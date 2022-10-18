Misdreavus 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Misdreavus in Pokémon Go

Finding a shiny Misdreavus – the Screech Pokémon – is a draw of the next Spotlight Hour in Pokémon Go.

Unfortunately, Misdreavus and its evolution Mismagius are both woeful in Go Battle League and battling in raids, meaning that this is going to be a woeful Spotlight Hour for the world of Pokémon Go, especially after the excitement that was last week's Haunter Spotlight Hour. However, if you're still missing the a shiny or the 4* perfect Pokémon, this is your chance to try to find one, while also grinding the Candy and Candy XL you'll need to max out your Pokémon.

This week’s Spotlight Hour also comes with a double catch XP bonus that runs alongside the event, so make sure you catch as many Pokémon as possible!

Misdreavus 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Misdreavus with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect' means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calcuated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Misdreavus based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Misdreavus:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 1651 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum - 1789 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Mismagius good in PVP?

Sadly, not all Pokémon can be good in Go Battle League, as proven rather competently by Mismagius.

No matter your league, this Pokémon runs Hex, Shadow Ball and Dark Pulse as a second charged move.

Hex is decent – it's a fast-charging move that gets you to your Shadow Ball quicker, with the option of Dark Pulse when you come across something that's weak to Dark-type moves. All in all, it's not as optomised as last week's Gengar, but it's not dreadful.

The issue is that it's just bad from a stats perspective, with neither the attack nor defence of Gengar (while also having worse moves). Shadow Mismagius is the second-worst ghost in the league, after Lampent and before Hoopa. Not Hoopa Unbound – it's only better than the bad Hoopa Great League.

Looking to Ultra League, Mismagius still paints a bleak picture — it beats a couple of Pokémon at the top of the meta, like Empoleon and Cresselia, but loses to five of the most common you're likely to see: Swampert, Talonflame, Tevenant, Giratina Altered and Walrein. And, since we're keeping score, Misdreavus is the worst Ghost in in Ultra League, seven places below Mismagius. No matter how you skin it, Mismagius is bad

As for Master League, you know what we're going to say, and yes, we will beat this dead horse. Mismagius is no longer the worst Ghost-type option (that's Oricorio). However, it tops out at Level 50 at CP 2957. If you saw that on the other side of the pitch when battling in Master League, you'd probably breathe a sigh of relief.

Is there a shiny Misdreavus in Pokémon Go?

Yep, there is a shiny Misdreavus in Pokémon Go and if toxic green shinies are your thing, you're in luck!

Misdreavus's evolution line. (Image via pokemon.com)

The shiny form of Misdreavus was released back in December 2018. If you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Mismagius; however, you will need 100 Misdreavus Candy and an Unova Stone.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Misdreavus in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Misdreavus you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game — tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Misdreavus you need!

What does shiny Misdreavus look like?

As you can see, shiny Misdreavus takes on a grassy green hue, with dark yellow tips, while its evolution, Mismagius, takes on a lighter green with yellow accents. Both keep the red orbs around its neck, which isn't particularly surprising, given that it's official Pokédex entry calls them out by colour - 'What gives meaning to its life is surprising others. If you set your ear against the red orbs around its neck, you can hear shrieking.'

Thanks to Reddit user EgaTehPro for providing the comparison!

Other tips for this Spotlight Hour

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Misdreavus in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's Spotlight Hour:

The best reason is, of course, the double catch XP bonus running throughout the hour. This applies to all Pokémon caught, so do your best to get good at Excellent Curve Ball throws on a Misdreavus to quickly rack up the XP!

If you're a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Misdreavus candy to fully evolve this Pokémon and enter all of its evolutions in the Pokédex.

Thanks to Misdreavus being a ghost-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your ghost-type catch bonus medals.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week, you can look forward to Shuppet in the spotlight, with double evolution XP.