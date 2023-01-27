Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage field research tasks and spawns

The Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go celebrates electric-type Pokémon, along with the release of shiny Tapu Koko, Helioptile and Heliolisk.

Throughout this Pokémon Go event, you’ll be able to collect Cracking Voltage field research tasks and catch a selection of Pokémon spawning more frequently in the wild.

A Team Go Rocket Takeover is also occurring during this event, which brings a new Team Rocket themed special research quest to the game and gives you the chance to battle Giovanni once again.

Crackling Voltage field research tasks in Pokémon Go If you spin a PokéStop during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go, you have the chance to collect an event-exclusive field research task. These tasks can be saved in your field research collection and completed after the event ends. Here are the Crackling Voltage field research tasks: Catch 5 Pokémon reward - Plusle or Minun encounter

Walk 3km reward - Emolga encounter

Power up Pokémon 3 times reward - Voltorb or Hisuian Voltorb encounter

Power up Pokémon 5 times reward - Helioptile encounter Thank you to SilphScience from reddit for the help with this information! Emolga, Voltorb and Helioptile encounters can be earned by completling event-exclusive field research tasks.