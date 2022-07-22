Pokémon Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge list and rewards

The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge is available to every Pokémon Go player - whether you’re attending Go Fest Seattle or not.

There’s also a Global Challenge running alongside this collection quest, which, if completed, will grant access to the next set of Ultra Unlocks for every Pokémon Go player.

Below you’ll find the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon list, along with the rewards you’ll earn for completing it.

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon list The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Sunday, 24th July at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge before its deadline will grant you a collection of rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors medal. Here are the Pokémon in the global Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge: Slowpoke - In the wild

- In the wild Krabby - In the wild

- In the wild Staryu - In the wild

- In the wild Qwilfish - In the wild

- In the wild Mantine - In the wild

For completing this Collection Challenge, you'll receive 2022 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries and a Panpour encounter. We highly recommend completing this Collection Challenge if Panpour doesn't naturally appear in your country, because, as a regionally exclusive Pokémon, we don't know when Panpour will be available outside of its region again. It's also a good idea to use a Pinap Berry when catching Panpour to make it easier to involve the Pokémon - though you'll also need a Unova Stone for the evolution.