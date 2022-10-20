Pokémon Go Yamask Timed Research quest tasks and rewards

The Yamask Timed Research is a paid event research quest in Pokémon Go themed around the ghost-type Pokémon, Yamask, and its Galarian variant.

As it's a Timed Research, you only have a limited amount of time to complete this Yamask Research as part of the 2022 Halloween event, and the Halloween Timed Research quest - but as long as you pick it up during the event, you can take as long as you want to complete the free Mysterious Masks research quest as well.

Below you'll find every Yamask Timed Research quest task and reward, which will help you complete this very spooky Pokémon Go quest.

On this page:

'Yamask Timed Research' quest steps in Pokémon Go

Below you'll find every step and reward for the Yamask Timed Research quest in Pokémon Go, which is part of the 2022 Halloween event.

Since it's a timed research quest, you must buy it from the in-game shop and complete it before Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time), or you won't be able to access it anymore.

Thank you to Amiibofan101 from TheSilphRoad subreddit for the help with this information!

'Yamask Timed Research' Step 1 of 4

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon - Yamask encounter

Rewards: Yamask encounter.

'Yamask Timed Research' Step 2 of 4

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask encounter

Catch 30 Ghost-type Pokémon - Galarian Yamask encounter

Rewards: Galarian Yamask encounter.

Halloween has returned to Pokémon Go, bringing with it Mega Banette and the Mysterious Masks special research quest. You can also purchase two Halloween-themed quests from the in-game store - Yamask Timed Research and Halloween Timed Research. The quest steps 5 to 8 of A Cosmic Companion is now live as part of the Season of Light. Elsewhere, be sure to use Daily Adventure Incense for the chance of encountering Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres. There's also a new special research quest - A Mysterious Incense. Finally - don't forget about the new Prime Gaming rewards every fortnight.

How Yamask Timed Research works in Pokémon Go

Yamask Timed Research was released on Thursday, 20th October as part of the Halloween 2022 celebrations and, since it's a timed research quest, you only have until Tuesday, 1st November at 10am (local time) to buy and complete the quest, or you won't gain access to it before it disappears for good!

The Yamask Timed Research quest costs £0.79/$1, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency, but can't be purchased with Poké Coins, so you'll have to spend real money if you want access to all these Yamask encounters.

This quest is entirely about the ghost-type, Yamask, which was originally a human being. Due to its transformation, Yamask actually retains the memories of its human life and the mask it holds resembles its face from this time. If someone were to wear this mask, they would grant Yamask the ability to possess their body.

Good luck completing the Yamask Timed Research in Pokémon Go!