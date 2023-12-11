Pokémon Go Timeless Travels research quest step and rewards
Our in-progress guide to the Timeless Travels research quest.
The Timeless Travels special research quest in Pokémon Go is designed to last until the end of the Season of Timeless Travels in March 2023. (Though it appears to be using time-gated challenges to do so...)
Still, it's worth staying on track with Timeless Travels as, since its Season is themed around the Hisui region, it should hopefully offer the chance to catch some of the Hisuian Pokémon in Pokémon Go.
Below you'll find all of the Timeless Travel quest steps and rewards we currently know about and we'll be updating this page as we learn more about this Pokémon Go research quest.
'Timeless Travels' quest steps in Pokémon Go
Timeless Travels was released in Pokémon Go on Monday 11th December 2023 and is the Season-long special research quest for, you guessed it, the Season of Timeless Travels.
Due to being a Season-long research quest, Timeless Travels is quite lengthy in the terms of quest steps so it's easy to imagine that it will take a while to complete. You also need to be prepared for time-gated challenges which will task you with completing certain activities every day for a specific time period. Make sure you remember to do so or else Timeless Travels will take you far longer to complete!
Below you'll find all of the Timeless Travels quest steps and rewards we currently know about. We will be updating this page as we progress through the quest, so keep an eye on the below for updates and don't forget about the spoilers.
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information.
'Timeless Travels' Step 1 of 14
- Catch 25 Pokémon - 3 Charged TMs
- Make 15 Curveball Throws - 15 Poké Balls
- Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 3 Fast TMs
Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and a Pikachu encounter.
'Timeless Travels' Step 2 of 14
- Catch a Pokémon on 7 different days - 2500 XP
- Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 2500 Stardust
- Visit PokéStops on 7 different days - 2500 XP
Rewards: 2000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Poffin.
More to come...
How Timeless Travels works in Pokémon Go
Timeless Travels is the Season-long special research for, unsurprisingly, the Season of Timeless Travels in Pokémon Go.
It was released on Monday 11th December 2023 and, while it hasn't been confirmed by Niantic, we wouldn't be surprised if you must unlock this quest during the Season of Timeless Travels to complete it. Thankfully, this gives you until Friday 1st March 2023 at 10am (local time) to do so.
Once you've unlocked Timeless Travels, you're free to complete it at your own pace though due to being a special research quest and lacking a deadline.
It is important to note, however, that it includes time-gated challenges, which can only be completed by doing specific tasks on successive days. So, if you play on completing Timeless Travels, you must remember to complete these tasks every day or else it might take you longer than you think.
At the time of writing, we also don't know if Timeless Travels will follow the trend of past Season-long quests by having certain quest steps released on specific days. This means, if you're completing Timeless Travels during its Season, you may find yourself reaching a point where you'll have to wait for an in-game event to occur before you can continue with the special research quest. Still, it's important to remember that we're unable to confirm this fact thanks to the time-gate challenges.
Outside of the time-gated challenges, Timeless Travels works exactly the same as any other research quest in Pokémon Go where you must complete a series of challenges, collecting rewards as you go, until you've completed a quest step. At this point, you can earn the rewards for the overall step and move on to the next one, repeating this cycle until the quest is complete.
Good luck completing the Timeless Travels quest!