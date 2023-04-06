Disney Dreamlight Valley A Three Course Thank You walkthrough
Time to put your cooking skills to the test!
A Three Course Thank You is a hidden quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley introduced as part of the Pride of the Valley update in April 2023, which also brought Simba and Nala to the game.
To start this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest, you first need to find the lost Bag of Ingredients somewhere in the valley. Once you’ve found the bag, it’s time to cook some 5-star meals!
Below you’ll find the Bag of Ingredients location and how you complete A Three Course Thank You in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
On this page:
Bag of Ingredients location for A Three Course Thank You in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To start the A Three Course Thank You in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need to find the Bag of Ingredients. Since this quest involves Remy, you also need to have brought him to the valley by completing the An Important Night At The Restaurant quest in the Ratatouille realm.
When you’re ready to find the Bag of Ingredients visit the Forest of Valor where you’ll find it almost directly south of the Wishing Well and Goofy’s Stall near a fallen log.
How to complete A Three Course Thank You in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Now that you’ve found the Bag of Ingredients and started the A Three Course Thank You quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be able to take it to Remy.
Once you’ve found him, Remy will ask you to cook 5-star meals for Merlin, Mickey, Mr. McDuck and Goofy. He will give you 4 Butter, 4 Cheese, 4 Eggs and 4 Milk to help complete this task.
You don’t, however, have to use these ingredients to complete this quest and can instead cook whichever 5-star meals you like. If you’d like some help picking out the meals you want to cook, visit our Disney Dreamlight Valley recipe list which covers the ingredients you need for the 5-star meals.
Remember - you need to cook four 5-star meals and, when you’re ready, deliver them to Merlin, Mickey, Mr. McDuck and Goofy.
After delivering the meals head back to Remy and, in return, he’ll give you a Mediterranean Salad, Ratatouille and Banana Split. These are all 5-star meals and will grant you a good amount of energy once eaten, so they’re worth keeping!
With that A Three Course Thank You will be completed!