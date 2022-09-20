Aron 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Aggron in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Iron Armor Pokémon — the Pokémon whose fully evolved form is currently in Mega Raids — Aron. This means that this is a great opportunity to look for a shiny Aron in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately Aron, Lairon and Aggron (Aron's evolved forms) are all pretty useless in both competitive play and raids in Pokémon Go. However, since Aron has never had a community day, there's a good chance that you're still missing the shiny, and if you still need the 4* perfect Aron, or perfect Aggron to mega evolve, this is your chance to try to find one.

Even if you're not keen on Aron, you should still try to catch as many Pokémon as possible during this week’s Spotlight Hour because of the double catch candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

On this page:

Aron 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Aron with perfect IV stats.

‘Perfect’ means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calcuated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Aron based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Aron:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1121 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1214 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Aggron good in PVP?

The short anwer is no – Aron, Lairon and Aggron are all pretty bad in Go Battle League.

However, given that Aron has never had a Community Day, that could well change in future, so if you catch one with good stats, make sure you hold onto it for when evolveing it nets you a an exclusive move

Interestingly, there is debate over which Fast move to run with Aggron, with some favouring Dragon Tail and faster charging over the heavier hitting Smack Down. Either way, you're looking to run Stone Edge and Heavy Slam as your Charged moves.

From a moves perspective, the two Fast moves are totally fine, charging fairy quickly and dealing reasonable damage. You can apply a fair amount of pressure with your Fast move alone, which isgreat becasue Heavy Slam is just ok,while Stone Edge is a reasonable nuke at 55 energy.

The real issue here is that as a steel/rock type, Aggron is double-weak to fighting and ground types, and weak to water-type attacks. Even a cursory glance at Great League and Ultra League will show you Galarian Stunfisk and Swampert looming large, and a whole suite of excellent fighting-types and Counter users across both leagues to boot.

Looking to Master League and these elemental weaknesses shine through again, albeit to a lesser extent. While Aggron is a fairly defensive Pokémon, it's competing with the likes of Genesect, Dialga, Metagross, Regirock and Terrakion for a spot on your team. I don't like those odds.

Still, if you're adamant on this steel-type making the cut, you're looking for the following stats:

0/14/12 for Great League

0/13/15 for Ultra League

15/15/15 for Master League

Currently live is the Test Your Mettle event, and along with it the debut of Togedemaru and Mega Aggron. Recently, we've seen the arrival of Season of Light and special research quest A Cosmic Companion. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.

Is there a shiny Aron in Pokémon Go?

Shiny Aron in Pokémon Go was released alongside its regular version in January 2018.

Aron's evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Aron in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Aron you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game — tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Aron you need!

If you want to evolve your Aron into a Lairon, you'll need 25 Aron candy, and you'll need a further 100 Aron candy to evolve your Lairon into an Aggron.

What does shiny Aron look like?

As you can see below, shiny Aron is pretty underwhelming. The eyes just change from blue to red. Lairon is a little more exciting, with the iron underbelly taking on a more oxidised copper hue, while keeping the red eyes. Aggron simply copies Lairon.

Mega Aggron, meanswhile, changes the colour of the silver (steel?) bits, to a light brown colour, which works a lot better with the green, almost giving a duet of copper and oxidised copper. Does that make sense for the Iron Armor Pokémon? Not at all. Does it look cool? You betcha.

Aron family with shinies, including shiny Mega Aron.

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Aron in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch candy bonus running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather candy twice as fast as usual, with each Aron caught giving up to 13 candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a mega-evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3.

running throughout the hour. This gives you the chance to gather candy twice as fast as usual, with each Aron caught giving up to 13 candy if you use a Pinap/Silver Berry with a mega-evolved Pokémon of the same type, instead of the base 3. If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Aron candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

If you've picked up a strong Aron that you want to use as your Mega Aggron, this is the perfect chance to get enough candy to power it up to Level 50.

Thanks to Aron being a steel and rock-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your steel and rock-type catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week will be Minccino's time in the spotlight, giving you the chance to get double transfer candy, so start sorting through your storage and tagging everything you want to transfer on the September 27th!