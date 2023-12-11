Pokémon Go Timeless Travels research quest step and rewards

The Timeless Travels special research quest in Pokémon Go is designed to last until the end of the Season of Timeless Travels in March 2023. (Though it appears to be using time-gated challenges to do so...)

Still, it's worth staying on track with Timeless Travels as, since its Season is themed around the Hisui region, it should hopefully offer the chance to catch some of the Hisuian Pokémon in Pokémon Go.

Below you'll find all of the Timeless Travel quest steps and rewards we currently know about and we'll be updating this page as we learn more about this Pokémon Go research quest.

'Timeless Travels' quest steps in Pokémon Go Timeless Travels was released in Pokémon Go on Monday 11th December 2023 and is the Season-long special research quest for, you guessed it, the Season of Timeless Travels. Due to being a Season-long research quest, Timeless Travels is quite lengthy in the terms of quest steps so it's easy to imagine that it will take a while to complete. You also need to be prepared for time-gated challenges which will task you with completing certain activities every day for a specific time period. Make sure you remember to do so or else Timeless Travels will take you far longer to complete! Below you'll find all of the Timeless Travels quest steps and rewards we currently know about. We will be updating this page as we progress through the quest, so keep an eye on the below for updates and don't forget about the spoilers. Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information. 'Timeless Travels' Step 1 of 14 Catch 25 Pokémon - 3 Charged TMs

Make 15 Curveball Throws - 15 Poké Balls

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon - 3 Fast TMs Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust and a Pikachu encounter. 'Timeless Travels' Step 2 of 14 Catch a Pokémon on 7 different days - 2500 XP

Earn a heart with your buddy on 7 different days - 2500 Stardust

Visit PokéStops on 7 different days - 2500 XP Rewards: 2000 XP, 500 Stardust and 1 Poffin. More to come...