Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage field research tasks and spawns
Everything you need to know about the Crackling Voltage event and its Team Go Rocket Takeover.
The Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go celebrates electric-type Pokémon, along with the release of shiny Tapu Koko, Helioptile and Heliolisk.
Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you’ll be able to collect Cracking Voltage field research tasks and catch a selection of Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild.
A Team Go Rocket Takeover is also occurring during this event, which brings a new Team Rocket themed special research quest to the game and gives you the chance to battle Giovanni once again.
On this page:
Crackling Voltage field research tasks in Pokémon Go
If you spin a PokéStop during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go, you have the chance to collect an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends.
Here are the Crackling Voltage field research tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Plusle or Minun encounter
- Walk 3km reward - Emolga encounter
- Power up Pokémon 3 times reward - Voltorb or Hisuian Voltorb encounter
- Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Helioptile encounter
Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information!
Everything else you need to know about the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go
The Crackling Voltage event sees the release of three new shinies in Pokémon Go; there’s the legendary shiny Tapu Koko, along with shiny Helioptile and, its evolution, Heliolisk.
The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild until the event’s end on Sunday 5th February at 11:59pm (local time):
- Ekans
- Magnemite
- Grimer
- Electrike
- Beldum
- Stunky
- Blitzle
- Ferroseed
- Helioptile
- Grubbin
Any 7km egg you collect from Gifts during the Crackling Voltage event will have the following egg pool:
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Skarmory
- Blitzle
- Stunfisk
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Helioptile
- Dedenne
Finally, these Pokémon can be found, and battled, in raids:
|One Star
|Three Star
|Five Star
|Mega
|Alolan Grimer
|Venomoth
|Tapu Koko until Wednesday 1st February at 10am (local time)
|Mega Aerodactyl until Wednesday, 1st February at 10am (local time)
|Shinx
|Galarian Weezing
|Registeel from Wednesday, 1st February at 10am (local time)
|Mega Gengar from Wedneday, 1st February at 10am (local time)
|Bronzor
|Jolteon
|Klink
|Mawile
|Helioptile
This, however, isn’t the end of the Crackling Voltage event, because, during the event’s final days, a Team Go Rocket invasion will occur…
Team Go Rocket Takeover during Crackling Voltage in Pokémon Go explained
A Team Go Rocket Takeover will take place during the Crackling Voltage from Wednesday, 1st February at 12am (local time) until the event’s end in Pokémon Go.
During this event-within-an-event, Team Go Rocket balloons and PokéStop invasions will occur more frequently. You’ll also be able to use a Charged TM to make a Shadow Pokémon forget the Frustration - the Charged Attack every Shadow Pokémon automatically knows.
There will also be a new Team Go Rocket themed special research quest, which will be available for all players until Wednesday, 1st March at 10am (local time). Completing this quest will allow you to face Giovanni once again and give you the chance to add Shadow Registeel to your collection.
We highly recommend attempting to complete this quest during the Team Go Rocket Takeover, because you’ll also be able to collect event-exclusive field research tasks during this event that will reward you with Mysterious Components. Collecting six of these components will create a Rocket Radar, which you can use to battle the Team Go Rocket Leaders.
This Team Go Rocket Takeover also sees a new collection of Shadow Pokémon arriving in Pokémon Go, including Shadow Alolan Vulpix, Shadow Spoink, Shadow Blitzle and Shadow Joltik.
Finally, all of the Pokémon available from 12km eggs will now be on the same tier. This will hopefully make hatching a female Salandit far easier, so you can finally add Salazzle to your Pokédex.
Hope you enjoy the Crackling Voltage event!