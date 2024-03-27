Pokémon Go World of Wonders Taken Over quest steps, rewards and research tasks

World of Wonders: Taken Over sees Team Rocket make yet another attempt to take control of Pokémon Go. (You'd think they'd have given up by now!)

During this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to benefit from some Team Rocket-themed bonuses, complete the World of Wonders: Taken Over timed research quest and the event-exclusive research tasks. You may even find yourself hatching a shiny Sandile...

Since this a Team Rocket event, World of Wonders also marks the release of a new Rocket special research quest, It's a Rocket World, and changes to the Grunts, Rocket Leaders and Giovanni team lineups.

World of Wonders Taken Over field research tasks in Pokémon Go By spinning PokéStops during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event in Pokémon Go, you'll be able to earn a number of event-exclusive field research tasks. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend trying to complete them during World of Wonders: Taken Over as some of the rewards will help you complete the It's a Rocket World special research quest. Here are the World of Wonders: Taken Over field research tasks in Pokémon Go: Defeat 1 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - 1 Mysterious Component

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - Sableye or Inkay encounter

Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - Vullaby or Deino encounter

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader reward - Vullaby or Pawniard encounter

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon reward - 1 Charged TM or 1 Fast TM Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. Inkay and Deino encounters can be earned by completing the event-exclusive research tasks.