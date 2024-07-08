All Beast Claw locations in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Beast Claws are one of the new weapon types that have been added to Elden Ring via its Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Much like the regular Claw weapons from the base game, Beast Claws allow you to attack enemies with brutal slashes, letting you unleash your inner Wolverine in combat.

As their name implies, Beast Claws have a slightly more animalistic and wild fighting style compared to regular Claw weapons, and there's a total of two Beast Claws to find in Shadow of the Erdtree to let you try it out. So read on below to find out all Beast Claw locations in Elden Ring's DLC to help you track them down. We've also got each Beast Claw's stats and skill descriptions, so you can pick the one that's right for you.

Beast Claw location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Gravesite Plain, as a reward for beating Logur, the Beast Claw. You'll find him roaming the forests to the south-east of the Site of Grace 'Gravesite Plain', near where you first enter the Shadow Realm.

Skill: 'Savage Claws' - a skill that lets you pounce like a beast to viciously slash into a foe with left and right claws.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Beast Claw stats:

Attack Power: Physical +98, Critical +100

Physical +98, Critical +100 Requires: 13 Strength, 11 Dexterity

13 Strength, 11 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (D), Dexterity (D)

Strength (D), Dexterity (D) Weight: 3.0

3.0 Passive effect: Causes blood loss buildup (45)

Red Bear's Claw location

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Location: Northern Nameless Mausoleum in Scadu Altus, as a reward for defeating its boss Red Bear. To get to this Mausoleum, you'll need to unlock the Sealed Spiritspring near the Rauh Map fragment in the Rauh Base region of the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. To get there from Scadu Altus, you'll need to find a hidden cave a short ride north east of Moorth Ruins, which leads you through an underground passage to Rauh Base. Keep going along the canyon, past the two giant trolls, and you'll find the Sealed SpiritSpring and its stone cairn to unlock it on the cliffside to the south before you get to Temple Town Ruins.

Skill: 'Red Bear Hunt' - a skill that lets you slaughter prey with sharp claws in a great swipe of the arm. The attack creates a vacuum which deals continuous damage. Repeated inputs allow for up to two follow-up attacks.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Red Bear's Claw stats:

Attack Power: Physical +104, Critical +100

Physical +104, Critical +100 Requires: 20 Strength, 10 Dexterity

20 Strength, 10 Dexterity Scales with: Strength (C), Dexterity (E)

Strength (C), Dexterity (E) Weight: 4.0

4.0 Passive effect: Causes blood loss buildup (45)

That's all 2 Beast Claw locations you can find in Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. Good luck tracking them down and beating their respective bosses, and enjoy tinkering around with their new skills and stats to make your ultimate Elden Ring build.

