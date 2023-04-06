Disney Dreamlight Valley Hakuna Matata walkthrough

Hakuna Matata is the first Friendship quest for Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

During this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest, Simba will ask for your assistance in making the valley more relaxing. Just remember - to access this quest, you must have unlocked Simba first!

Below you’ll learn how to put together a Casual outfit and how to get the Relaxing Oasis, so you can complete Hakuna Matata in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to start the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley To start the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must first unlock Simba by completing the Stars to Guide Us quest and reach Level 2 Friendship with him. You must have also unlocked Dazzle Beach and progressed your friendship further with Scrooge McDuck. We had already met the Scrooge McDuck friendship requirement, so we don’t know the exact Friendship Level he needs to be at, but we’re currently at Level 6 Friendship with him. Once you’ve met these requirements, it’s time to talk to Simba!

How to put together a Casual outfit in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Hakuna Matata quest The first task Simba will set you during the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is putting together a Casual outfit and, depending on what you’re wearing, you may automatically complete this task. If you don’t, then open up the Wardrobe from your inventory and select 'Filters'. Next, scroll down until you find the 'Style' section where 'Casual' will be one of the options. This will allow you to view all of the Casual style clothing you own, so you can select three pieces to wear. Don’t worry - you can return to your normal outfit after completing this task! Once your outfit is ready, talk to Simba again.