them and interact with them, you'll automatically invite them to the gathering as soon as you speak to them.

Minnie is always ready to see friends.

Then, go back to Simba and he will give you a banquet to place down. Put this down wherever you want the celebration to take place. We chose to put it down outside Pride Rock, after all it is Simba's party.

When the party is in full swing, you will be able to take a photo with the group. Make sure it's a good one!

Say 'Hakuna Matata!'.

How to grow Carrots and feed Critters in The Great Gathering quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After the party ends, speak to Simba and then follow him. Watch the conversation with Nala take place. When the conversation ends, speak to Simba again and you'll be asked to help him make it up to Nala.

To do this, you will need to plant and grow nine Carrots, then feed five critters.

How to grow Carrots

This is one you probably know already, but you can buy Carrot seeds and Carrots from Goofy's Stall in Peaceful Meadow. If you choose to grow them from seed, Carrots take roughly 5-8 real world minutes to grow.

If Goofy's stall hasn't stocked Carrots or their seeds that day, then you either need to wait until tomorrow to see if he has them or you can upgrade the stall via the Scrooge McDuck sign next to it to increase the amount of things Goofy stocks.

Once you have the Carrots, you will clear that section of this task.

How to feed Critters

You've probably noticed the Rabbits, Squirrels, Raccoons and other creatures running around the different Biomes in the valley. You need to feed five different critters. However, they need to be ones that you haven't already fed that day.

Once a critter lets you approach them, your inventory will open and you can feed them anything you have in your pockets, but they do have their personal favourites. Squirrels in the Plaza and Sunbirds in Sunlit Plataeu are the easiest ones to approach. All you need to do is walk up to them and they will be happy to see you.

We had fed the easy ones already, so we went to the Raccoons.

If you want to befriend different creatures, you can find out their favourite food and everything you need to know about feeding critters in our other guide.

Speak to Nala and Simba

Once you have gathered the Carrots and fed five critters, go to speak to Nala. Listen to what she has to say and pick any conversational option that appears, your choice doesn't matter. Then, go and speak to Simba to wrap this quest up.

That's it for this quest! If you want to undertake more tasks for your villagers, check out our A Three Course Thank you walkthrough or you can look at our Gem Locations guide to learn where to find these valuable items.