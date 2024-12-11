Finding Jodi's contact in GTA Online is one of the set up jobs for the Brute Force File job, which is part of the Agents of Sabotage update. This guide details our experience with this mission, but the contact may have different locations within the Music Locker.

Unlike the other set-up jobs for this file in GTA Online, this one isn't actually a 'mission'. Instead, you need to go to the Music Locker at the Casino and find the contact to collect the highly important override key - the only issue is that you've only got a small photo to go on.

On that note, here's where to find Jodi's contact in GTA Online.

Where to find Jodi's Contact in GTA Online

Jodi's contact in GTA Online can be found on or around the dancefloor of the Music Locker at the Diamond Casino.

When you get closer to the Music Locker, Jodi will send you a text with a photograph of her contact - needless to say this is a bit like finding a needle in a haystack and the photo isn't much to go on. Also, quite a few people there are dressed like the photo. However, there's a neat little trick that Rockstar has put into this section to help you out.

Once you've gone past or are close to the contact at the Music Locker a small icon of a DB bag will appear on your mini-map that shows you their exact location:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

So, for us, Jodi's contact was standing by the left speaker near the DJ booth on the dance floor. However, this location may change, so it's worth just looking for the icon on your mini-map.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Rockstar

That's it for now! If you're looking for more GTA Online help, check out our pages showing you how to find the hacking device, where to get sonar equipment and the location of the black box for another Agents of Sabotage job.