Pokémon Go World of Wonders Taken Over quest steps, rewards and research tasks
Team Rocket is invading Pokémon Go! Again.
World of Wonders: Taken Over sees Team Rocket make yet another attempt to take control of Pokémon Go. (You'd think they'd have given up by now!)
During this Pokémon Go event, you'll be able to benefit from some Team Rocket-themed bonuses, complete the World of Wonders: Taken Over timed research quest and the event-exclusive research tasks. You may even find yourself hatching a shiny Sandile...
Since this a Team Rocket event, World of Wonders also marks the release of a new Rocket special research quest, It's a Rocket World, and changes to the Grunts, Rocket Leaders and Giovanni team lineups.
On this page:
'World of Wonders Taken Over' timed research quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go
'World of Wonders: Taken Over' is a timed research quest running in Pokémon Go until Sunday 31st March at 11:59pm (local time). If you want to collect this quest's rewards, then it's important that you complete it before this deadline or else the quest will vanish forever. Outside of this, World of Wonders: Taken Over works exactly the same as any other research quest in Pokémon Go so it's time to start completing challenges!
Below you'll find all of the World of Wonders: Taken Over quest steps and rewards in Pokémon Go. Remember to keep an eye out for spoilers.
Thank you to Amiibofan101 from reddit for the help with this information.
'World of Wonders: Taken Over' Step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Dark-type Pokémon - 500 XP
- Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon - 1000 XP
- Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon - 1500 XP
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon - 2000 XP
- Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon - 2500 XP
Rewards: Vullaby, 5 Hyper Potions and 5 Revives
'World of Wonders: Taken Over' Step 2 of 2
- Catch 6 Shadow Pokémon - 3 Pinap Berries
- Catch 12 Shadow Pokémon - 5 Pinap Berries
- Purify 6 Shadow Pokémon - 7 Pinap Berries
Rewards: Pawniard encounter, 5 Max Potions and 5 Max Revives
The World of Wonders season has come to Pokémon Go, giving you the chance to catch Poipole. The World of Wonders: Taken Over event is currently running, bringing the It's a Rocket World special research quest with it. Don't forget to try out Routes, Gift Exchange and Party Play while you're hunting down rare Pokémon, fighting in the Go Battle League or competing in PokéStop Showcases.
World of Wonders Taken Over field research tasks in Pokémon Go
By spinning PokéStops during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event in Pokémon Go, you'll be able to earn a number of event-exclusive field research tasks. While these tasks can be saved and completed after the event ends, we recommend trying to complete them during World of Wonders: Taken Over as some of the rewards will help you complete the It's a Rocket World special research quest.
Here are the World of Wonders: Taken Over field research tasks in Pokémon Go:
- Defeat 1 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - 1 Mysterious Component
- Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - Sableye or Inkay encounter
- Defeat 4 Team Go Rocket Grunts reward - Vullaby or Deino encounter
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader reward - Vullaby or Pawniard encounter
- Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon reward - 1 Charged TM or 1 Fast TM
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
Everything you need to know about World of Wonders Taken Over in Pokémon Go
If you haven't been able to guess from the title, World of Wonders: Taken Over marks another attempt by Team Go Rocket to invade Pokémon Go. This means the usual Team Rocket invasion bonuses are running until the event's end on Sunday 31st March at 11:59pm (local time) - using a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokémon forget Frustration, while Team Rocket balloons and PokéStop invasions will occur more frequently.
It's time to complete a new Team Rocket-themed special research quest, It's a Rocket World, where you'll need to defeat Giovanni once again and, this time, you'll have the chance to catch a Shadow Groudon.
Shadow Groudon isn't the only new Shadow Pokémon to arrive as part of World of Wonders: Taken Over though as you'll now be able to catch:
- Shadow Pidgey (can evolve into Shadow Pidgeotto and Pidgeot)
- Shadow Darumaka (can evolve into Shadow Darmanitan)
- Shadow Gothita (can evolve into Shadow Gothorita and Gothitelle)
- Shadow Solosis (can evolve into Shadow Duosion and Reuniclus)
These new Shadow Pokémon also means that the Team Go Rocket Leaders and their Grunts have changed up their teams.
World of Wonders: Taken Over also marks the release of shiny Sandile, along with shiny Krokorok and Krookodile. You can get Sandile, along with the following Pokémon, from 12km eggs:
- Larvitar
- Sandile
- Pawniard
- Vullaby
- Deino
- Pancham
- Salandit
- Varoom
Since this is a Team Rocket event, Shadow Mewtwo is also making an exciting return on Saturday 30th March and Sunday 31st March in Shadow Raids. Since it's taking the five-star raid slot, Shadow Raikou will not be appearing during this event.
You will, however, be able to fight the following Pokémon in Shadow Raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Shadow Drowzee
|Shadow Hitmontop
|Shadow Mewtwo
|Shadow Poliwag
|Shadow Wobbuffet
|Shadow Barboach
|Shadow Sneasel
|Shadow Foongus
The following Pokémon will also be appearing more frequently in the wild during the World of Wonders: Taken Over event:
- Murkrow
- Sableye
- Purrloin
- Scraggy
- Zorua
- Vullaby
- Deino
- Inkay
If you fancy parting with some real-world money, there's also a pay-to-play timed research quest running throughout this event. At the cost of £1.99, $2 or the equivalent pricing tier in your country, you'll be able to progress your way through this quest. It's important to remember that purchasing this quest is nonrefundable nor can it be bought using PokéCoin. It can, however, be gifted to a player you're Great Friends or higher with. If purchased, you must complete this quest before Sunday 31st March at 11:59pm (local time) or else it will expire and you won't be able to earn the rewards on offer.
Finally, there will be PokéStop Showcases running throughout this event and you'll be able to purchase a new avatar pose - Poké Ball Throw Pose - from the in-game shop from now until forever.
Hope you enjoy the World of Wonders: Taken Over event!