Water Festival Beach Week Spotlight Hour Pokémon perfect stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a little different to usual. In honour of spring turning to summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the Water Festival event is back! But does it bring the new debut Pokémon, Sandygast? No, of course not, but it does bring a record five Spotlight Hour Pokémon for you to to try your luck at in Pokémon Go!

This Spotlight Hour event is also unique in that the special bonus is more like those seen during a Pokémon Go Community Day event. This is the first time we've seen a triple catch XP bonus bonus for Spotlight Hour, so if you’re looking to rack up XP quickly, crack a Lucky Egg and get good at Excellent Curveball throws!

Battling and catching the latest Ultra Beast, Guzzlord, in Pokémon Go.

Which Pokémon are in the Water Festival Pokémon Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go?

For once, there are five Pokémon to catch during this week's Spotlight hour: Krabby, Kabuto, Corphish, Clauncher and Crabrawler, meaning it's a great chance to target multiple Pokémon with perfect IV stats.

In a rare change of pace, you can catch all of these Pokémon during this week’s Spotlight Hour event. (Image via pokemongolive.com).

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Pokémon based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Krabby:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1338 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1449 CP

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Kabuto:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1175 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1273 CP

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Corphish:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1055 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1143 CP

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Clauncher:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 932 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1010 CP

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Crabrawler:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1168 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1265 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Are the Water Festival Pokémon good in PVP?

No, sadly not. Of the five Pokémon here, the most interesting for Go Battle League is Corphish, thanks to its evolution Crawdaunt. Kabutops is a fan-favourite, thanks to the fact that it hails back to Kanto's fossil Pokémon, making it uniquely saught-after in the original games, but it lacks the bulk to be worth running in PVP.

Kingler

Kingler is fantastic in raids thanks to its high attack stat, but this comes at the cost of low-bulk, which is often the deathknell for competitive play.

If you're desperate to use it, you can run Mud Shot, Crabhammer and X-Scissor, though Mud Shot is a legacy move so you'll have to waste an Elite TM on it.

And it really is a waste because it is not a good Pokémon in Go Battle League.

Make sure you catch a decent Krabby and evolve it into Kingler if you're short on powerful Water-type raid attackers, but don't bother with it in PVP.

Next up is Clawitzer, which runs Water Gun, Crabhammer and either Ice Beam or Dark Pulse.

Ice Beam is preferable for Great League and Dark Pulse for Master League, but the point is moot as its attack stat makes it woefully bad in PVP, as it spikes the CP without raising bulk. Its moves are fine, it just can't go claw to claw with anything more robust than a stiff breeze.

Rounding out the list is Crabominable, a Fighting/Ice-type that evolves from a mono-Fighting type. It’s a remarkably strange choice for a Water Festival, but who are we to say when Niantic does something strange...

Moving swiftly onwards, this pokemon is just awful in PVP, for the same reasons as those above and then some. Running Bubble, Ice Punch and Crabhammer, it loses to pretty much anything that counts.

It performs best in Great League, where it beats Nidoqueen and nothing else relevant.

With no fewer than six weaknesses and a single STAB move, you'll be hard-pressed to win anything with this Crabominable Pokémon.

Are there shiny Water Festival Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Yes, with the exception of Crabrawler, all of these Pokémon can be shiny!

However, it is important to remember that the shiny odds are not being increased during this event, which means that they have the same chance of being shiny as any other time of day on your average Tuesday.

Shiny Krabby is a cool gold colour, while shiny Kingler takes on a dark green hue.

Shiny Kabuto and shiny Kabutops take on a lime green colour.

Shiny Corphish is an awesome purple, while shiny Crawdaunt is a disappointing orange.

Finally, shiny Clauncher makes its Pokémon Go debut in this event, which means you can catch one for the first time in Pokémon Go!.

Somewhat awkwardly, both shiny Clauncher and Clawitzer simply turn the colour they'd turn if you were to cook them, turning the colour of cooked lobster!

Shiny Clauncher also swaps its yellows for blues and its blacks for whites. Shiny Clawitzer swaps these areound, with its blacks turning blue and its yellows turning white. These look pretty cool, as you can see below.

Thanks to Reddit user TopAssistance2 for the handy comparison!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Kabuto in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the triple catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught and stacks with a Lucky Egg, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws to quickly rack up the XP! Remember, with a Lucky Egg, that’s 6000XP for an Excellent Curveball Throw!

running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught and stacks with a Lucky Egg, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws to quickly rack up the XP! Remember, with a Lucky Egg, that’s 6000XP for an Excellent Curveball Throw! If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough candy to fully evolve these Pokémon and enter ther evolution into the Pokédex.

Thanks to these Pokémon being mostly Water-types, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal. You can also increase your Fighting medal with Crabrawler and Rock with Kabuto.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Binacle with its double catch candy bonus!

Good luck finding the perfect you need during this Spotlight Hour!