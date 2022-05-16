Magikarp 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Magikarp in Pokémon Go

You'll be able to get your hands on a shiny Magikarp in Pokémon Go very soon indeed. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Magikarp as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Magikarp. You can find a preview of shiny Magikarp below.

Magikarp’s Spotlight Hour falls on a quiet day in Pokémon Go, but you can still partake in the Go Battle League and fight Tapu Bulu in five-star raids.

Watch on YouTube Battling and catching the latest Pokémon Go legendary encounter, Tapu Fini.

Magikarp 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Magikarp with perfect IV stats.

Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Magikarp, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into a Gyarados with perfect stats. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 235 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 255 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Magikarp in Pokémon Go?

There is a shiny Magikarp in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Magikarp, along with the shiny version of its evolution, was released in March 2017 as the very first set of shinies in Pokemon Go. This was of course a throwback to the red Gyarados from Pokémon Gold & Silver.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Gyarados in the wild, but, if not, then you can obtain one by evolving a shiny Magikarp using 400 Magikarp candy.

Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Magikarp spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Magikarp will not increase during this event.

Magikarp evolution tree. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

What does shiny Magikarp look like?

As you can see in the picture below, shiny Magikarp has a full golden-yellow covering. This is a stark difference compared to its evolution. Shiny Gyarados has a fully red body.

Other reasons to catch as many Magikarp as possible

Aside from the chance to catch a shiny Magikarp in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double evolution XP , which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you evolve.

, which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you evolve. If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Magikarp candy to fully evolve this Pokémon into Gyarados.

Tapu Bulu is still available in five-star raids, so you may encounter other players battling this Gen 7 legendary Pokémon.

Thanks to Magikarp being a water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your water medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 6pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees Seel popping up.