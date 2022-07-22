Pokémon Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge list and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge list and rewardsWhich Pokémon are in the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge?
The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge is available to every Pokémon Go player - whether you’re attending Go Fest Seattle or not.
There’s also a Global Challenge running alongside this collection quest, which, if completed, will grant access to the next set of Ultra Unlocks for every Pokémon Go player.
Below you’ll find the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon list, along with the rewards you’ll earn for completing it.
Pokémon Go Fest Seattle Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge Pokémon list
The Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge will be available in Pokémon Go until Sunday, 24th July at 8pm (local time). Completing this challenge before its deadline will grant you a collection of rewards and add it to your Elite Collectors medal.
Here are the Pokémon in the global Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge:
- Slowpoke - In the wild
- Krabby - In the wild
- Staryu - In the wild
- Qwilfish - In the wild
- Mantine - In the wild
- Clamperl - In the wild
For completing this Collection Challenge, you’ll receive 2022 Stardust, 2 Pinap Berries and a Panpour encounter.
We highly recommend completing this Collection Challenge if Panpour doesn’t naturally appear in your country, because, as a regionally exclusive Pokémon, we don’t know when Panpour will be available outside of its region again. It’s also a good idea to use a Pinap Berry when catching Panpour to make it easier to involve the Pokémon - though you’ll also need a Unova Stone for the evolution.
Everything you need to know about the global activities during Pokémon Go Fest Seattle
Every Pokémon Go player can partake in the Global Challenge running alongside Go Fest Seattle.
This challenge focuses around players partaking in raids and will begin on Friday, 22nd July at the following times:
- UK - 5pm (BST)
- Europe - 6pm (CEST)
- East Coast US - 12pm (EDT)
- West Coast US - 9am (PDT)
If this Global Challenge is successfully completed, every player will receive double XP for completing raids until Monday, 25th July at 3am (BST) for the UK and 4am (CEST) in Europe. Meanwhile, the bonus will end on Sunday, 24th July in the US at 7pm (PDT) for the West Coast and 10pm (EDT) for the East Coast.
Every player will also be granted access to two Ultra Unlock events.
The first being the Hisuian Discoveries event, which will see the release of more Hisuian Pokémon into Pokémon Go - Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Sneasel. This event will run from Wednesday, 27th July to Tuesday, 2nd August.
The second is a Hisuain Raid Day on Sunday, 31st July, which will run between 11am to 2pm (local time). At the time of writing, details about this event are yet to be released, but, judging by the name, it will most likely see Pokémon from the Hisui region appearing in raids.
Good luck completing the Oasis Habitat Collection Challenge!