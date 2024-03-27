Pokémon Go It's a Rocket World quest steps and rewards

It's a Rocket World, released during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event in March 2024, is the latest instalment in Pokémon Go's Team Go Rocket invasion storyline.

Team Rocket is up to no good in Pokémon Go once again, which means you'll need to defeat Rocket grunts and the Team Go Rocket Leaders as you work through the It's a Rocket World quest steps.

Eventually, you'll find yourself battling Giovanni once again and, upon defeating him, you'll have the chance to catch Shadow Groudon.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch as battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

'It's a Rocket World' quest steps in Pokémon Go Below you'll find all of the It's a Rocket World special research quest steps in Pokémon Go. Due to being a special research quest, It's a Rocket World has no deadline so you can complete it whenever you like. It's important to remember though that, depending on when you complete it, the Shadow Legendary you receive from Giovanni might be different as these do rotate. You may also find yourself locked out of future Team Rocket quests if you don't complete this one, but, if this does happen, said quest should automatically unlock once It's a Rocket World is finished. So here's the It's a Rocket World quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go - just keep an eye out for spoilers. Thank you Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information. 'It's a Rocket World' Step 1 of 5 Catch 15 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon - 10 Poké Balls

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 1 Mysterious Components Rewards: 1500 XP and Aipom encounter. 'It's a Rocket World' Step 2 of 5 Catch 20 Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries

Purify 5 Shadow Pokémon - 10 Great Balls

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts - 3 Mysterious Components Rewards: 2000 XP and Misdreavus encounter. 'It's a Rocket World' Step 3 of 5 Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff - 2500 XP

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra - 2500 XP Rewards: 2500 XP and Super Rocket Radar. 'It's a Rocket World' Step 4 of 5 Find the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Hyper Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss - 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss - 6 Max Revives Rewards: 3000 XP and Croagunk encounter. 'It's a Rocket World' Step 5 of 5 Claim reward - 1500 Stardust

Claim reward - 1500 Stardust

Claim reward - 1500 Stardust Rewards: 6000 XP and 2 Silver Pinap Berries.