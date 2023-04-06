Disney Dreamlight Valley Hakuna Matata walkthrough
How to help Simba make the valley more relaxing.
Hakuna Matata is the first Friendship quest for Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
During this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest, Simba will ask for your assistance in making the valley more relaxing. Just remember - to access this quest, you must have unlocked Simba first!
Below you’ll learn how to put together a Casual outfit and how to get the Relaxing Oasis, so you can complete Hakuna Matata in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
On this page:
How to start the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To start the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must first unlock Simba by completing the Stars to Guide Us quest and reach Level 2 Friendship with him.
You must have also unlocked Dazzle Beach and progressed your friendship further with Scrooge McDuck. We had already met the Scrooge McDuck friendship requirement, so we don’t know the exact Friendship Level he needs to be at, but we’re currently at Level 6 Friendship with him.
Once you’ve met these requirements, it’s time to talk to Simba!
How to put together a Casual outfit in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Hakuna Matata quest
The first task Simba will set you during the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley is putting together a Casual outfit and, depending on what you’re wearing, you may automatically complete this task.
If you don’t, then open up the Wardrobe from your inventory and select 'Filters'. Next, scroll down until you find the 'Style' section where 'Casual' will be one of the options. This will allow you to view all of the Casual style clothing you own, so you can select three pieces to wear.
Don’t worry - you can return to your normal outfit after completing this task!
Once your outfit is ready, talk to Simba again.
How to add relaxing furniture to Peaceful Meadow in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Hakuna Matata quest
The next part of the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley sees Simba asking you to add some relaxing furniture to the Peaceful Meadow.
You will need to add:
- 3 Seating
- 5 Landscape
Landscape refers to any kind of plant or rock which you have an unlimited supply of. Thankfully, when you open the Furniture inventory, you’ll see that both categories have been added to the 'Requests' section.
Now all you have to do is place the Seating and Landscape items in the Peaceful Meadow. If you want to build some more seating for the Peaceful Meadow, then you’ll find that the furniture items which meet the requirement will have Simba’s head above them when looking at the crafting menu.
(Or you can do what I did and just toss out some random chairs…)
Once the meadow is filled with suitably relaxing furniture, head back to Simba and talk to him again.
How to get the Relaxing Oasis in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Hakuna Matata quest
For the final part of the Hakuna Matata quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, Simba wants you to add a pool to Peaceful Meadow for him to swim in. The pool in question is the Relaxing Oasis and, to get it, you need to talk to Scrooge McDuck.
Scrooge will give you two purchase options for the Relaxing Oasis: you can either order it for 9,000 Star Coins or trade a selection of gems for it.
If you simply want to buy the Relaxing Oasis, then talk to Scrooge and select 'I’d like to order some items' and choose ‘Furniture’. Next, select Simba’s option from the 'Requests' section and choose the Relaxing Oasis. Finally, say goodbye to your money as the item is added to your Furniture collection.
If you’d rather save your money and go mining, then you need to gather the following gems:
- 2 Shiny Aquamarines - Found in Dazzle Beach and Forest of Valor
- 2 Shiny Peridot - Found in the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach
- 3 Topaz - Found in the Plaza
- 5 Peridot - Found in the Peaceful Meadow and Dazzle Beach
- 5 Garnet - Found in the Plaza and Peaceful Meadow
We recommend bringing along a villager you’ve assigned to the mining job, because they may find an additional gem and, in doing so, make this task slightly easier.
No matter how you obtain the Relaxing Oasis, place it anywhere within the Peaceful Meadow once you have it.
With that done, now all you have to do is return to Simba and talk to him one final time to complete the quest!