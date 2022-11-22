Petilil 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Petilil in Pokémon Go

This week's Spotlight Hour is all about the Bulb Pokémon, meaning it's the perfect opportunity to catch a perfect Petilil in Pokémon Go.

I know, Bulbasaur came to mind for us too, but Petilil is a far cry from the very first Pokémon in the National Pokédex. While Petilil and its evolved form Lilligant don't have much use in Pokémon Go, being pretty awful across Go Battle League and raids alike, it's a great opportunity to look for the elusive 100% IV Petilil, which is usually an uncommon spawn. With the eventual release of Hisuian Lilligant, however, this could be a good time to stock up on high-IV base forms!

As usual, catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour, although the main attraction really is the chance to maximise the double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

Petilil 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Petilil with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

In this case, a perfect Lilligant in Great League has a max CP of 1500 at Level 25, with a IVs 2/15/14.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Petilil will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Petilil:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 883 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 956 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Lilligant good in PVP?

No. No it is not. Petilil is pretty bad in Little Cup and Lilligant is awful in Great League, Ultra League and (unsurprisingly) Master League. It's also incredibly frustrating to build, given that it has Hidden Power – one of those moves that drink up Fast TMs like nobody's business.

While Lilligant has a reasonable attack stat, it's defence is too low to be relevant, placing it firmly in the glass cannon category. Other issues include that it is very slow to use, it applies low shield pressure and it's vulnerable to a lot of different weaknesses: bug, fire, flying, ice and poison.

While it runs Charm as its Fast attack, it's not enough to make it worth using in Great League, it doesn't even make the top 50% of normal-types, so to say there are better options is an understatement. It's only just better than a Shadow Bulbasaur, and it loses to multiple water-types (Lanturn and Swampert), a ground-type (Galarian Stunfisk) and a lot of other meta-relevant Pokémon).

Running Charm, Petal Blizzard and Hyperbeam, as it does in every league, a Lilligant will take down a Sableye, Scrafty, Umbreon, Obstagoon and even an Altaria, but is that really worth it? Not even nearly.

In Ultra League, Lilligant dances a similar dance, taking down Dragonite, Buzzwole and Virizion. However, it loses to the same Pokémon as before, with the added bonus of losing to Talonflame and Cresselia, which are both very common in the meta.

Last, we have Master League. A perfect 15/15/15 Lilligant caps out at CP 2883 at Level 50, meaning that it will be very quickly crushed by the big beaters at the top of this meta.

Is there a shiny Petilil in Pokémon Go?

Alas, no – there is no shiny Petilil in Pokémon Go and probably won't be until we get Hisuian Lilligant's release. They may put in a Petilil Community Day before that, releasing the shiny in the process, but that seems like a strange choice and will almost certainly have fans up in arms, clamouring for the more interesting Hisuian form instead.

Petilil's evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Petilil look like?

Shiny Petilil simply takes on a strawy colour – like slighy dehydrated grass. The same goes for Lilligant, although its flower crown takes on a pink instead of orange colour.

Below, you can see a video of shiny Petilil evolving into a shiny Hisuian Lilligant:

Thanks to YouTube user Jonno Plays for the video above.

Other things to know about Petilil Spotlight Hour

Hisuian Lilligant.

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it's double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

The smartest way to maximise the bonus here is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don't want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy!

It's also good to note that, thanks to Petilil being a grass-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your grass-type catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time) - don't worry if you can't partake in this week's event. Next week's Spotlight Hour features Hoothoot and double evolution XP so make sure you start tagging Pokémon to evolve now!