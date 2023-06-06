Corphish 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Corphish in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour features the Ruffian Pokémon — wait, really? Well, I guess the first thing we’re learning today is that Corphish is the Ruffian Pokémon! We could have sworn that would be Pancham, Scrafty… Something Dark-based… Ah well, moving on — this is the perfect opportunity to catch a Corphish in Pokémon Go.

Corphish is a relatively unexciting Pokémon, but its evolution Crawdaunt is a reasonable choice in the world of Pokémon Go thanks its prowess in Go Battle League. It’s by no means best in class, but it’s an interesting choice nonetheless. What is more exciting, perhaps, is the fact that this Spotlight Hour is a little bit different, focussing on not one, but five Pokémon. You can get a full round-up of these on the Water Fest Spotlight Hour page.

This week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a triple catch XP bonus — the first ever seen in a Spotlight Hour and something generally reserved for Community Day — so if you’re looking to rack up XP quickly, this is the event for you!

Corphish 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Corphish with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Corphish based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Corphish:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 1055 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 1143 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Crawdaunt good in PVP?

Crawdaunt is an interesting choice in Go Battle League, though not necessarily a good one. On the face of it, it pales against the competition as the best Water or Dark type, but as far as Water/Dark typing goes, it’s currently best in class against Greninja and Sharpedo. That said, with the upcoming Froakie Community Day expected in 2023, this may soon change.

Running Snarl, Night Slash and Crabhammer, we have a spammy fast-charging Pokémon that has a 12.5% chance to massively boost its own attack (up two stages). If luck is on your side, things can get out of hand very quickly for your opponent. The flip side is that for all this shield pressure you’re applying, Crawdaunt is a glass cannon and can crack very easily.

Starting with Great League, we have very quick wins about Trevenant, Swampert and Froslass, with slightly slower wins against Sableye and Shadow Swampert. Losses, however, will come from Medicham, Lanturn, Noctowl, Alolan Ninetails and Galarian Stunfisk.

In Ultra League, XL Crawdaunt fares quite a bit better, thanks to get to the fact that it can get up to level 46 and still be eligible. This translates into wins against Talonflame, Jellicent, Giratina, Charizard and Cresselia. Losses, meanwhile, will come from Tapu Fini, Walrein, Swampert, Galarian Stunfisk and — flipping sides – Trevenant.

Master League is clearly not an ideal battleground for Crawdaunt, thanks to its CP capping out at 2797. However, it does have some noteworthy wins against Victini, Metagross, Shadow Moltres, and both Shadow and regular Mewtwo. However, you will lose to Dialga, Garchomp, Zacian, Lugia and Giratina

Is there a shiny Corphish in Pokémon Go?

Yep! Shiny Corphish was released in May 2022 as part of Safari Zone Seville!

Everything in the Corphish evolution line is a Water type, with Crawdaunt gaining Dark typing. (Image via pokemon.com)

What does shiny Corphish look like?

As you can see below, shiny Corphish is pretty decent. The shiny swaps the orange-red shell for a nice purple hue. The underside is a slightly pale, straw yellow, which really helps the shell colour pop.

Shiny Crawdaunt, however, is simply bad. It swaps its bold red for a burnt orange colour, which is both lazy and doesn’t at all lean into the new typing. It also swamps its blue stripes for purple, but it’s not enough to shave an otherwise bad shiny.

Thanks to Reddit user YelloWool for the handy comparison!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Corphish in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the triple catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curveball throws on a Corphish to quickly rack up the XP!

running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curveball throws on a Corphish to quickly rack up the XP! If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Corphish candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter its evolution into the Pokédex.

Thanks to Corphish being a Water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour – 6pm to 7pm (local time). Come back next week for a primer on Binacle with its double catch candy bonus!

Good luck finding a perfect Corphish!